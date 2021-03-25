AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Good day, and welcome to the AstroNova Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Hosting this morning's call are Greg Woods, AstroNova's President and CEO; and David Smith, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Greg will discuss the Company's operating results. David will comment on the financials. Greg will make concluding comments, and then management will be happy to take your questions.

Please note that statements made during today’s call that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that could involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today, March 25, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For further information regarding the forward-looking statements and the factors that may cause differences, please see the Risk Factors in AstroNova’s annual report on Form 10-K and the other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today’s call, management will be referring to the non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation, or adjusted EBITDA. AstroNova believes that the inclusion of this measure helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the changes in the Company’s core operating results and also can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in today’s earnings release.

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Overall, the AstroNova team performed well in fiscal 2021 in spite of the significant challenges created by COVID-19 and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Amid these unprecedented challenges, we remained focused on the areas within our control. We moved quickly to realign our workforce, reduce costs and increase liquidity to ensure that we continue to make progress on our long-term strategic objectives.

In our Product Identification segment, we adapted rapidly and launched a comprehensive digital marketing initiative with new interactive content and other tools to accommodate the new virtual environment in which our customers suddenly found themselves. The pandemic and the MAX grounding caused a nearly $20 million revenue drop in our strong gross margin Test & Measurement business. However, through a combination of focused expense reduction and increase efficiencies on a total Company basis, AstroNova was able to post full-year operating income of $2.4 million, which is actually level with fiscal 2020 despite a 13% our $17.4 million overall decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

On the bottom line, we reported full-year net income of $1.3 million, down $475,000 from a year earlier. However, adjusted EBITDA increased by $825,000 year-over-year.

Now, turning to the segmental results. Product Identification turned in another strong quarter with revenue increasing more than 13% to $23.4 million and double-digit percentage growth across the board in hardware, supplies and our services compared to last year’s Q4. Full year segmental revenue came in at $90.3 million, marketing eight straight years of year-over-year growth. Product Identification hardware revenue notched record highs for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year. And we shipped the highest number of color printers in over two years, driven in part by continued strong demand for the T3-OPX printer. With just launched last year, T3-OPX opened up the adjacent Product Identification market known as direct-to-product printing. Its ability to print in full color on surfaces from folded boxes to paper bags, to wooden planks and many others, the T3-OPX is the ideal product to meet the demand for a high-performance overprinting solution for brand owners and other customers across a range of end-markets. Our printer sales drive our supplies business. So the record hardware sales we saw in fiscal 2021 portends well for our supplies business moving forward.

The combination of higher revenue and cost efficiencies translated to gains in the PI segment operating profit margin for both the fourth quarter and the full year. Product margin for the fourth quarter was 13.2% compared with 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. It’s worth noting that for the year, the segment posted an operating profit of 14.3%, which is a record for this segment.

Turning now to our Test & Measurement, revenue in the fourth quarter dropped to $6.1 million compared to $9.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2020 due to the adverse impacts of the continued grounding of the 737 MAX and the aerospace industry demand falloff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Q4, T&M revenue did increase 19% percent sequentially, quarter-over-quarter. That increase was in part due to a military aerospace shipment, but we are now seeing early signs of a pickup in the commercial aerospace business as well, especially in our repairs and supplies portion of that business.

There are two main drivers to this recovery. One factor is the MAX’s return to service in all major markets, except China, and we’re hopeful that China will come on board soon. And Boeing’s MAX production rates are forecast to ramp up from the current 10 per month to 30 per month in the next year. Early demand is moving in the right direction. The number of carriers placing MAX orders has been increasing in recent weeks, and there are at least 13 airlines flying the MAX. The other factor is the increasing number of passengers returning to the skies due to the rollout of several vaccines. For instance, in the US, over 20% of the population has already received at least one vaccine dose, according to health officials. While airlines are nowhere near returning to the pre-COVID levels yet, recent reports indicate that US air travel has reached its highest level since the pandemic began.

Now looking at geographic mix, domestic revenue accounted for approximately 56% of total revenue in the fourth quarter compared with 63% [Phonetic] for the same period in 2020. International revenue increased to 44% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, up from 37% a year earlier. We saw particular strength in EMEA, where we recently enhanced our marketing team. On a related note, we are also expanding our presence in China by opening an office in the southern port city of Guangzhou, complementing our location in Shanghai’s Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Before handing the call to David, I want to first thank our team members around the globe for their dedication and commitment in fiscal 2021. Because of the critical role we play for the aerospace and medical industries, AstroNova was deemed an essential business. All of our global facilities have remained fully operational throughout the pandemic, incorporating all of the necessary health and safety precautions. From the outset, we’ve had no severe COVID-related incidents. That is a credit to our entire team, which over the past year, has worked vigilantly to keep themselves and one another safe, allowing us to continue to meet the demands and requirements of our customers.

Now, let me turn the call over to David for the financial review.

Good morning, everyone. Thanks Greg. Greg provided a comprehensive review of our performance. So, I’m just going to highlight a few key points from the P&L and balance sheet to provide some context about the results and to reinforce Greg’s remarks.

The Test & Measurement segment revenue was off nearly $20 million with strong gross margin on [Phonetic] revenue. Virtually all of that is directly attributable to the two black swan events of the MAX grounding and the pandemic. The impact of a significant drop like that is very difficult to make up for on the operating income line, but we did it through a workforce realignment, reduction in outside services and other expenses, and through what I would call a digitization of the selling process in our Product Identification business, along with a number of other operational initiatives.

Consistent with the goals that we indicated on prior calls, for the year, we reduced operating expenses by $7.4 million or 16% from fiscal 2020. On a percentage basis, the expense reduction exceeded the decrease in revenue by 3 points. [Indecipherable] cost reductions that improved results that are seen at the gross profit line, for the full year, because of adverse mix, standard margins were down about 300 basis points but gross margins were only down 90 basis points. But the trend within the year was better. And in the fourth course quarter comparisons, while mix was still a factor in standard margins, it was less so, and gross margins were up 370 basis points from the prior year. We expect a significant portion of the cost reduction initiatives to remain visible in the income statement in fiscal 2020 [Phonetic]. Others, for example, trade show expenses and travel, will likely increase in the future as the ability to travel returns, depending on the degree of our customers’ acceptance of the transition that we’ve made together with them to remote or virtual interaction, as opposed to in-person.

Beginning with this fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we’re reporting adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA further adjusted only for share-based compensation. As we said at the outset of the call here, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is included in the press release, and it differs only very slightly from the calculations that are used in our debt covenants. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal ’21, or 10.7% of revenue, compared to $42,000 in the same period of fiscal 2020. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million, or 9.4% of revenue, compared with $10.1 million or 7.6% of revenue in fiscal ’20.

Turning to the balance sheet, our liquidity profile has improved dramatically. Cash and equivalents at year-end 2021 were $11.4 million. Cash and equivalents at the end of the prior year totaled only $4.2 million. Debt at the end of the fourth quarter, excluding the PPP loan, was $12.4 million, which is down from $19.8 million at the end of fiscal 2020 and $24.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

As we announced in this morning’s earnings release and which appears in the 8-K filing this morning with more of the details, we just entered into an amendment to our bank credit agreement, which significantly increases our credit availability and improves the term. The agreement, which runs 4.5 years through September 2025, provides for a $10 million term loan, in addition to a $22.5 million revolving credit facility. It also provides for substantially reduced amortization payments and fewer better-structured covenants and other restrictions and some other structural improvements. At closing, our bank term loan debt was $10 million, down $2.4 million from the end of fiscal 2021 [Phonetic], and we have nothing outstanding on the revolving credit facility. The facility also includes a $10 million so-called increase or accordion function built within it, which, while uncommitted, enables streamlined and accelerated access to additional bank financing, should such a need arise.

With that, let me turn the call back to Greg for closing comments.

Thanks David. We navigated the challenging fiscal 2021 by focusing on the things within our control. The external headwinds of the past year have not disrupted our investment in innovation, the growth engine of our business. We remain on pace to launch at least one major new product per year, coupled with a range of technology innovations and ancillary products.

Now, David and I will be happy to take your questions. Operator?

