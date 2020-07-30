AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Pascal Soriot — Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hello, everyone. It’s Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca. Welcome to our first half 2020 conference call and webcast for investors and analysts. As always, the presentation was posted to astrazeneca.com earlier today. And we’ve also sent it to people on our distribution list. So, if we turn to Slide 2, this is the usual Safe Harbor statement, we will be making comments on our performance using constant exchange rate, or CER, core financial numbers and our other non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation between the non-GAAP and the GAAP data is contained in the results announcement, and all numbers used are in million US dollars and referred to first half 2020, unless stated otherwise.

In the speaking order, I’m joined by Dave Fredrickson, our EVP for the Oncology Business Unit; Ruud Dobber, EVP of Biopharmaceuticals; Marc Dunoyer, our CFO; Jose Baselga, our EVP of Oncology R&D; Mene Pangalos, our EVP of Biopharmaceuticals R&D; and also joining us for the questions are Pam Cheng, our EVP for Operations and IT; and Leon Wang, who is the EVP in charge of China in the emerging markets.

So, we’ll move to Slide 4, this is the agenda, where we plan to cover all the key aspects of the results today.

And moving then to Slide 5. In the first half of 2020 performance underpinned leading response to COVID-19. The business was resilient and where COVID-19 had an adverse impact, all the medicines compensated. Total revenue advanced 14% in the half and we estimate only a modest benefit from COVID-19 stocking. New medicines advanced by 45% and we saw continued strong progress across all CRT [Phonetic] areas and also in the emerging markets. In the quarter, respiratory was impacted from Pulmicort in China, but as I said earlier, all the medicines more than compensated.

Core operating profit grew by 23%, despite 13% lower in other operating income. With a tax rate of 21%, core EPS ended at $2.01, up by 26% and much more than revenue delivering operating leverage. As a result, our guidance is unchanged today.

We continue to see strong progress in the pipeline, mostly on regulatory approvals.

And finally, the leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic includes advancing a vaccine candidate while repositioning other medicines, you’ve heard a lot about the vaccine candidate but we also have other projects, antibodies, but also Calquence and Farxiga trying to help patients with COVID disease. There is a relentless focus on patient access, supply, and of course, our employees safety and continuity of our work.

So if we turn to Slide 6. Looking at the pipeline news flow since the results announcement in April, just mention a few highlights. There were a number of approvals for Lynparza across multiple cancer types and geographies. Since the launch at the end of 2014, Lynparza has seen significant progress with more to come. Farxiga received it’s important approval in the US for heart failure. And the inhaled respiratory portfolio increased its reach with Bevespi in China. And importantly, the closed triple combination medicine Breztri in the US.

Outside approvals, it’s really encouraging to see the progress for HER2 in breast and gastric cancers. Later on today, Jose will cover the expanded collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo on the new antibody drug conjugate. All in all, another great period for the pipeline. If I move to Slide 7. The second quarter of 2020 was the seventh quarter now with strong growth in total revenue. Again, this was driven by the new medicine. Tagrisso crossed now the quarterly $1 billion mark with Lynparza and Imfinzi continuing their strong growth trajectories. The growth from the new medicine is now coming from a broader range of medicines. As we saw in the first quarter, revenue from Koselugo [Indecipherable] indication. In total, new medicines had a $2 billion of additional revenue, further diversifying growth and sustainability. As a result of our strategy execution, new medicines now make up more than half of our revenue. Please turn to Slide 8. The increased business diversification — you can also see it through oncology, now more than 40% of product sales. Across AstraZeneca, specialty care medicines account for more than half of the business. Combined China and the other emerging markets, make up 35% of sales, with growth in ex-China markets at 15%, and in China 14% despite the COVID-19 impact on Pulmicort, which I’m sure we will talk about later. In summary, the results for the first half support the guidance and also our future of sustainable growth across medicines and geographical markets. AstraZeneca remains strategically well positioned in the current environment, and we are well prepared to remain an important partner for healthcare systems globally, as evidenced also by the vaccine efforts. Before I hand over to Dave to cover our oncology business, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all AstraZeneca coworkers across the globe that has made this and our response to COVID-19 possible. Everybody has done absolutely stellar job across the entire Company despite sometimes very challenging circumstances, and I’m very, very grateful for everyone’s contribution. So with this, Dave, over to you. Turning to Slide 9 by the way.

Dave Fredrickson — Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit

Thank you, Pascal. And if we can — just as I go through this, I plan to update on the performance of our Oncology Business, before handing it over to Ruud, who’ll give an update on Biopharmaceuticals and Emerging Markets. We are pleased to report a strong growth in total revenue of 31% for oncology, to $5.3 billion in the half, a business that’s now annualizing at over $10 billion. We’re seeing regional expansion particularly outside of the US as our lifecycle efforts start to take effect. The new launches are progressing well, which is supported by additional news flow of data and approvals.

Please turn to Slide 10. Starting with our lung cancer franchise, we are pleased to report that both Tagrisso and Imfinzi showed strong growth in the quarter at 45% and 52%, respectively, with revenue of $2 billion and $954 million, respectively. Tagrisso is now approved in 86 countries in the first-line setting, and in the half we saw continued expansion in countries with national reimbursement, which now totals 28. US Tagrisso revenue was up 30% as demand growth continued, despite some negative inventory movement, and we see strong growth from Europe and emerging markets as reimbursements and launches take effect. Japan was impacted by the previously mentioned price cuts in November last year.

Imfinzi reported $954 million in the half, with the majority of revenue still coming from the US at $574 million with a growth of 21% as we’ve reached high levels of penetration in the PACIFIC Stage III non-small cell lung cancer setting. We’re now launching the CASPIAN indication in extensive stage small cell lung cancer in the US, following approval earlier in the year. Outside the US, we are starting to see revenue of Imfinzi pickup, particularly in Europe and emerging markets with revenue of $167 million and $63 million. Japan delivered $124 million. And the China launch of PACIFIC still happened in the first quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we anticipate NRDL negotiations to commence next year.

Please turn to Slide 11. Lynparza showed continued progress with product sales of $816 million in the half, up by 60%, with half of sales coming from outside the US. This reflected growth across all regions as we continue to rollout the breast and ovarian cancer indication in the major markets of the US, in Europe and Japan. US sales were $406 million, up by 55% with continued increase in demand, as Lynparza maintained its leadership in the PARP-inhibitor market in both ovarian and breast cancer as we launched the POLO-1 indication in first-line HRD positive ovarian cancer.

Europe sales were $198 million, up by 56%, driven primarily by first-line ovarian cancer launches.

Our emerging market sales were up by 120% to $56 million, driven by the China launch and the recent inclusion on the NRDL. And Japan sales amounted to $77 million, with growth of 31%, driven by the uptake in ovarian and breast cancers following the previously mentioned 14% price cut as of April of this year.

Please turn to Slide 12. Turning now to the new launches, Calquence in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and Enhertu in third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. I am pleased to report Calquence revenue of $195 million in the half, predominantly in the US with the new label, and CLL taking effect at the end of 2019. The launch feedback has been very encouraging as the impressive Phase III data are resonating very well with physicians. We’re encouraged to see expansion in our prescriber base with around 70% of all new starts in CLL coming from new to Calquence prescribers and about one in three CLL patients now starting on Calquence.

Following the Enhertu launch at the beginning of the year, we are pleased to report a $36 million in collaboration revenue based on $76 million of sales booked by Daiichi Sankyo in the first half of 2020. Enhertu has now achieved approximately one-third patient share in the third-line setting.

Before I end, I’d like to thank all of our oncology colleagues for what they do every day to benefit the patients and our Company, especially during this global pandemic.

I’ll now turn over to Ruud for an update on our BioPharmaceuticals business and Emerging Markets.

Ruud Dobber — Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit

Please turn to Slide 13. First of all, many thanks to Dave, and today I am pleased to talk to you about the BioPharmaceuticals business. Total revenue of BioPharmaceuticals comprising New Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism and Respiratory & Immunology were $4.9 billion in the half growing at 9%.

Starting with New CVRM, revenue was up by 11% despite intense competition in diabetes with total revenue at $2.3 billion. Growth for both Farxiga and Brilinta continued with double-digit increases. Farxiga revenue reached $848 million in the half, with 21% growth, maintaining volume market share leadership globally with strong volume growth across all regions, while benefiting from the SGLT2 class growth. In the United States, Farxiga saw a reduction of 12% as price declines took effect, though volumes continued to grow due to the DECLARE launch. Outside the US, which accounts for 72% of revenue, we saw strong performances with volume-driven growth increasing. Europe revenue was up by 29% and emerging markets revenues were up by 59%, benefiting from the China NRDL listing.

Brilinta delivered revenue of $845 million, with 17% growth, driven by strong performance in the emerging markets, up by 40%. We also had continuous growth in the United States and Europe, up by 9% and 5%, respectively, with underlying demand continuing in the US and Europe experienced some negative COVID stocking impact in the quarter. The majority of use is still in the acute setting and Brilinta continues to outgrow the market in all regions.

Please turn to Slide 14. Turning to Respiratory & Immunology, we reported revenue of $2.7 billion, with a 7% growth in the half impacted by COVID destocking and Pulmicort notably in China. Ex-Pulmicort, Respiratory grew 14% in the quarter.

Underlying Symbicort growth was strong in the quarter with $1.4 billion, with a growth of 26% in the half and 15% in the quarter. The US saw particularly strong growth, up 46% to $558 million due to demand growth following the launch of the authorised-generic and the resilient ICS/LABA markets. Globally, markets. Globally, Symbicort remained a leader in value and volume market share in the ICS/LABA class. Pulmicort was down 32% in the half with a revenue of $477 million, mainly driven by the COVID impact on the business in China, especially the pediatric nebulization segments. We continue to focus on growing revenue of Symbicort and other at-home solutions ahead of Pulmicort. Please turn to Slide 15. Now, I will focus on the new launch medicines. Fasenra contributed $426 million of revenue in the half, with the bulk continuing to come from the United States, Germany and Japan. In the US, Fasenra is performing very well against new competitors, up by 31%, with $272 million in revenue. Europe and Japan revenue were $88 million and $46 million, respectively, as Fasenra continued to be the leading novel biological medicine for severe uncontrolled asthma. The launch of Breztri for COPD is progressing well with revenue of $11 million in the half, with launches taking place in Japan and recently in China. And, of course, we just saw the approval in the United States last week, while the EU regulatory review is progressing with anticipated decision this half. Lokelma had revenue of $28 million in the half, mostly from the United States and we have obtained leadership in the new-to-brand prescriptions. China and Japan launches are progressing well. On roxadustat, we reported collaboration revenue of $11 million in the half coming from China following the initial launch and the recent NRDL inclusion. Now, I will move to the emerging markets. Please turn to Slide 16. Emerging markets, where total revenue grew by 15% in the half, continue to track ahead of our long-term performance ambition, which is to grow sales on average by mid- to high-single-digit percentage. Outside China, total revenue was up by 15% with growth spread across all regions. China delivered stable growth of 14% as we saw some impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, notably with Pulmicort, as previously mentioned. The addition of Lynparza, Forxiga and roxadustat to the NRDL effective January 2020 contributed to the revenue performance. New medicine grew by 79%, now contributed almost to a third of the total revenue in the region with strong performance driven by Oncology and New CVRM. With this, I will now hand over to Marc.

Marc Dunoyer — Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Please turn to Slide 17. Thank you, Ruud, and hello, everyone. I want to take you through our financial performance in the first half, as well as a reminder, of financial priorities and guidance for the full-year.

Please turn to Slide 18. I will start with the reported P&L before commenting on our core performance. As Pascal mentioned earlier, total revenue grew by 14% in the half, which included only a modest impact from COVID-related inventory movements. Within total revenue, we also delivered 107% increase in collaboration revenue driven by the success of Lynparza and Enhertu.

Please turn to Slide 19. Moving to the core P&L, this slide clearly demonstrate our early progress in improving operating leverage. Our gross margin ratio reached 81% in the half and increased by 1 percentage point in the second quarter to 84% versus previous year, reflecting the mix of product sales and manufacturing efficiencies.

Core R&D expenses increased by 9% in the half, partly a result of focused investments in the pipeline, including the development of Enhertu.

Merck upfront contribution in 2017 to the development of Lynparza recorded at that time on our balance sheet was not really released to the P&L until last year. This, therefore, impacted the comparative performance.

Core SG&A expenses increased by 5% in the first half, driven by additional investment in the China expansion and further support for global launches in oncology.

Core operating income declined by 13% to $604 million, while our core tax rate was 21%, in line with indicative range for the full- year.

Our core earnings per share ended at $2.01 for the half, up by 26%, demonstrating the progress we are making.

Please turn to Slide 20. Turning to net debt and cash generation, our net debt has increased by $1.7 billion since the end of last year to $13.7 billion. Encouragingly, there is a 30% improvement in EBITDA to $4.1 billion, as well as a $688 million increase in net cash from operations, reflecting the constantly improving underlying business performance. The level of net debt was in line with our expectations given that our first half sees the payment of a larger second interim dividend. We also made the second of two $675 million payment to Daiichi Sankyo as part of last year’s agreement on Enhertu.

Please turn to Slide 21. This familiar slide continues to demonstrate our progress. As I mentioned, the 14% growth in total revenue was converted into 26% increase in core earnings per share. Our core operating margin rose by 2 percentage points to 29%, even with a 13% reduction in other operating income. The operating leverage is apparent in the first half and core operating expenses represented 57% of total revenue versus 61% a year ago.

I wish to reiterate that improvement in our P&L will lead to increasing cash generation overtime, which will then help us deleverage our balance sheet further and helping us to focus on priorities like our progressive dividend policy.

Please turn to Slide 22. Finally, I will turn to guidance for 2020, which, as I mentioned a moment ago, is on total revenue and core earnings per share at constant exchange rates. I have no hesitation in retaining our guidance for the year. In the current circumstances, however, we will keep a cautious view over the remaining global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is always a potential to see further variations in our performance between quarters.

In 2020, like in 2019, we are aiming to increase operating leverage, driven by a high-single-digit to low-digit — low-double-digit percentage increase in total revenue, and this is anticipated to drive growth in core EPS of mid- to high-teens percentage.

I’m also happy to reiterate our longstanding capital allocation priorities. With this week news on ongoing collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, we have seen another example of our most important capital allocation priority, which is reinvesting in the business. We also look to keep a strong investment-grade credit rating, as well as retain our focus on our progressive dividend policy.

And with that, I will now hand over to Jose.

Jose Baselga — Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D

Thank you, Marc, and hello, everybody. I will provide an update on our Oncology medicines since our last call. As usual, I am joined by Mene Pangalos, who will discuss BioPharmaceuticals and upcoming news flow.

Please let’s turn to Slide 24. Now, onto the recent highlights in Oncology, also the case in the — at the virtual ASCO 2020 meeting this quarter. On the left, the groundbreaking Phase III data of the ADAURA trial, where Tagrisso showed unprecedented disease-free survival in the adjuvant treatment of Stage IB-IIIA EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Treatment with Tagrisso after surgery with curative intent reduced the risk of disease occurrence or death by around 80%.

In the middle, news from Enhertu, where we presented positive mid-stage data in gastric, lung and colorectal cancer. Enhertu recently received Orphan Drug Designation as well as Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the US for third-line gastric, highlighting the vast unmet medical need in this data. Enhertu also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in metastatic HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Other ASCO highlights from our pipeline include the sustained final overall survival from Imfinzi in the CASPIAN trial, where Imfinzi maintained a 25% reduction in the risk of death versus chemotherapy alone.

We also We also presented Phase I data from our oral SERD AZD9833, in which an overall response rate of 16.3% and a clinical benefit rate of 42.3% was observed in a heavily pre-treated patient, where 53% of patients had received prior treatment with Faslodex, and 50% had received prior treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors. AZD9833 is now progressing into later trials, and it is a testament to our confidence of its efficacy [Speech Overlap] sorry, it’s a testament to our confidence of its efficacy potential and safety profile. Other news in the quarter include the PROfound trial, overall survival publication, in The New England Journal of Medicine. The PROfound indication, which was approved by the US FDA in May saw Lynparza become the only PARP inhibitor to improve overall survival versus standard of care, hormonal therapies in a biomarker-based subset of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients. Let’s turn now to Slide 25, please. As we announced — let’s please move to Slide 25 if we could. As we announced earlier this week, we are very excited to strengthen our ongoing ADC collaboration with our partner Daiichi Sankyo by including the TROP2 medicine DS-1062. We believe that this is the best-in-class medicine with great potential in reshaping the treatment of metastatic lung cancer, a continuing healthcare challenge worldwide. Of note, 45% of non-small cell lung cancer patients are diagnosed in the metastatic setting. And currently, only 5% of these patients are still alive after five years of diagnosis. Using the same successful linker as Enhertu, the TROP2 [Phonetic] target has high expression in most solid tumors, providing the potential for a broad applicability, with a lower drug-antibody ratio of 4, we consider its safety profile to be manageable. Compelling efficacy data in non-small cell lung cancer was presented by Daiichi Sankyo at this year’s ASCO, where DS-1062 showed a 27% overall response rate in unselected last-line post-platinum and post-IO non-small cell lung cancer. On the merit of this data, we will pursue it in Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer soon, with further trials in other tumors such as triple-negative breast cancer and will include combinations with immunotherapies. Let’s turn please to Slide 26. Lastly, I would like to take you through a quick update on our progress on a few of our exciting new oncology medicines in early development. As mentioned earlier, following the positive Phase I trial, we’ll soon be kicking off an exciting Phase III program for our oral SERD in breast cancer. We also will be starting Phase III trials in advance uterine cancer for our WEE1 inhibitor, adavosertib, on the back of promising Phase II data. We also have new inclusions on this slide since April, like our B-cell maturation antigen antibody drug conjugate MEDI2228, and our CDK9 inhibitor AZD4573, both for the treatment of blood cancers. For the progress on what’s now, regarding our PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, we can confirm that we will start soon a new Phase III trial in colorectal cancer with our partner Merck. We look forward to updating you on the progress of these medicines and others in the near future. With this, I will hand over to Mene. Please turn to Slide 27.

Mene Pangalos — Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D

Thank you, Jose, and hello to everyone on today’s call. We’re really proud to be at the forefront and highly active in the pursuit of tackling the COVID-19 global health crisis. Last week, as many of you will know, we published data in The Lancet for our Phase I/II COV001 trial as part of our collaboration with Oxford University showing that the vaccine AZD1222 was tolerated and generated robust immune response in terms of both neutralizing antibodies and T-cells. Late-stage trials are currently ongoing in the UK, in Brazil, in South Africa, and are about to start in the United States.

After the evaluation of more than 1,500 antibodies for the ability to bind and neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, we’ve identified AZD7442, the combination of two monoclonal antibodies are licensed from Vanderbilt University, which will be starting Phase I trials in the next few weeks. Through our proprietary YTE technology, we’ve extended the half life of these antibodies with predicted dosing of around every 150 days. This makes AZD7442 ideal for both prophylaxis and treatment regimens. The feature detailing AZD7442 neutralizing potency was published in this month’s later.

Please turn to Slide 28. I’ll now highlight the news presented recent CVRM congresses. At ERA-EDTA in June, we presented a number of sub-analysis from the Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial that showed the Lokelma was affected across all groups of haemodialysis patients with hyperkalemia. The concomitant RAAS inhibitor therapy, no EGFR level appeared to limit normokalemia, and the medicine is effective in haemodialysis patients with severe hyperkalemia. As a reminder, the DIALIZE trial show that 41.2% of CKD patients maintain normal potassium levels pre-dialysis compared to only 1% receiving placebo.

For roxadustat, FibroGen and Astellas presented data from the DOLOMITES Phase III trial in non-dialysis patients, where results showed non-inferiority of roxadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in the correction of hemoglobin levels during the first 24 weeks of treatment.

At this year’s ADA Congress, sub-analysis from Forxiga’s Phase III DAPA-HF trial showed reduced incidence of Type 2 diabetes in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. During the period, we also received approval from the US FDA for use of Farxiga in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with or without type 2 diabetes.

We also showcased one of our new medicines, cotadutide, our glucagon and GLP-1 dual agonist, which continues to progress in the clinic for NASH, and is about to enter clinical trials in diabetic kidney disease. Liver and kidney are the key target organs of the hormone glucagon, and we recently highlighted the goal of glucagon in resolving inflammation and fibrosis in a paper published in Nature Metabolism underlying the potential for cotadutide in the treatment of NASH.

And finally, we shared a news earlier this week regarding Farxiga’s DAPA-CKD trial, where Farxiga met its primary endpoint of the composite of worsening of renal function or risk of death in adult patients with chronic kidney disease with and without type 2 diabetes. Exceptionally, the trial also met every one of its secondary endpoints in this population, making Farxiga the first medicine to significantly reduce the risk of death from any cause in CKD patients.

Please turn to Slide 29. And now for the update for BioPharmaceuticals and what’s next in our pipeline. I’d like to highlight a couple of new programs out the slide since April. In CVRM, we have a molecule called AZD9977, which is a new mineralocorticoid receptor modulator, which we are going to use in combination with Farxiga. We believe AZD9977 has a low risk of hyperkalemia relative to other MR antagonist. And so, it’s ideal to combine with Farxiga and to develop in heart failure patients with CKD, who are largely under-treated currently with MRAs.

In Respiratory & Immunology, our inhaled JAK program continues to move forwards with two molecules in development for use in asthma and other inflammatory lung conditions. We also have a bispecific against nerve growth factor and tumour necrosis factor, where initial data gathered so far in osteoarthritis pain shows levels of analgesia exceeding those that we would expect from standard of care. We believe this medicine has a potential to address a very significant unmet medical need in both OA pain and neuropathic pain. Throughout the year, we look forward to updating you on the progress of these and other medicines in the BioPharmaceuticals pipeline. And the IR team also remind me to say, please take a look at the new appendix slide on the upcoming what’s next milestones added based on your feedback from the sell-side analysts.

Please turn to Slide 30. I’ll end by taking you through some of the key items of upcoming news flow in the second half of the year across our entire pipeline. In Oncology, we are expecting European regulatory decisions for Imfinzi in small cell lung cancer and for Lynparza in first-line ovarian cancer, second-line prostate cancer, and Enhertu in third-line plus HER2 positive breast cancer.

We also started regulatory submissions for the ADAURA data for Tagrisso, and we’ll have data readouts for Imfinzi for Imfinzi in Stage III non-small cell lung cancer with PACIFIC-2. In BioPharmaceuticals, we’re anticipating regulatory decisions for Farxiga heart failure in EU and Japan. Brilinta in stroke in the US, roxadustat in anemia in CKD in the US and PT010 in Europe. We’ll commence regulatory submissions with Forxiga in chronic kidney disease, EU and China submissions for Brilique and stroke, anifrolumab in lupus, and AZD1222 for SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations following data readout towards the end of the year. In terms of other data readouts, we’ll have data from the OSTRO trial for Fasenra and nasal polyps, as well as the results from the NAVIGATOR and SOURCE trials with tezepelumab in severe asthma. With that, I’ll now hand back to Pascal for closing comments. And please turn to Slide 31.

Pascal Soriot — Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mene. So if we can turn to Slide 32 before the Q&A session, I wanted to leave you with this slide for a few moments as a summary of our strategic achievements. First of all, we have a global presence, and it is a very important aspect of our Company. We have a balance of specialty and primary care, and we have a leading business in the emerging markets, also with significant R&D base. And that is important because in times of change, I think the global presence and the diversified geographical footprint and a diversified specialty and primary care business really helps bring some resilience to the Company. The other aspect of the resilience of the Company, of course, is the fantastic commitment that our employees all around the world have shown during this very challenging period of time.

Second, we have a strong pipeline with 17 Phase III medicines and significant lifecycle projects. And as you heard today, there is a lot more coming in the early and mid-stage pipeline.

And finally, and as we always said, our financials are improving, and we’ve delivered on our goals. With a number of new medicines and nine blockbuster products, we’ve returned to sustainable revenue and earnings growth and we are now focused on operating leverage and cash flow.

Pascal Soriot — Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

