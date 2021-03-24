At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Arvind Bhatia — Vice President of Investor Relations

Lewis L. Bird — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Chad C. Stauffer — Chief Merchandising Officer

Peter S. G. Corsa — President and Chief Operating Officer

Jeffrey R. Knudson — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the At Home Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Arvind Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Arvind Bhatia — Vice President of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for At Home’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2001 earnings results conference call. On the call today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Bird; President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Corsa; Chief Merchandising Officer, Chad Stauffer; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Knudson.

After the team has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions. Before we begin, I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from such statements. Known risks and uncertainties are referred to in At Home’s press release issued today and in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports.

The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call or other specified dates and At Home does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Any discussion during this call of our results for the current quarter to date are subject to variability and may not be indicative of our results or trends for any full reporting period.

Finally, the speakers may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. A reconciliation schedule showing the comparable GAAP versus non-GAAP financial measures is available in At Home’s press release issued today. If you do not have a copy of today’s press release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations page of the website at investor.athome.com.

I will now turn the call over to Lee. Lee?

Lewis L. Bird — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Arvind, and thank you all for joining us today. Before we share our Q4 results with you, I want to take a moment to thank our nearly 7,700 team members for their continued dedication and hard work despite unprecedented challenges this past year. Their resilient is critical in helping us deliver a record year, while remaining focused on our highest priority of protecting the health and safety of our team members and customers.

Turning to the results. I’m extremely pleased with our record Q4 performance and the continued momentum in our business. Comp store sales of nearly 31% were well ahead of our increased expectations of 23% to 24% due to acceleration of our business in January. Our new and non-comp stores also continue to perform well on all key metrics. As a result of upside in sales and strong flow through to the bottom line, we delivered pro forma adjusted EPS of $1.08 and adjusted EBITDA of nearly $120 million, well ahead of consensus expectation.

Financially, we are in our strongest position ever as a public company and in the quarter with more than $125 million in cash nothing drawn on our ABL facility and a record low leverage ratio of 0.5 times, down from 3.2 times a year ago. Consistent with the last several quarters, our outstanding Q4 performance is broad-based in terms of departments, geography and age of stores and it was driven by strong growth in both traffic and ticket. Within our everyday business all departments comp solidly positive as shoppers continue to decorate, organize their homes, spend time in their kitchen. Q4 comp in wall decor, textiles, accent core and furniture, home organization, kitchen entertainment are well above company average.

Seasonal comp exceeded expectations despite inventory constraints as we sold through nearly 90% of Christmas product at full price compared to our typical 70%, leading to the most profitable Christmas season in our history. Geographically, all districts were strong and overall performance across our newer and older stores were consistent including stores older than five years.

As I mentioned during January, we experienced an acceleration in our business. We believe this was driven by a combination of factors, including the benefit of a second stimulus, our more expansive Bed, Bath and Storage EDLP+ event and success in replenishing inventory in the face of supply challenges. Strong early sell-through of our spring seasonal merchandise was also a small contributor to January’s outperformance, an encouraging indicator of our continued growth in fiscal 2022. We remain excited about the success we are driving in our redefined go-to-market approach. Our EDLP+ campaigns continue to highlight at home sharper pricing and value proposition, while category reinvention and collaborations showcase newness and freshness.

Our growing omnichannel business is also offering more convenience for our customers. We offer BOPIS and curbside in all of our stores, local delivery for more than 70% of our stores. The expanded delivery partnership would pick up including Postmates is progressing well and was critical to serving our customers during the busy holiday season.

Before I turn the call over to Chad, I want to quickly talk about trends in the ongoing first quarter. January’s momentum has continued into fiscal 2022. We are off to a very strong start and see potential for Q1 comps of 142% to 153%. Obviously we have easy comparisons due to mandated store closures in Q1 last year. But even on a two-year basis, our comp trends have accelerated from the fourth quarter.

Jeff will provide additional color on sales and profitability expectations later in his prepared remarks. Last quarter, I mentioned how our Chief Merchandising, Chad Stauffer and his team are striking the right balance between art and science and merchandising. I’m pleased to have Chad on the call this afternoon to share his thoughts on the factors driving our system and the significant opportunity in front of us. Following Chad comments, our President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Corsa will provide an update on our operational initiatives before turning the call over to Jeff for a few financial highlights. Chad?

Chad C. Stauffer — Chief Merchandising Officer

Thanks, Lee. Good afternoon, everyone. I’m delighted to be on the call today to speak about the incredible strides we’ve made in all areas of merchandising. Over the past two years, we significantly elevated our merchant organization through a series of focused investments. We’ve kept our customers at the center of our business and enhanced our capabilities to better meet their needs. We couldn’t be prouder of our more disciplined and sustainable approach.

As the leading value retailer of home decor, we know that our customer sees value at the intersection of three things, a broad assortment, unique product and the best prices. First in this three-legged stool is our assortment. We are focused on making sure our customers familiar with the unbeatable breadth that we offer. We outsource other home decor stores with up to 50,000 items across 15 departments. For instance, we carry 55 different colors and patterns of patio cushion in 17 different shapes and sizes, and we carry more than 1800 different bedding products and nearly 1300 different wall decors in store.

Through our EDLP+ campaigns we are encouraging our customers to cross-shop additional departments. As we look back on the first year of these events, we’re analyzing the results and refining our approach in fiscal ’22. There are some events that means selling more inclusive stories and expanding the category for focus where appropriate. For instance we pivoted last spring’s Bed & Bath Event to a Bed, Bath and Storage event this January and drove even stronger financial outcomes. Bringing the customer truly unique product is the second leg. We refocused our product trend in merchant teams on building cross category themes and trends, we revised our discipline around reinvention execution and developed new collaborator relationships.

Our fourth quarter every day category reinvention such as kid’s bedding, healthy home in Campbell comes nearly twice the company average continuing a positive trend improving that our reinvention engine is working well. During Q1, we are focused on two key reinventions, while our in-home office in quarter-to-date results are promising we have completely revamped our Walmart department by creating lifestyle sets improving the fixtures, expanding the space for large art and merchandising by to improve customer shopability. We have also launched several brand new home office collections in a variety of styles.

Our collaborations, which are multi-year rotating partnership with brands and designers continue to be very important for us. These collaborations encompass a variety of season sales and rooms within our assortment. We highlighted traditional collections with The Home Decor media star Grace Mitchell an iconic toy brand at the [indecipherable] in the fourth quarter, launched an exclusive collection with London fashion designer Tracey Boyd in February, inspired by art travel adventure in the patterns of Japan and look forward to sharing the exciting details of the collaboration with the world-class athlete and TV host this fall.

The third and final leg is having the best prices. We established an in-house team to ensure our price leadership across categories in key items increasing both disciplined and frequency of our pricing analysis. During Q4, we offered lower opening price points in several key departments, which was instrumental in driving comps as well as lower markdowns. Our team is laser-focused on both serving our customer and driving our business through sharp everyday low prices. As we turn the page to fiscal ’22, we remain focused on striking the right balance between the art in merchandising. From an art standpoint we’re incredibly enthusiastic about our assortment this year on the seasonal front, we’ve already seen strong performance from our new patio collection, which were coordinated with outdoor decor team to enable customers to easily pull together a cohesive patio space.

On the science side of the house, we are confident that our progress in pricing, sourcing inventory management in SKU rationalization will continue to enhance financial returns for the business. The context, when I joined At Home nearly three years ago, our internal sourcing team is comprised of a handful of people. Since then we have out of bandwidth and deepened our capabilities accelerating from practically no direct sourcing in fiscal ’18 to 15% of our assortment at the end of fiscal ’20 and nearly 20% today. In addition to 100 of basis points of margin improvement on each item sourced directly. We are able to create a more agile, supply chain, which allows us to diversify country risk, drive product quality and improve speed to market as we work toward our longer term goal of direct sourcing 30% of the assortment.

Our inventory management capabilities have followed a similar trajectory. We know that best-in-class retailers have unbelievable planning organizations and we have been building and strengthening those skills within At Home. We have improved the synergy between the planning and buying functions our dedication to these capabilities enabled us to flex or playing method like never before this past year including during periods of unprecedented sales which has positioned us well as we enter fiscal 2022.

Finally, we’re exhibiting At Home’s company values have been smart and scrappy through our SKU rationalization and added to amplify strategy, our stores may be the largest one-stop shop with home core, but it’s important that each of our items as a clear purpose for our customers and drive optimal financial outcomes for our business. We are analyzing each category and eliminating less productive SKUs, reinvesting those inventory dollars into higher sell-through item and big ideas while still maintaining the impressive selection we’re known for. Over time, this effort should improve inventory turns and generate better return on working capital.

We began this effort in fiscal ’21 with four out of our 15 departments and have already seen outsized comp in those areas. We plan to tackle another four to five departments this year, slightly reducing our total SKU counts. I hope you can sense how excited and proud I am of the journey we’ve been on as a merchant organization and where we are today. From the very beginning, our vision has been to become a more vertically integrated home decor category killer with our strengthening capabilities and trends and product development, pricing, sourcing, inventory planning and allocation, we are well on our way to realizing that vision.

Retail is truly a team effort. So, we are also incredibly grateful to the operations and field teams for helping to execute our vision in these stores, every day. I’d like to turn the call over to Peter Corsa, President and COO to talk to you some of our operational developments. Peter?

Peter S. G. Corsa — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Chad. Good afternoon, everyone. First off, I’d like to say thank you to our team members in the stores, distribution centers and home office for delivering a truly incredible year for At Home. We are so proud of our field leadership for navigating through unprecedented and challenging variables at fiscal ’21. They implemented safety precautions that enabled us to reopen as soon as local regulations allowed, rolled out omnichannel options for our customers at lightning speed and executed EDLP+ events and reinventions that drove outsides results. Their ability to adapt on a daily basis while staying focused on our key strategic priorities has been a driving force behind our record results.

As you may remember, we typically flexed our store labor to support both inventory flow and customer-facing activities. We maintained that philosophy, while improving our inventory position and delivering more than 30% comp sales growth in each of the last three quarters. As a result, our stores are well staffed, clean and organized while continuing to implement COVID safety protocols. Customer satisfaction and net promoter scores have continued to increase. In addition despite high levels of product flowing through our supply chain and on to the sales force our shrink rates have remained very low. Thanks to the process improvements we made in 2019.

In fact our labor productivity rates and freight processing times at both the stores and the distribution centers are the best we’ve ever seen. In recognition of such impressive teamwork and resilience helping us to drive record results we’re delighted to have paid out record bonuses for fiscal ’21.

Turning to fiscal ’22, our biggest area of focus is the current international supply chain environment. As you know for the past several months, consumer-driven industries have faced equipment shortages and shifting delays related to COVID disruption and a global increase in demand for goods. In turn these constraints have significantly inflated freight costs for importers. We have been working closely with our transportation partners to help us navigate these challenges. We started by proactively adjusting our rate structure to move our shipments through the supply chain faster and support our extraordinary sales growth.

As a result our backlog rates are well below industry average. We have been prioritizing key items and seasonal product for our patio and garden assortment as well as items related to our visual merchandising and marketing initiatives to help ensure the success of planned campaigns. We have also invested in store labor to help speed incoming product to the sales floor and our distribution centers are operating at peak efficiency turning around freight in less than 24 hours. These efforts have enabled us to not only replenish inventory but build our position despite continued shipping delays. In fact, we have been one of the top 40 importers in the US for the past few months based on substantial cube volume we utilized.

We have a high-class problem. With net sales growth above 40% in each of the last three quarters there is record demand for our products. But because we are far exceeding our contracted volume, securing the product to satisfy the demand comes at a higher cost. While the current constraints in the global supply chain are beyond our control, I am extremely proud of how our team is managing and mitigating to the best of our ability. Our success is reflected in our ability to support the accelerating topline momentum we are seeing in the first quarter. We are in the process of negotiating our annual transportation contracts and the new rates will become effective May 1. While it is difficult to predict the timing we do expect freight cost will eventually normalize from the current elevated levels.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to our CFO, Jeff Knudson to provide a financial update.

Jeffrey R. Knudson — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Peter, and good afternoon everyone. I’m pleased to share a few financial highlights from our record Q4 results.

As reported, net sales for the quarter were $562 million or up 41.3%, adjusted net income of $72.6 million and pro forma adjusted EPS of $1.08, nearly tripled from the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 94% to $119.6 million and we generated free cash flow of more than $85 million during the quarter.

As Lee mentioned, comp sales were well ahead of our pre-announcement in early January and flow through to the bottom line was also very strong, which led to the significant earnings upside. As a reminder, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2001 included an additional week versus fiscal ’20. The extra week contributed $31.4 million in sales and generated an estimated $15.9 million in gross profits and $4.3 million in SG&A expense. As a result, we estimate the extra week contributed $11.6 million in adjusted EBITDA and $0.14 in EPS.

While the earnings release we issued this afternoon mostly reports our key metrics for the 14 and 53 weeks ended January 30 for ease of comparisons, I’m going to highlight a few key items on a 13 and 52-week basis. Q4 comps were 30.8% and total sales increased 33.4% to $530.6 million for the 13-week period. We estimate that Q4 gross profit was up 77.5% and gross margin increased 950 basis points to 38.2% on a 13-week basis, consistent with the improvement in Q3.

Approximately 450 basis points of the improvement was driven by product margin expansion as we benefited from a higher mix of full price selling and reduced markdowns in both our everyday and seasonal departments. Occupancy and depreciation expense leverage on record fourth quarter sales growth and lower outbound freight costs drove the remaining gross margin improvement. Mandated store closures related to COVID-19 reduced our inventory flows in the first half of the year, reducing the outbound freight expense we recognized in the third and fourth quarters.

As a reminder, freight expense impacts cost of goods sold as inventory turns and based on our terms, there is typically a two-quarter lag in the timing of when these cost hit our P&L. At the same token increased inventory flow to support record demand coupled with higher freight rates in the latter part of fiscal ’21 and so far in the Q1 will impact our P&L in fiscal ’22. I’ll shed more light on this momentarily.

Q4 adjusted SG&A was an estimated $111.5 million or 21% of sales on a 13-week basis. This included slightly more than $5 million in performance based incentive compensation above the normal run rate, reflecting our incredibly strong year. Relative to Q4 last year, our adjusted SG&A ratio increased 240 basis points, driven by higher incentive compensation and advertising expenses, partially offset by operating leverage on our strong sales performance. Within adjusted SG&A, store labor was approximately 7.2% of sales in line with the full year, and advertising was approximately 3.5% of sales compared to 2.5% for the full year.

Turning to the full fiscal year as reported net sales of $1.74 billion were up 27.3% over fiscal ’20 and adjusted net income was $173.6 million. Pro forma adjusted EPS was $2.68 as much as the prior three years combined. Looking at some of the key metrics on a 52-week basis, fiscal ’21 comps were 19.4% and net sales increased 25% to $1.7 billion. While we benefited from a wave of industry growth last year, we believe the strong execution of our At Home 2.0 strategy, helped us gain meaningful market share, especially since fully reopening in June.

On an estimated 52-week basis, gross profits were up 51% and gross margins increased 590 basis points to 34.3%. Occupancy, depreciation and distribution center expense leverage on record comps along with lower outbound freight and distribution center costs drove approximately 400 basis points of improvement. Product margin expansion as a result of a higher mix of full price selling accounted for the remaining increase in full-year gross margin.

On a 52-week basis, adjusted SG&A expense was up 14.1% year-over-year and adjusted SG&A as a percent of sales was down 190 basis points to 20.1%. The improvement in adjusted SG&A as a percent of sales was a result of reduced preopening expenses as we temporarily paused new store openings at the onset of the pandemic, lower advertising costs as we pulled back on advertising during the time our stores were closed and expense leverage on full-year revenue growth of 25%. This improvement was partially offset by higher incentive compensation reflecting our record performance.

For the full year, adjusted operating margins improved 780 basis points to 13.7% and adjusted net income margins improved 700 basis points to 9.7% on an estimated 52-week basis. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding an estimated $11.6 million contribution from the extra week was $347 million or up 98%. This included approximately $24 million of net benefit from rent deferrals and rent abatements related to COVID-19, $16 million of which will reverse in fiscal ’22. During fiscal ’21 we drove a significant transformation of our balance sheet by delivering record free cash flow and refinancing our long-term debt.

For the full year, we generated $383 million of free cash flow compared to a use of $18 million in fiscal ’20, or more than $400 million improvement year-over-year. To put this in context, heading into fiscal ’21, we were targeting modestly positive free cash flow. This strong free cash flow generation helped us lower our net debt position by nearly $370 million and improved our leverage ratio to a record low 0.5 times versus 3.2 times a year ago.

We ended the year with $126 million in cash, more than 10 times our cash balance at the end of fiscal ’20, $319 million in long and short-term debt and no outstanding balance on our ABL revolving credit facility. In addition, we own nine properties that can be monetized over time through sale-leaseback transactions. For reference, over the last two fiscal years, we’ve sold 12 properties for an average of $13 million per site.

From an inventory standpoint, we continued to improve our position. Total inventory at the end of Q4 was down 13% year-over-year compared to down 20% at the end of Q3 and 30% at the end of Q2. Despite supply chain congestion and stronger than expected sales momentum, we have been able to replenish inventory at a faster pace than we’re selling it to meet demand. Our inventory turns improved meaningfully during fiscal ’21 as we continue to put greater emphasis in this area and leverage our enhanced planning and allocation capabilities.

Looking forward, we are not providing formal guidance for the full year given the continued uncertainty related to COVID-19. However, with more than half of Q1 behind us and the challenge of modeling against the unusual backdrop of store closures in Q1 last year, we are providing a little bit of color on how we expect the quarter to play out. We do not expect to resume our formal full year outlook in the near future.

As Lee mentioned, Q1 is off to a fantastic start. Based on quarter-to-date performance and expected trends for the rest of Q1, we believe we can achieve comps of 142% to 153%. This will be an acceleration in comp trends on a two-year basis relative to the two-year trend in Q4. We expect Q1 net sales of $450 million to $470 million versus a $189.8 million in the year ago period. The midpoint of the range would imply net sales growth of 50% over a two-year period, including store growth of 18% over the same two-year period.

For modeling purposes, keep in mind that because of mandated store closures during the first quarter, Q1 comp store dollars were only 10% of our comps for all of fiscal ’21. In terms of profitability, we believe Q1 adjusted operating income could be in the range of $55 million to $63 million, representing adjusted operating margins of approximately 12% to 13%. As you think about the longer-term margin profile of At Home, I wanted to provide some historical context. Based on the new lease accounting standards, our adjusted operating margins were 9.5% in fiscal 2019, 5.9% in fiscal ‘20% and 13.7% in fiscal ’21 on a 52-week basis.

With 19% comps in fiscal ’21, we drove more than 450 basis points of operating leverage, leading to outsized margins. On the other hand in fiscal ’20 with comps down slightly, our adjusted operating margins were below historical levels. Therefore, we tend to think of fiscal ’19 to 9.5% as more representative of the underlying margin profile of the business. With respect to fiscal year ’22, given our incredibly strong start to the year and accelerating momentum, we would have expected fiscal ’22 adjusted operating margins to be well above fiscal year ’19. However, as Peter mentioned, near-term, we have a high-class problem. There is record demand for our business, but also incremental freight cost to bring in products to support this demand.

As a team we have worked hard and identified several offset to the freight headwinds Peter described. Overall, based on everything we know today, our best thinking is that adjusted operating margins for fiscal ’22 could be approximately 9%. In terms of phasing given the two quarter lag from when we ship product to win these cost hit our P&L, we expect the impact of incremental freight cost to be greater in the back half of the year compared to the first half. All other things being equal, once the freight headwind subside we would expect our margin trends to normalize. Overall, we couldn’t be more pleased with the continued momentum in our business and we look forward to delivering another year of strong financial performance.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Lee.

Lewis L. Bird — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jeff. Our extraordinary success this past year despite unprecedented challenges and uncertainty has demonstrated the resilience at both our business model and our team. We delivered incredible sales volume, posted three of our biggest ever quarterly comps, generated significant positive free cash flow and earned our largest profits to date. We had record sell-through on our Christmas Fall and Halloween product and in the year in a very clean inventory position. We grew our loyalty members by over 40% to over 9 million successfully launched our omnichannel capabilities and opened seven new stores during the year.

These would have been remarkable achievements in any year but hold special significance, given the difficult environment and the limited visibility we had for much of the year. If you look forward to fiscal ’22 we are highly confident in our strategies to propel us forward. We are acutely focused on three key areas. Customer acquisition and retention, optimizing our inventory position and the enhanced execution of our At Home 2.0 strategy.

Over the last couple of quarters, we have experienced a step function increase in our customer base. These new customers have rated us higher and even our returning customers on KPIs such as product quality and value, net promoter scores and satisfaction are equally strong among new and existing customers. Meanwhile, our Insider Perks Loyalty Program, which was recently named as one of the top loyalty programs in the country by Newsweek continues to see very strong growth. We added a record 2.6 million members to Insider Perks during fiscal ’21, Insider Perks members continue to have deeper engagement with us and a meaningfully bigger basket size than non-perks members. These factors when combined give us increased confidence in the ability to retain our customer base.

At the same time, we plan to drive additional new customer growth through our brand-building and acquisition advertising strategy. At Home’s unaided brand awareness increased steadily during fiscal ’21 and in Q4 was up a strong 400 basis points year-over-year, a good indication of our increased relevance with home decor shoppers. Given the unprecedented level of competitors towards closing and the billions of dollars in business up for grabs, our targeted acquisition marketing efforts are also beginning to bear fruit.

Our second focus is optimizing our inventory position, especially in seasonal categories. You may recall that our seasonal business was severely inventory constrained in the back half of last fiscal year. In fact, our Q4 seasonal comp while healthy were more than 30 points lower dinner everyday comps providing some indication of the opportunity we have this year. Being a better seasonal inventory position is already evident in our first quarter momentum. In addition, I’m very excited about our fall and Christmas merchandise, which adds to my confidence in our seasonal pipeline opportunity this coming year.

Third is the enhance execution of our At Home 2.0 strategy to ensure we have the most effective go-to-market approach, industry leading prices and accessibility to our products through the most convenient channels for our customers. As Chad mentioned, we now have a full year of learnings from over a dozen EDLP+ campaigns in fiscal ’21. These learnings are helping us refine our approach and building on our success. Just as we did recently with our Bed, Bath and Storage event. We have exciting new reinvention collaborations in price to announce in the coming months. For competitive reasons, we plan to discuss these closer to launch. We continue to enhance our omnichannel offering, which we launched only a year ago.

We plan to test ship from store in the fall of this year and drop ship next year. With respect to unit growth, I am excited, we’ve recently resumed new store opening reigniting our key growth engines. Year-to-date, we’ve already opened six net new stores. With increased visibility, we are now confident opening 15 net new stores this year, the upper end of our previous target of 12 to 15. The additional stores will open in Q3 and total new store openings will be equally split between new and existing markets, reflecting our thoughtful and balanced approach. We have a robust real estate pipeline with a clear line of sight for the next several years and our opportunities are only getting stronger.

As we’ve said before, next year in fiscal ’23, we plan to resume 10% annual unit growth. As we reflect on the long term, we are excited to be in a large and growing industry. We believe the tailwinds are strong homesale, nesting and decarbonization are likely to continue to benefit our industry over the foreseeable future. However, as was evident last year this rising tide isn’t lifting all boats equally. At Home’s differentiated model and effective execution has helped us to emerge as the key winner in our category.

We’ve always said that are unmatched breadth and depth of the assortment at everyday low prices and our low-cost operating model set us apart. In addition, our warehouse like storage provide tremendous flexibility to pivot and adapt to omnichannel, which we believe is the most sustainable long-term model. We are still in the early innings of many exciting initiatives and remain focused on delivering strong and consistent results. We continue to see a long runway with potential for 600 plus stores over time, up from 225 stores today.

Based on the current performance of some of our more mature markets, we think there is a potential for sales per store to average $10 million or more over the long run, especially with a robust omni channel strategy that we can increase our customer reach. In other words at 600 stores, we have the potential to be an omnichannel retailer with more than $6 billion in annual revenue. We have never been more confident in our customer value proposition, competitive positioning and our ability to capture this large opportunity ahead. I’d like to close by thanking our team members and shareholders for your continued support of At Home.

With that, operator, please open up the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.