AutoZone (AZO) Q1 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales were $4.6 billion, up 8.2% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales were up 5.5%.

Net income was $530.8 million, or $31.04 per share, compared to $564.9 million, or $32.52 per share, last year.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 39 new stores in the US, 12 in Mexico and two in Brazil for a total of 53 net new stores. As of November 22, 2025, the company had a total store count of 7,710.

