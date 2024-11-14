Applied Materials Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to report fourth-quarter results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

The consensus earnings estimate for Q4 is $2.19 per share, which represents an increase from the $2.12/share profit reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts are looking for revenues of $6.97 billion for the October quarter, compared to $6.72 billion in the year-ago period.

In the third quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings rose 12% year-over-year to $2.12 per share. Net income, including special items, was $1.71 billion or $2.05 per share in Q3, compared to $1.56 billion or $1.85 per share a year earlier.