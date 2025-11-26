As Signet Jewelers (SIG) gets ready for Q3 2026 earnings, a few points to note

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose over 4% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 11% in the past three months. The jewelry retailer is slated to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, December 2, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Sales

Signet has guided for total sales to range between $1.34-1.38 billion in the third quarter of 2026. Analysts are predicting $1.37 billion for Q3, which indicates an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago period. In the second quarter of 2026, sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.53 billion.

Earnings

The consensus estimate for earnings per share in Q3 2026 is $0.29, which implies a growth of nearly 21% from the prior-year quarter. In Q2 2026, adjusted EPS grew 29% YoY to $1.61.

Points to note

Signet has guided for same-store sales in the third quarter to range between down 1.25% to up 1.25%. In the second quarter, same-store sales increased 2%, helped by growth in the fashion and services categories.

Signet continues to make progress on its Grow Brand Love strategy, and its focus on its three largest brands – Kay, Zales, and Jared, is yielding benefits with the trio delivering combined same-store sales growth of 5% in Q2.

Signet is enhancing its assortment in the fashion category, where it sees meaningful opportunity for expansion beyond the bridal segment. The company is seeing healthy demand from customers who are buying pieces for everyday wear, or as gifts to celebrate milestones. It is also seeing rising demand for lab-grown diamond (LGD) fashion pieces, which now make up 14% of fashion sales.

The retailer is offering its fashion jewelry pieces at a range of price points to suit customers’ needs. It is boosting its assortment in the price ranges below $1,000 and $500 where it anticipates seeing a significant increase in LGD fashion pieces.

SIG is also seeing growth in the services category, which grew 7% in Q2. This category is likely to have seen continued momentum in the to-be-reported quarter as well.