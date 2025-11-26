Autodesk (ADSK) reports higher Q3 FY26 revenue and adj. earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported an 18% increase in revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Q3 earnings, excluding special items, grew in double digits.
The design software company’s second-quarter adjusted earnings increased 23% to $2.67 per share from $2.17 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $343 million or $1.60 per share in the October quarter, compared to $275 million or $1.27 per share in the same period last year.
Driving the bottom line growth, third-quarter revenues increased to $1.85 billion from $1.57 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.
For the fourth quarter, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion, and adjusted earnings per share between $2.59 per share and $2.67 per share.
“We’re defining the AI revolution for design and make, empowering customers with new task, workflow, and system automations, and capturing shared value through subscription, consumption, and outcomes-based business models that blend human and machine capabilities,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk’s CEO.
