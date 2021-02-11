AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Pascal Soriot — Chief Executive Officer

Hello, everyone. It’s Pascal Soriot here of AstraZeneca. Welcome to the full year 2020 conference call and our webcast for investors and analysts. As usual, the presentation was posted to astrazeneca.com, and we have also sent it to people and our distribution list.

These are the usual Safe Harbor statements, including an Alexion-related balance on Slide 3. We will be making comments on our performance using constant exchange rates or CER, core financial numbers and non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP data is contained in the results announcement. All numbers are in million U.S. dollars and refer to full year 2020, unless we state otherwise. And finally, compared to past quarters, we need to be a little bit more [Indecipherable] with financial guidance this time due to the ongoing work with Alexion. Thank you for your understanding here as we are limited in our potential comments, in particular on 2021.

Please turn to Slide 4. We plan to review the presentation first and then do a Q&A until 1:15 U.K. time. If you keep questions short, we will try to keep answers short too. For those on the phone, please join in the queue for questions by pressing star one. There is also an option to ask questions as part of the webcast. We ask you to please ask one question only. Thanks for your help on this one.

In speaking order, I'm joined by; Dave Fredrickson, who is our EVP of the Oncology Business Unit; Ruud Dobber, the EVP of the Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit; Marc Dunoyer, our CFO; Mene Pangalos, our EVP of the Biopharmaceuticals R&D Group; and then again, I'll let Dave to cover for Jose Baselga today on Oncology R&D before handing back. For the questions later, we also have Pam Cheng, EVP for Operations and also IT; and we also have Leon Wang, who is the EVP responsible for China and the Emerging Markets. We also have online with us Susan Galbraith, who many of you know. And Cristian Massacesi, who are both Senior Vice Presidents in Oncology R&D; Susan for the early part and Christian is in charge of the late stage pipeline in Oncology R&D.

Please turn to Slide 5. This is the agenda where we plan to cover all key aspects of our results today.

Moving on to Slide 6. In 2020, performance was strong and resilient and we delivered the guidance as promised. The 10% increase in revenue was underpinned by the focused R&D and our SG&A investment. And despite the headwinds from the pandemic in many parts of the global business, new medicines were up 33% and we saw continued performance from Oncology and New CVRM. Respiratory & Immunology was stable, but it improved a lot in the last quarter. And the Emerging markets were up by 10% with growth impacted by COVID-19 on Pulmicort.

Core operating profit grew by 17% despite 2% lower core operating income. With the tax rate of 20%, core EPS ended at $4.02, up by 18% and more than revenue, delivering operating leverage. As a result, guidance was achieved as we promised for the year. Our cash flow improved, including net cash inflow from operating activities, now $4.8 billion, supporting the progressive dividend policy. We continued to see strong progress in the pipeline, mostly on approvals, supporting sales today and of course tomorrow. This year we are backed with more Phase III trial readouts, like Calquence recently.

The efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic continues with the first authorization for the vaccine. Let me assure everyone today that we are doing our very best to deliveries to governments as promised. During this first half, we anticipate Phase III data for the long-acting antibody combination to potential new medicine, AZD7442. Our production of the vaccine is very substantial. And in the month of February, we expect to manufacture 100 million doses globally across our supply chain consortium and 200 million doses per month starting in April. In 2021, we anticipate another year of double-digit revenue growth in the low-teens with that revenue growth accompanied by even faster growth in core EPS to between $4.75 and $5, all of this at constant exchange rates. Mark will provide more details later.

Please turn to Slide 7. If we look at the pipeline news flow since the results announcement in November, a few highlights. There were a few — high number of approvals for the key cancer medicines across users and geographies. We’ve had regulatory submissions for a number of new users of our leading medicines in all therapy areas, and we’ve obtained several priority reviews as well. Our clinical trial readouts also picked up, and we anticipate more of this as we move further into 2021. We will detail this news flow earlier or later. All in all, an increase in activity levels and more progress to the future benefit of patients. We’re not slowing down. If anything, we are actually speeding up.

Please turn to Slide 8. After substantial headlines in our pipeline, we now take a deeper dive into revenue. Total revenue advanced by 10% in the last quarter with growth benefiting from the Lynparza sales milestone that we have discussed at the last conference call. Looking on the product sales, the growth was 11%. There was some negative impact from COVID-19 on some of our new medicines, in particular, Brilinta and some on Imfinzi and Fasenra. Despite this, new medicines added $3.5 billion of additional revenue with Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Farxiga, Lynparza, Calquence and Fasenra as the biggest contributor. This is the strength of our company, the broad geographical coverage and the broad pipeline we are powered by all products. And of course if one or two are impacted by COVID, some others can do well. And overall, you can see the progress is very strong. We now have eight blockbuster medicines overall and 13 new medicines, contributing growth and adding further diversification to revenue as we look ahead.

So if we turn to Slide 9, aggregating medicines into therapy areas, we had solid double-digit growth for Oncology and high-single-digit growth for New CVRM Respiratory — with Respiratory & Immunology stable and improved in the last quarter despite the COVID-19 impact on Pulmicort. Excluding Pulmicort, there was 12% growth in Respiratory & Immunology in the year. If we look at things from a regional viewpoint, there was growth everywhere with Europe improving growth markedly and the Emerging Markets continuing to grow with U.S. back as the largest region now.

In summary, the results for 2020 confirm the project direction of our company and our confidence in our business and the future of sustainable enjoyable growth across medicines and across geographical markets. With the global revenue base and the diversified portfolio of new medicines and with more to come, AstraZeneca remains well positioned in the current pandemic environment. We want to remain agile and ready to act entrepreneurially when opportunities arise as evidenced in our efforts against COVID-19 as well as the proposed acquisition of Alexion.

So please turn to Slide 10. On Alexion, we’ve made good progress ahead of the anticipated closing in the third quarter. Alexion continues to offer a compelling scientific and business complementarity and will allow us to build out in immunology long-term. I’m saying Alexion builds better medicines using some of our platforms and help us expand into new and broader indications in immunology. So a very strong scientific complementarity that will strengthen the portfolio of our existing business, but also the portfolio of Alexion. In the short and medium term, the combined company will offer faster growth, improved profitability and cash flow and that will sustain the positive project developments achieved since 2013.

Before closing, I would like to say how grateful I am for the support and the hard work from our more than 70,000 colleagues in AstraZeneca and also the potential new colleagues in Alexion. And I would like to thank everyone for their efforts in the current situation, fighting the virus, but always putting patients and their unmet medical needs first across all our business areas and the geographical regions.

I will now hand over to Dave. He will go into details of our Oncology business. Please go ahead, Dave, and please turn to Slide 11.

David Fredrickson — Executive Vice-President, Oncology Business Unit

Thank you, Pascal. We’re pleased to report a strong growth in total revenue of 20% for the Oncology business to $11.5 billion in the year. COVID did continue to have impact with fewer cancer patients diagnosed and treated, but we saw a resilience in our business as sales grew across all of our new oncology medicines from regional expansions and new launches.

Please turn to Slide 12. Starting with our lung cancer franchise, we’re pleased to report that both Tagrisso and Imfinzi showed strong growth in the year at 36% and 30% respectively with revenue of $4.3 billion and $2 billion. Tagrisso continues its global rollout and is now approved in 87 countries in the first-line setting, and we saw continued expansion in countries with national reimbursement, which now totals 40.

U.S. Tagrisso revenue was up 24% where we saw continued single-digit demand growth. And we are now focused on bringing Tagrisso to patients with the earlier stage lung cancer setting in the U.S. following the approval based upon the ADORA Phase III trial, as we await regulatory decisions outside of the U.S. In China, we were pleased to be able to successfully negotiate reimbursement to enable even more patients to access Tagrisso as the first-line treatment in the metastatic setting.

The majority of Imfinzi revenue continued to come from the United States as the launch of the CASPIAN indication in extensive stage, small cell lung cancer continue to take effect, although we did see impacts here from COVID on patient diagnosis. Outside of the U.S., we continue to see revenue of Imfinzi pickup, particularly in Europe and emerging markets as we are now able to provide Imfinzi to a more small cell cancer patients globally. The unique ability to combine with both cisplatin and carboplatin chemotherapy will further benefit patients.

Please turn to Slide 13. Lynparza continued to demonstrate progress with sales up by 49% with just over half of sales coming from outside of the United States. This is a result of growth across all regions as more breast and ovarian cancer patients gained access to Lynparza in the major regions of the U.S. and Europe and in Japan. U.S. sales continue to grow by 40% with increased demand as Lynparza maintained its leadership in the PARP market in both ovarian and prostate cancer as we launched the PAOLA-1 indication in first-line HRD positive ovarian cancer and the profound prostate cancer indication.

Europe sales were up by 51% as more first-line ovarian cancer patients received Lynparza as we now look forward to the ovarian PAOLA-1 and prostate launches in Europe following the recent approvals towards the end of last year. Emerging Market sales grew by 108% driven by the China launch and the recent inclusion on the NRDL. This should be further aided by an additional successful reimbursement decision awarded this year. Japan sales amounted to $167 million with growth of 27% driven by uptake in ovarian and breast cancers.

Please turn to Slide 14. Turning now to the newer launches, Calquence in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and in HER2 in third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. I am pleased to report that Calquence revenue of $522 million in the year almost exclusively in the United States as the 2019 CLL launch really took effect. The launch feedback continues to be very encouraging as the very impressive Phase III data are resonating well with physicians, including the recently announced head-to-head data versus the incumbent BTK inhibitor, reinforcing our belief in Calquence as a potential best-in-class medicine. We are encouraged to see that Calquence is now one-third share of frontline CLL new patient starts in the BTK inhibitor class in the U.S. We look forward to bringing Calquence to CLL patients in Europe and Japan following the recent approvals at the beginning of 2021.

Following the Enhertu launch at the beginning of the year, we’re pleased to have reported $96 million in collaboration revenue based on $200 million of U.S. sales booked by Daiichi Sankyo in the year. Enhertu is the most prescribed medicine in the third-line setting of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

I’ll now turn over to Ruud for an update on our Biopharmaceuticals business and Emerging Markets. Please turn to Slide 15.

Ruud Dobber — Executive Vice-President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit

Many thanks, Dave. Today I’m pleased to talk to you about the Biopharmaceuticals business. Total revenue of Biopharma comprising New Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory & Immunology was $10 billion in the year, growing at 4% despite the COVID pandemic.

Starting with New CVRM, revenue was up by 9% with total revenue at $4.7 billion with very strong growth from Farxiga. Farxiga maintained volume market share globally with high-double-digit volume growth across all regions as the fastest growing SGLT2 inhibitor. In the United States, Farxiga grew 6%, driven by the additional indication in heart failure. Outside the U.S., which accounted for 71% of revenue, we saw strong performances with volume driven growth increasing and China benefiting from the NRDL listing.

Brilinta delivered revenue of $1.6 billion with 2% growth as the impact from COVID resulted in fewer hospital patients and China experienced the impact on VBP-driven price reductions. Sales in the U.S. were up by 3% as an increase in treatment duration offset the negative COVID-19 impacts. The majority of use is still in the acute setting, and Brilinta continues to outgrow the market in the majority of regions.

Please turn to Slide 16. Turning to Respiratory & Immunology, we reported revenue of $5.4 billion. Stable in the year, with excluding Pulmicort, Respiratory & Immunology grew 12%. Symbicort sales were strong at $2.7 billion with the growth of 10% in the year. The U.S. saw particularly strong growth, up 23% to $1 billion due to demand growth following the launch of the authorized generic in the and a resilient ICS/LABA market. Globally, Symbicort remained a leader in value and volume market share in the ICS/LABA class. Pulmicort was down 32% in the year with revenue of $996 million, which continues to be impacted by COVID, particularly in China. However, we continue to focus on growing revenue of Symbicort as well as Breztri following the successful addition to the NRDL.

Please turn to Slide 17. Now I will focus on the new launch medicines. Fasenra contributed $949 million of revenue in the year with strong growth despite COVID-19 with the majority continuing to come from the U.S., Germany and Japan. In the United States, Fasenra is now the leading novel biologic, up by 25% with $603 million in revenue. Fasenra also overtook the leading IL5 booking medicine in total asthma prescriptions for the first time. Europe and Japan revenues were $203 million and $100 million respectively as Fasenra continued to be the leading novel biologic medicine for severe uncontrolled asthma.

The launch of Breztri for COPD is progressing well with revenue of $28 million in the year with launches taking place in Japan, China and the U.S., and more recently, in the EU. As we look to kidney disease, for Lokelma, we continue our leadership in the new-to-brand prescriptions with revenue of $76 million in the year predominantly from the U.S. at $57 million. We have seen early sales in China and the Japan launch is progressing well. On roxadustat, we reported collaboration revenue of $30 million in the year coming from China. Demand continues to remain strong as tens of thousands of patients are being treated for anemia in CKD with roxadustat. We now anticipate U.S. regulatory decision in quarter one, following the submission of the additional clarifying analysis data with the U.S. FDA.

Please turn to Slide 18. Emerging Markets where revenue grew by 10% in the year continued to track ahead of our long-term performance ambition, which is to grow sales on average by mid-to-high single-digit percentage despite a slight negative effect from divestments. Outside China, total revenue was up by 9% with growth spread across the regions. China delivered resilient growth at 11% and continue to see some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, notably with Pulmicort, as previously mentioned, and continued volume-based procurement impact. We were very encouraged to successfully negotiate several medicines on to the China NRDL program for this coming year. New medicines grew by 59%, now contributing a third of total revenue in the region with the strong performance driven by Oncology and New CVRM.

With this, I will hand over to Marc. Please turn to Slide 19.

Marc Dunoyer — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ruud, and hello everyone. I want to take you through our financial performance in the year as well as the guidance for 2021.

Please turn to Slide 20. As always, I will start with the reported P&L before commenting on our core results. As Pascal mentioned earlier, total revenue grew by 10% in the year, in line with the guidance I provided 12 months ago. In February last year, we did not know how much and how long the adverse net impact of COVID-19 was going to be. Within total revenue, product sales were up by 11%, driven by the success of the new medicines with the majority of collaboration revenue reflected milestone receipts in respect of Lynparza.

Please turn to Slide 21. Turning now to the core P&L, this slide demonstrates the progression of our operating leverage. Our gross margin ratio was unchanged in the year at 80%, in line with expectation outlined last year. Our mix of sales is continually improving, but this was offset in the year by increasing pricing pressures in China related to the impact of the NRDL and the VBP program, to which Ruud alluded earlier.

Core R&D expenses increased by 10%, partly a result of more investment in the pipeline, including Phase III trial starts for a number of medicine, including the oral SERD and the advancement of datopotamab deruxtecan, also known as 1062. Merck’s upfront contribution in 2017 for the development of Lynparza recorded at that time on our balance sheet was gradually released to the P&L until 2019. This impacted the comparative performance in 2020. There was also a material investment in the development of brazikumab, although we are refunded for those costs through other operating income. Core SG&A expenses increased by 4%, driven by more investment in the China expansion and the launches of new medicines. Core other operating income declined by 2%, while the core tax rate was 20%. Finally, our core earnings per share ended at $4.02, up by 18%, demonstrating the sustained progress we are making.

Please turn to Slide 22. Before we look at net debt and cash generation, I want to take a moment to reconfirm the changing shape of our P&L. While we expect collaboration revenue to increase over time, and also anticipate that income from divestment will remain a material part of our P&L, this slide highlights the change in the sources of profit over the long-term and the growing contribution from product sales that is being made from our new medicine, and I expect this trend to continue.

Now turning to net debt. It was broadly unchanged in the year, a 27% improvement in EBITDA to $8.3 billion meant we took on net debt to EBITDA ratio from 1.8 times to 1.5. The strong growth of EBITDA was offset by a number of factors, including dividend payments totaling $3.6 billion and we also made the second of our two $675 million upfront payment to Daiichi Sankyo in respect of Enhertu. Finally, we also paid the first non-contingent payment of $350 million also to Daiichi Sankyo as part of the agreement of datopotamab deruxtecan.

I was pleased to see that our constantly improving business performance towards a significant year-on-year increase in net cash flow from operating activities. Even excluding the benefit of net cash inflows from vaccine activity, our cash from operating activities increased by around $800 million. The $1.1 billion of vaccine net cash flow are expected to reverse out in the near-term. Our progress bodes well for ongoing ambition of converting improvement in operating leverage into increasing levels of cash.

Please turn to Slide 23. This familiar slide summarizes the continued progress we are making with our financial priorities. As I mentioned, the 10% growth in total revenue in the year was converted into an 18% increase in core earnings per share. Our core operating margin grows by two more percentage points to 28% despite the reductions in collaboration revenue and other income. The progress on operating leverage was also demonstrated by the fact that core operating expenses represented 59% of total revenue versus 60% a year ago. As I said, this increasing level of profitability will convert into more cash that will help us deleverage our balance sheet and help us to remain focused on the capital allocation priorities of reinvestment, the progressive dividend policy and our strong investment-grade credit rating.

Please turn to Slide 24. Finally, I will turn to guidance for 2021, which as I mentioned a moment ago, is on total revenue and core earnings per share at constant exchange rates. It does not reflect any revenue or profit impact from sales of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca or any impact from the proposed acquisition of Alexion. I’m confident in our guidance despite the uncertainties arising from the pandemic of low-teens percentage increase in total revenue with even faster growth in core EPS to between $4.75 and $5.00. The confidence is based on the success of our patient-centric strategy, the focus on innovation and our track record of commercial execution.

Please turn to Slide 25. And finally, I want to echo Pascal’s comment on the proposed acquisition of Alexion. This transition is intended to drive both strategic and financial development of our business. The case for scientific and business complementarity is clear, with the acquisition enabling us to develop our Immunology business further, utilize Emerging Market presence further and help Alexion develop better rare disease medicine using our platforms. We are very excited about the prospect of combining two science and patient-centric organization, deliver further sustained industry-leading revenue growth.

As you will have seen from our track record and from our guidance, we are making good progress on revenue growth and operating leverage, which is driving greater level of cash generation. This strategic compelling acquisition is intended to build on this prospect base as they are on the focus on science and innovation.

Thank you for listening. And with that, I will now hand over to Mene. Please turn to Slide 26.

Menelas Pangalos — Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D

Thank you, Marc, and hello everyone. I will now provide an update on our COVID-19 efforts and our Biopharmaceuticals medicines since the last quarter. I’m also joined by Dave Fredrickson covering for Jose Baselga, who will discuss oncology movements and upcoming news flow across the company.

Please turn to Slide 27. In December of 2020, our vaccine received its first authorization for emergency supply from the U.K. MHRA. With recent conditional marketing authorization from the EMA, we are now authorized with this tax in over 50 countries. Yesterday, we also received a positive recommendation for the vaccine from the WHO’s SAGE Group. This is a really important milestone ahead of an emergency use listing by the WHO, which should it be granted will provide an accelerated pathway to significantly broaden availability of the vaccine around the world. And I think it’s important to not forget that from when the agreement was signed with Oxford University through the first approval, only eight months have lapped. Now just over nine months away, we have the vaccine approved in more than the quarter of all countries around the world.

We’ve recently also published data on the impact of the emerging U.K. Kent and South African variants. The vaccine is effective against the new U.K. variant as it is against the original strain, despite some lower neutralizing activity. The South African strain resulted in the loss of efficacy against small disease, but may still offer protection against severe disease, which is key to relieving the burden on healthcare resources around the world. We’ve also begun work on adapting the vaccine for these new variants of concern, leveraging our existing clinical trial data and an established supply chain to potentially reduce the time needed to reach production at scale.

Finally, we also presented our primary pooled analysis of the pool Oxford trials and it was recently published in The Lancet pre-print. The analysis showed good efficacy after the first dose with over 70%, confirmed increased efficacy with longer dosing interval rising to 82% at 12 weeks and up and confirmed a 100% protection against severe disease and hospitalization. Data readout from the U.S. trial is anticipated before the end of this quarter.

Turning to our long-acting antibody, AZD7442. We feel this has a differentiated profile due to its high potency, its extended half-life and its capacity to be used either as an intramuscular administration or intravenous. It is now running in five Phase III trials. Early in vitro data from a couple of independent laboratories of suggested good neutralizing activity against U.K. and South African strains with potentially class-leading activity for this combination against these strains.

Please turn to Slide 28. We have several medicines that have the potential to establish a new standard of care for patients in need. In CVRM, Farxiga has moved beyond Type 2 diabetes and into two new disease areas with high mortality and the large unmet medical need. Farxiga is now approved for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in the United States, the EU, China and Japan. And its CKD indication recently received priority review in the U.S. and Japan. Farxiga truly have the opportunity to redefine treatment as the first medicine to significantly prolong survival in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and also now in CKD with or without Type 2 diabetes.

In terms of upcoming news for Farxiga, we’ve just started a new trial in the post-MI setting called DAPA-MI where we will explore whether providing Farxiga within seven days post-MI we will be able to reduce hospitalization for heart failure or CV death in non-diabetic patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. We also have trial start this quarter for our Farxiga combination programs both with AZD9977 with zibotentan. Lastly, in the second half of the year, we will have data from the DELIVER trial in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Please turn to Slide 29. Anifrolumab is our first-in-class interferon 1 medicine for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus as potential to bring hope to set of patients who have been chronically underserved for over a decade. Anifrolumab has demonstrated consistent clinical benefits across all measured SLE patient subgroups, showing early and sustained reduction in skin disease activity, improvements across a number of organs and enabling importantly sustained steroid used reduction.

Regulatory submissions have been completed in the U.S., the EU and Japan, and we anticipate the first regulatory decisions in the second half of this year. We also have a number of life cycle management indications planned to include lupus nephritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus and myositis, which illustrate our excitement about the future of efforts in the immunology space.

Please turn to Slide 30. I’ll now update you on progress in our pipeline. In Respiratory, I’d like to mention that the exciting NAVIGATOR Phase III trial data, tezepelumab in severe asthma will be presented the AAAAI at the end of the month. Our all 33 antibody, MEDI3506 has now started Phase II trials in asthma and also in diabetic kidney disease. Continue on the renal space, our FLAP inhibitor, AZD5718 has also made progress, having solid Phase II trials in CKD. And as I mentioned earlier, the first of our Farxiga life cycle expanding combination programs with our MCR modulator, AZD9977 is initiating Phase II trials in heart failure with CKD. Lastly, a subcutaneous PCSK9 program, AZD8233 started its Phase IIb trials in dyslipidaemia, and the trial continues at pace. We look forward to updating you on the progress of all of our medicines in the Biopharmaceuticals pipeline over the coming year.

I’ll now hand over to Dave, and please turn to Slide 31

David Fredrickson — Executive Vice-President, Oncology Business Unit

Thank you, Mene, and hello again. I’m happy to take you through Oncology R&D news this quarter, and I’ll start with Tagrisso to continue on the theme of establishing a new standard of care for patients. The groundbreaking ADAURA Phase III data has further confirmed Tagrisso’s capability to reshape future clinical practice. We recently received regulatory approval in the U.S. as well as approvals in four other countries as a result of project Orbis, a new review process by FDA and other agencies and now have further submissions underway in this potentially curative setting.

Starting with its approval in 2015, from the Phase III AURA3 trial and second-line T790M, we’ve since brought Tagrisso to first-line in a broader setting with the FLAURA trial by demonstrating an overall survival benefit. Now with the ADAURA data exhibiting around an 80% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death, Tagrisso is the only medicine to show meaningful benefit in adjuvant EGFR mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Tagrisso’s trajectory is an excellent example of the efforts we’re making across our portfolio in Oncology. Our aim is to establish new standards of care for patients with a concerted effort in earlier stages of the disease.

Please turn to Slide 32. Moving on to Calquence, a selective BTKI that has shown impressive effectiveness in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Calquence has delivered unprecedentedly low hazard ratios in both the relapsed-refractory and in the front-line settings, within the latter showing efficacy as both the monotherapy and in combination with immuno-chemotherapy. We recently announced high level results from the ELEVATE-RR trial, which showed that Calquence met the primary endpoint of non-inferior progression-free survival for adults with previously treated high risk CLL versus Ibrutinib. In addition, with over 40 months of follow-up, Calquence demonstrated superior safety in atrial fibrillation without compromising efficacy. We look forward to discussing the totality of the data, which confirm our confidence in Calquence’s favorable benefit risk profile with global health authorities.

Please turn to Slide 33. Now I will provide a short pipeline update with a focus on the key movements in the quarter. Our TROP2 ADC, datopotamab deruxtecan that we develop and will commercialize in combination with Daiichi Sankyo has started Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer, building on the efficacy seen in the TROPION-PanTumor01 trial that was recently presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in January. In addition, we’ve initiated Phase III trials for AZD9833, our next-generation SERD now known as Camizestrant. We look forward to updating you on the progress of these medicines and others in the near future.

Please turn to Slide 34. I’ll end by taking you through some key items of anticipated news flow in 2021 across our entire pipeline. In Oncology, we will see Phase III data readouts for Lynparza’s OLYMPIA trial in adjuvant breast cancer and the PROPEL trial in prostate cancer as well as Imfinzi’s PACIFIC-2 trial in non-small cell lung cancer and overall survival data from the POSEIDON trial. For Enhertu, we’ll have data from DESTINY-Breast03, which is a head-to-head trial in the second-line versus trastuzumab emtansine as well as data from DESTINY-Breast04 in HER2-low breast cancer.

In Biopharmaceuticals, we’ll have regulatory submissions for tezepelumab in severe asthma as well as regulatory decisions for anifrolumab and for roxadustat. Finally, as mentioned earlier by Mene, we will have data readouts for both the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine U.S. Phase III trial as well as the first data readouts from the long-acting antibody, AZD7442.

With that said, I’ll now hand it back to Pascal for closing comments. Please turn to Slide 35.

Pascal Soriot — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dave. Please turn to Slide 36. In 2020 performance was strong and resilient and we delivered the guidance as promised the 10% increase in revenue was underpinned by the focused R&D and SG&A investment and despite headwind from the pandemic in many parts of our global business. New medicines were up by 33% and we saw continued performance from Oncology and New CVRM, Respiratory & Immunology were stable, but improved a lot in the quarter and Emerging Markets were up by 10% with growth impacted by COVID-19 on Pulmicort. I think we told you, but Respiratory & Immunology would have grown by 12% due to neutralizing effect on Pulmicort.

Core operating profit grew by 17%, despite 2% lower core operating income with a tax rate of 20% core EPS ended at $4.02, up by 18% and more than revenue, delivering operating leverage. As a result, guidance was achieved as we promised. Our cash flow is improving, including net cash inflow from operating activities that now $4.8 billion and support the progressive dividend policy. We continue to see strong progress in the pipeline, mostly on approvals, supporting sales today and of course tomorrow. This year we are back with more Phase III trial readouts, like Calquence recently.

The efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic continued with the first authorization for the vaccine. Let me assure everyone today that we are doing our very best to deliver it to governments as promised. During this first half, we anticipate Phase III data also for the long-acting antibody combination, the potential new medicine AZD7442, which you’ve heard throughout this presentation, is a very exciting product. In 2021, we anticipate another year of double-digit revenue growth in the low-teens with that revenue growth accompanied by even faster growth in core EPS to between $4.75 and $5, all of this at constant exchange rates.

