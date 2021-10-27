Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I’ll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ADP’s First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Danyal Hussain, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership. Join Now Why FREE membership? It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community

You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!

Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them Already a member? Sign In now