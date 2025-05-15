Autodesk looks set to report higher Q1 2026 revenue and profit

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a market leader in design software, delivered better-than-expected quarterly results in fiscal 2025, leveraging the digitization trend in the engineering and construction industries. After successfully transitioning to the subscription model, the company is currently focused on integrating design and manufacturing in a cloud-based ecosystem, supported by AI technology.

The company’s stock has been gaining steadily for over a month, and it is currently hovering near the $300 mark. The shares have grown about 34% in the past twelve months. The uptrend is likely to continue and potentially gather further momentum after next week’s earnings, given the bullish outlook on the company’s financial performance. Investors can consider adding this stock to their portfolios.

What to Expect

Autodesk is gearing up to publish its first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 22, at 4:00 pm ET. On average, analysts polled forecast earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, excluding special items, on revenues of $1.61 billion. In the prior-year quarter, the company generated $1.42 billion in revenues and reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share.

From Autodesk’s Q4 2025 earnings call:

“Our investments in cloud, platform, and AI are ahead of our peers and will drive growth by providing our customers with increasingly valuable and connected solutions and supporting a much broader customer and developer ecosystem. To maintain and extend this leadership, we’re shifting resources across the company to accelerate investments in these high-potential strategic priorities. We are also building the capabilities we will need to enable future optimization and ensuring that we distribute critical expertise globally to remain competitive, resilient, and flexible.“

Q4 Results Beat

The company’s fourth-quarter profit increased to $303 million or $1.40 per share from $282 million or $1.31 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share in the January quarter, up 10% year-over-year. The bottom-line growth was driven by a 12% increase in revenues to $1.64 billion. Revenues of the core Subscription segment, which accounts for more than 90 of the total business, grew 14% year-over-year. Earnings and revenue beat estimates for the seventh consecutive quarter.

In February, the company announced plans to lay off around 9% of its workforce to streamline operations as it shifts to direct billing and self-service sales. While maintaining strong renewal rates, Autodesk has been facing headwinds to new business growth

On Thursday, Autodesk’s shares opened at $295.54 and traded higher mostly during the session. That almost matches the stock’s price at the beginning of the year.