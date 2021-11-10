Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Health Care, Preliminary Transcripts
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ACB Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Nov. 09, 2021 Presentation: Operator Greetings and welcome to the Aurora Cannabis Incorporated First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. All...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
PYPL Earnings: PayPal Holdings Q3 revenue up 13%; profit beats estimates
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained during Monday’s extended trading session soon after the announcement.
IPO news: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge goes public this week; here are a few points to note
The fashion and apparel market is a massive one that constantly sees shifts due to changing preferences of customers. It took a hit during the pandemic but has recovered meaningfully
HD Stock: Should you invest in Home Depot ahead of third-quarter earnings
Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has effectively tapped into the sharp increase in demand for home improvement during the pandemic while beating headwinds related to store closure and supply chain