Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 2026 earnings jump on strong revenue growth

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026, driven by a double-digit growth in revenues.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.62 per share, sharply higher than the $2.15 per share the company earned in the prior-year quarter. Net income increased to $313 million or $1.46 per share in the July quarter from $282 million or $1.30 per share in the same period last year.

The company reported a 17% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenues to $1.76 billion. Revenues of the core Subscription business rose 18% from last year.

“For more than a decade, Autodesk has been at the forefront of innovation — in BIM, SaaS, generative design, and now in generative AI. We have been building industry-specific foundation models and products capable of understanding and reasoning about 2D and 3D geometry, design and make data, complex structures, and even physical behavior,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk’s president and CEO.

