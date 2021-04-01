Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) Q4 2020 earnings call dated



Corporate participants:

Carina Carreira — Investor Relations Director

Pedro Guerra — Chief Operating Officer

Ari de Sa Cavalcante Neto — Chief Executive Officer

Carina Carreira — Investor Relations Director

Thank you. I’m pleased to welcome you to Arco’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 conference call. With me on the call today, we have Arco’s CEO, Ari de Sa Cavalcante Neto; and Arco’s COO, Pedro Guerra.

During today’s presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements related to our business and financial performance, expectations and guidance for future periods, our expectations regarding strategic product initiatives and their related benefits and expectations regarding the market. These risks include those set forth in the documents that we issued earlier today as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the information available to us as of the date hereof. You should not rely on them as predictions of future events and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition, management may reference non-IFRS financial measures on this call. The non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with IFRS. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure in our press release.

Please note that except for revenue, gross margin, selling expense, G&A, and cash flow from operations, all other financial measures we discuss here are non-IFRS and growth rates are compared to the prior-year comparable period, unless otherwise stated. We also note that year-over-year comparisons are affected by acquisitions that were not included in our 2019 financials.

Let me now turn the call over to Pedro Guerra, Arco's COO.