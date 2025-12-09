Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
AutoZone (AZO) Q1 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Net sales were $4.6 billion, up 8.2% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales were up 5.5%.
Net income was $530.8 million, or $31.04 per share, compared to $564.9 million, or $32.52 per share, last year.
During the quarter, AutoZone opened 39 new stores in the US, 12 in Mexico and two in Brazil for a total of 53 net new stores. As of November 22, 2025, the company had a total store count of 7,710.
Prior performance
