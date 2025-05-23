Autodesk (ADSK) reports strong revenue and earnings growth for Q1 2026

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2026, aided by a double-digit growth in revenues.

First-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share, sharply higher than the $1.87 per share the company earned in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $152 million or $0.70 per share in the April quarter, compared to $252 million or $1.16 per share in the same period last year.

The company reported a 15% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenues to $1.63 billion. Revenues of the core Subscription business rose 15% from last year.

