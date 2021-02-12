Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Ananth Krishnan — Vice President – Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Miguel Martin — Chief Executive Officer

Glen Ibbott — Chief Financial Officer

Greetings and welcome to the Aurora Cannabis Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

Ananth Krishnan — Vice President – Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Thanks, Maria and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for the Aurora Cannabis second quarter of fiscal 2021 conference call for the three month ended December 31st, 2020. This call is being recorded today, Thursday, February 11th, 2021. With me are Aurora’s CEO Miguel Martin and CFO, Glen Ibbott. After the close of markets today, Aurora issued a news release announcing our financial results for the fiscal second quarter. This news release and the accompanying financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on our website or on our SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties relating to Aurora's future financial or business performance.

Following the prepared remarks by Miguel and Glen, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Miguel Martin — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ananth and good afternoon. Let me begin with some high level comments about the quarter. I will then turn the call over to Glen for his financial review, after which I’ll come back to discuss our progress to date and why we believe we’re very well positioned to take advantage of the massive global cannabis opportunity ahead of us. In short, we had an excellent second quarter and we’re pleased to be tracking to the strategic plan laid out in September when I became CEO. We are now executing a proven, regulated CPG strategy that I know very well, one that we are confident will give us maximum flexibility to drive growth, cash flow and shareholder value in the coming quarters. Our fiscal second quarter represents a pivot for Aurora from a full year of tough but shareholder friendly decisions that will ultimately lay the foundation for the future. We essentially reorganized the business, reset strategy, and mobilized our entire team where they are now organized behind our strategic plan, we are squarely on offense. Early progress is already reflected in our financial statements and market share data, but beyond our financial statements, we’ve made significant strides pursuing margin accretive initiatives. Rest assured that in the coming quarters, Aurora’s intent on continuing this trend.

As you know, our core business has four parts. First, high margin Canadian medical where we are Number 1 by revenue; second, international medical where we continue to see strong growth. In fact, we just recently announced a strategic relationship that should accelerate the business. Three, our U.S. CBD business Reliva which is the Number 1 Nielsen ranked CBD brand continues to be a platform that provides us with significant optionality in the U.S. And four, our Canadian rack business where we’ve seen the market react positively to both our Generation 1 and Gen 2 products and our ability to enhance quality across both efforts.