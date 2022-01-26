AT&T stock rises after Q4 beat estimates

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecom giant reported Q4 revenue of $41 billion, down 10.4% year-over-year but higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.78 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

T shares were up almost 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 11% over the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance