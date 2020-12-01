At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Lewis L. Bird — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Arvind. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Along with the rest of our team, I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude for those who will continue to serve on the front lines and our hope for a swift end to the current health crisis.

With respect to the third quarter, I’m pleased to report the highest ever comp and the best Q3 in our history as a public company. Our Q3 comp growth was a record 44% and our total sales were $470 million, up more than 47%. Our new non-comp store performance was also strong reflecting the successful execution of our real estate strategy. These stores are performing well above our expectations in terms of sale, profits and return on investment.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.71 was significantly above our preliminary expectations of $0.58 to $0.62 due to stronger-than-expected flow through. Our leverage ratio at the end of Q3 was 0.9 times, our lowest ratio ever as a public company, beating the record of 1.4 times that was achieved just last quarter. This was driven by continued strength of our business and the significant transformation of our balance sheet. Strong ticket and traffic growth both contributed to our incredible performance and market share gains in Q3.

From a departmental standpoint, our everyday categories delivered comps about 50% and seasonal comps were in the low 20%s. While our strength was broad-based and all departments comp solidly positive wall decor, textiles, accent decor, kitchen and entertaining and home organization were exceptional. Our back-to-campus assortment, which benefitted both Q2 and Q3 ended their seasonal comps double the Company average. Our seasonal performance was above expectations driven by three key factors. One, the resurgence in patio and garden after we restocked key items; two, strong Halloween and fall performance which sold through at 90% of full price; and three, robust early demand for our reinvented Christmas assortment. Our redefined go-to-market approach within the At Home 2.0 strategic framework is continuing to propel us forward. All three of our EDLP+ campaigns in Q3, Bed Bath and Storage, Labor Day and fall refresh were highly successful. Year-to-date, we’ve run 10 strong campaigns validating our approach. Our reinventions once again comped significantly above the Company average and I’m particularly pleased with our success in decorative accents, Christmas and check lane. The reinvention engine is working well for us and reflects our team’s renewed focus on this important ongoing comp driver.

Customer response to FAO Schwarz in Grace Mitchell, our first two multi-year collaborations, has exceeded our expectations and reinforced our confidence in this strategy. We are working on additional exciting collaborations and plan to share the detail near to launch.

Under the leadership of Chief Merchant Chad Stauffer we are striking the right balance between the art and science and merchandising. We’re offering unique on-trend products that are resonating with our customers. At the same time, our data-driven approach to pricing and inventory management is proving invaluable.

If you look back at our history, our best comps have been during periods when we have excelled in keeping our pricing very sharp. That has certainly been true this year. We identified sharper pricing as an opportunity for us last year and we’ve put an intense focus on it. We are now benefiting from the changes we made and believe this back to basics approach will continue to have a positive impact on us for the long term. Value has never been more important than in the current macro environment.

On the loyalty front, we ended the quarter with 8.3 million Insider Perks numbers, adding another 2.4 million new members year-over-year, representing 42% growth. This stellar growth underscores the value our customers continue to see in joining the program. Not surprisingly Insider Perks members engage with us at a deeper level and have bigger baskets than our average customer. Customer loyalty is obviously a competitive advantage for any business. But based on our research this is especially true in our category.

Ashley Sheetz, our Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, and her team have consistently delivered strong results in this area and developed it into a strategic asset for us.

Our BOPIS, curbside and delivery offerings are continuing to grow and provide our customers alternative ways to access our holiday and everyday products at great prices. Our standard delivery partnership with PICKUP and Postmates is also helping us better serve customers during a busy Q4.

Speaking of Q4, our quarter-to-date performance, including during the Thanksgiving weekend over the Black Friday weekend has remained strong as our customers continued to find joy in refreshing their homes and decorating for the holidays. Our customers are shopping and decorating earlier than in past years and we are delivering on our promise to be the holiday headquarters for them. Our everyday trends are robust, especially as we’ve been successful in replenishing inventory over the past few months and our reinvented Christmas assortment is performing extremely well. Based on quarter-to-date trends, we expect total Q4 comps to be in the mid to high teens and are on track to deliver some of the best fourth quarter results in At Home’s history.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Peter to share an update on our operational initiatives. Peter?

Peter S. G. Corsa — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Lee. Good afternoon, everyone. I want to take a moment to thank each of our store and distribution center employees as well as our field leadership. Their passion and dedication to the brand and our unrelenting focus on our key strategic priorities have been essential to delivering record results.

Q3 was not only a record in terms of comps, but it was also driven by accelerating traffic. Our field teams handled the increase remarkably well as evidenced by strong customer satisfaction and higher net promoter scores. Our stores successfully put on three EDLP+ events during the quarter and our execution continues to improve with each campaign.

We expanded the rollout of our omnichannel offerings to additional stores during Q3 and are pleased with the execution at the store level. As Lee mentioned, Q4 is off to a strong start. We’re appropriately staffed and well equipped to handle a busy season. The unique advantage of our large store format has never been more evident than during traffic surges, including over the Black Friday weekend.

The health of our customers and team members remains paramount and our heightened safety protocols continue to be in place. With the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases, we’re taking extra precautions and monitoring the situation carefully. As was the case earlier this year, we do not expect to be significantly impacted by potential capacity restrictions due to our large store size, which could further differentiate us from some of our smaller format competitors.

In addition to strong traffic, our DCs and the stores have been handling extraordinary levels of receipts to support demand. Despite challenges such as international container shortages and production and shipping delays due to COVID, our improved processes and supply chain mitigation strategies have minimized disruption. I’m pleased with the momentum and our improving inventory position as we get ready for spring.

We’re also making good progress on our direct sourcing and country diversification initiatives. With respect to direct sourcing, we’re on track to achieve our long-term goal of 30% compared to 15% at the end of last year. Direct sourcing can add hundreds of basis points to item level product margins in addition to providing us greater control and visibility on product development.

In terms of country diversification, we continue to source more products from countries such as Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, which is helping mitigate the impact on some of the high-tariff categories. We’re pleased with our ongoing work on SKU rationalization. Our focus this year has been on four departments, decor, textiles, accent furniture and rugs. Within these departments, we’ve reallocated inventory dollars from lower-performing items to those with higher returns and these efforts are paying off. We will continue to work on these departments and expand this strategy to at least another two departments next year.

I believe operationally we have never been stronger. Our stores are clean and well organized. Our DCs are functioning smoothly, our amazing field team is energized and focused and our customer satisfaction scores are strong. We’re seeing broad geographical strength despite the increase in coronavirus case counts. The unique challenges of managing through the pandemic have sharpened the team’s focus and positioned us to emerge from the pandemic even stronger than before.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff to provide a financial update.

Jeffrey R. Knudson — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Peter, and good afternoon everyone. As Lee mentioned, Q3 net sales grew 47.5% to $470 million and comparable store sales were a record 44.1%. I’m pleased to echo that while total sales and comps were in line with our pre-announcement, the flow through to the bottom line was stronger than expected, leading to meaningful upside and earnings per share.

Q3 gross profit doubled year-over-year and gross margin increased 950 basis points to 36.3%. Occupancy and depreciation leverage on the record comp drove most of the margin improvement along with more than 200 basis points of product margin expansion, driven by more full price selling and higher clearance margins. To a lesser extent, the timing of transportation costs from the reduced inventory flows at the onset of the pandemic also benefitted freight expense this quarter. As a reminder, our outbound freight costs impact cost of goods sold as inventory turns.

Third quarter adjusted SG&A increased 29.8% year-over-year to $97.2 million, which includes incentive compensation expense that was $10 million higher due to the record-setting year we’re having. While we significantly reduced discretionary expenses during portions of the first and second quarters when stores were closed, during Q3 we are rebuilding towards more normalized levels of store labor, home office expenses and other traditionally fixed costs.

Marketing expenses at 2.4% of sales were below our usual target of 3.5% due to our significant top line outperformance. As a percent of sales, Q3 adjusted SG&A improved 280 basis points year-over-year to 20.7% because of operating leverage and lower new store pre-opening expenses, partially offset by incentive compensation. Despite year-to-date total sales growth of 21.5%, adjusted SG&A through the third quarter has only increased 2%.

Q3 adjusted net income was $49.6 million and pro forma adjusted EPS was $0.74 compared to flat in Q3 last year. Due to better than expected sales flow through, GAAP EPS was $0.71 versus the anticipated range of $0.58 to $0.62 we provided during our pre-announcement at the end of October. Finally, adjusted EBITDA grew nearly 185% to $93.8 million, up from $32.9 million in Q3 last year.

Turning to our balance sheet. As we discussed on our Q2 earnings call, one of the key elements of our At Home 2.0 strategy is optimizing our financial model. We have been laser-focused on improving the health of our balance sheet, extending our debt maturities and providing a longer runway for growth as evidenced by our successful debt refinancing in August. Last fall, we shared our goal of better balancing the new store growth with free cash flow generation and heading into this year we are targeting modestly positive free cash flow for all of fiscal 2021. With that context in mind, I’m exceptionally pleased to share that we generated almost $70 million of free cash flow in the third quarter alone, bringing our year-to-date total to nearly $300 million.

We ended Q3 with nothing drawn on our $425 million ABL Facility and more than $360 million of total liquidity, up nearly $55 million from Q2. Our leverage ratio, which we define as net debt to adjusted EBITDA was already at a record low of 1.4 times on a trailing 12-month basis at the end of Q2.

During the third quarter, our strong adjusted EBITDA growth further reduced our leverage to only 0.9 times, earning us credit ratings upgrades from both S&P and Moody’s in November and cementing our current balance sheet as the healthiest in At Home’s history. From an everyday inventory standpoint, we improved our position as expected. Overall net inventory was down nearly 20% year-over-year versus down 30% at the end of Q2, marking continued substantial improvement in our inventory turns.

We ended the quarter with nearly $350 million of inventory, coincidentally the same level as Q3 fiscal 2019, but third quarter fiscal ’21 sales were nearly 50% higher. We plan to continue building our everyday inventory position throughout the fourth quarter and into fiscal ’22 to support strong customer demand.

However, this year has clearly demonstrated that we can deliver a fantastic top line without proportionate inventory growth. So we expect that fiscal ’22 inventory turns and efficiency will be an improvement over past years.

In terms of Q4, while we’re not providing formal guidance, I’d like to take a moment to reiterate some of the dynamics we expect to play out this quarter. As Lee mentioned, the strong early momentum in our Christmas assortment and continued performance in everyday are exceeding our expectations and we now expect Q4 comps to be in the mid to high teens. From a gross margin standpoint, we expect year-over-year expansion from the same factors that generated margin improvement in Q3, fixed cost leverage, product margin expansion and lower freight expenses. Finally, our SG&A ratio expectations for the back half remain relatively unchanged from our pre-announcement. We still anticipate a low 20%s [Phonetic] SG&A rate for Q4.

As we round out fiscal ’21, our business has rebounded tremendously from the disruption caused by COVID-19. We’re pleased that the remarkable top and bottom line performance we’ve delivered since our stores were temporarily closed earlier this year should enable us to significantly increase incentive compensation for our eligible team members in both the home office and the field. We look forward to closing out a record year and we’re rewarding our team members for the strength, perseverance and dedication they’ve shown to At Home and especially to our customers during these unprecedented times.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Lee.

Lewis L. Bird — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jeff. We continue to see significant growth opportunities for At Home and we believe we have the right strategy to unlock our future potential. Specific to next year, I did share a few high-level thoughts during our most recent call. But I thought it might be helpful to provide a quick recap. We expect to benefit from our strategic comp drivers, a positive macro backdrop and accelerated new store openings next year.

As I mentioned previously, we have acquired many new customers this year and they indicate strong satisfaction and intend to repurchase from us. We’re most focused on customer retention, engagement and new customer acquisition, especially with several competitors permanently closing their doors this year. With the continued success of our EDLP+ strategy, incredibly strong performance in our reinvented categories and recent and upcoming collaboration, we like our positioning. We also believe our rapidly-growing loyalty membership, improving inventory availability and a more robust omnichannel offering next year will enhance our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new ones. We also believe the tailwinds of strong home sales which have historically been a lagging indicator for us as well as nesting and de-urbanization trends should continue to provide a strong macro backdrop next year.

With respect to new store openings, recent discussions with our real estate partners have been highly productive. We now expect to open 12 to 15 new stores next year, higher than our prior plan at seven to 10 stores. As I look beyond next year, I could not be more excited about our ability to capture the opportunity that lies in front of us. We operate in a highly fragmented industry approaching $200 billion that is expected to grow annually at a low single digit rate. For the past many years we have been growing at much faster pace than the industry and picking up market share. This has been especially true this year.

Our long-term goal is to continue to expand our market share significantly. We have potential for 600 plus stores, which is nearly three times larger than our current footprint. Additionally, while our revenue per store average is $7 million, several of our more mature markets already average about $10 million per store, or about 40% higher with the primary difference being the age of the stores and therefore the level of brand awareness.

Finally, our omnichannel strategy which launched just this year is evolving. When you combine our store expansion potential, our ability to increase revenue per store and the power of omnichannel, you can see why we believe we have a long runway ahead. In terms of stores, we’ve mapped out all of our future markets and in many cases the exact retail areas and our real estate opportunities are only getting stronger.

After next year we plan to resume 10% annual unit growth as we grow in new and under-penetrated markets. Let me share some examples. We believe that in California where we have only four stores, there is a potential to 80 to 90 stores. Similarly in the New York Tri-State area where we have 11 stores could support 50 to 60 stores. There’s also a tremendous opportunity in the Midwest where we have 50 stores and see potential for 120 stores. In markets such as Southern Florida, we have only one store and are barely scratching the surface.

Our target new store economics include first year revenue and EBITDA margins of $6 million and 30% respectively and a payback period of approximately two years. As I mentioned earlier, our recent stores are on track to outperform these expectations. Our customer value proposition is simple, but powerful, offer the widest selection of home decor products at the lowest prices. This formula has stood the test of time and we believe will continue to serve us well into the future.

In addition, our evolving omnichannel approach will not only allow us to prioritize customer convenience but also significantly expand our customer reach. A large warehouse like stores offer the flexibility to pivot and adapt as our channel mix changes while sustaining a highly profitable model, both in-store and online. Our profitability, free cash flow and balance sheet have never been stronger and we remain incredibly well positioned to drive continued growth in market share gain.

We have the most talented team in the industry. We want to thank each and every one of them for their remarkable resilience and intense focus, particularly during the ongoing pandemic. Our team has made us fundamentally stronger.

With that, operator, please open up the line for questions.

