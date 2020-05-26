AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the AutoZone Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call will discuss AutoZone’s Third Quarter Earnings Release.

Bill Rhodes, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO, will be making a short presentation on the highlights of the quarter. The conference call will end promptly at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Before Mr. Rhodes begins, the Company has requested that you listen to the following statement regarding forward-looking statement.

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as believe, anticipate, should, intend, plan, will, expect, estimate, project, position, strategy, seek, may, could and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, product demand; energy prices; weather; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees; construction delays; the compromising of confidentiality; availability or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; historic rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damages to our reputation; challenges in international markets; failure, interruption of our information technology systems; origin and raw material cost of suppliers; disruption in our supply chain due to public health epidemics or otherwise; impact of tariffs; anticipated impact of new accounting standards; and business interruptions.

Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors section contained in Item 1a under Part 1 of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019, and these risk factors should be read carefully.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. And events described above and in the risk factors could materially adversely affect our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results.

Operator

And now I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Bill Rhodes.

William C. Rhodes — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for AutoZone’s 2020 third quarter conference call. With me today are Bill Giles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Campbell, Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations and Tax.

Regarding the third quarter, I hope you’ve had an opportunity to read our press release and learn about the quarter’s results. If not, the press release, along with slides complementing our comments today, are available on our website, www.autozone.com, under the Investor Relations link. Please click on Quarterly Earnings Conference Calls to see them.

Since our last earnings release, the world has changed significantly, and so has our business. During our last call, on March 3, we were focused on COVID-19 but more from a supply chain disruption perspective. Quickly thereafter, the unprecedented ramifications of the pandemic and it’s disruption on lives across the globe became a reality. As we have navigated these remarkable times, our first priority has been and will continue to be the health, safety and well-being of our customers and AutoZoners.

This quarter was the most remarkable quarter I have ever experienced. In light of that, this will be a different, more detailed update on our business. Our business is typically pretty predictable. As I’ve said many times, our sales fluctuate in a very tight band. But currently, that has not been true. We aren’t sure what lies ahead, so we’re going to share a lower level of granularity this quarter so you have a deeper understanding of the fluctuations and drivers or potential drivers. I know, as we move into the Q&A, you want us to help you quote model our sales performance for Q4. Frankly, we are having a very difficult time forecasting our business week to week much less for the next quarter. And who knows what is in front of us this summer. Will the cases decline and subside? Will they escalate as we begin to reopen the economy? Will the government provide additional stimulus? Will enhanced unemployment benefits help our business? Will all of our commercial customer survive? We have too many unknowns. And our focus is on making sure in the short term. We provide our AutoZoners with the resources they need to provide our customers with an exceptional experience.

As for the long term, to date, we don’t see anything that substantially changes our bullish view on our industry, but we must continue to monitor consumer shifts and behavior. And if the economy enters a deep and protracted recessionary environment, we believe our customers will focus more on maintaining their current vehicles and it will benefit our business, retail in particular as it has in the last three recessions. As a reminder, our strongest periods of outside sales growth over the last three decades have been the early ’90s, ’01, ’02, ’09, ’10 and ’11, all coming out of recessionary periods.

While we always begin these calls by thanking our AutoZoners, what our team has done as an essential retailer and remaining open throughout the crisis to serve the motoring public has been nothing short of phenomenal. I applaud our entire team, many who have had to quickly pivot to new ways of working but I especially want to call out recognize and show deep appreciation for our store AutoZoners and our distribution center AutoZoners. These remarkable people have done a tremendous job throughout this time and have made several large changes in how we operate and have done it quickly with tremendous passion and of course, with excellence. I simply can’t thank them enough for what they have done for our customers and our Company.

Now let’s move into our performance for the quarter. Our same-store sales were down 1% versus last year’s third quarter, our net income was $343 million and our EPS was $14.39 a share, 10% below last year. Regarding our sales performance, the quarter can best be described in three time periods each basically four weeks long. Recall that we had a very mild winter and a disappointing sales performance in our fiscal second quarter. We shared that we were optimistic about the balance of the year and in particular, the third quarter as we felt there was pent-up demand. And unlike other mild winters, many of the maintenance categories had not been pulled forward and tax refunds were beginning on time and at normal levels.The first four weeks, our sales, as expected, were quite strong with same-store sales up over 6%. Both retail and commercial were performing quite well with commercial sales growth returning comfortably to double digits.

And then for the second four weeks, the world changed radically literally overnight. Our sales performance immediately declined materially, dropping to a one-week low of comps down more than 25%. We began asking ourselves questions we never fathomed [Phonetic] before. Do we have the liquidity necessary to weather the storm? Will we have issues with our debt covenants? Will we need to furlough AutoZoners and reduced compensation? How quickly and significantly can we stop capital expenditures and expenses?

We immediately acted to shore up any liquidity concerns. We temporarily suspended our share repurchase program. Then we issued $1.25 billion of bonds on Wednesday, March 30. We also closed on an additional 364-day $750 million line of credit. This additional a lot of credit was on top of the unutilized $2 billion line of credit already in place. We were running very pessimistic scenarios and preparing for what we thought could be the worst. Our team did a tremendous job enhancing our financial position in a chaotic environment in very short order, a testament to the team and also to the strong financial position and long-term performance of the Company.

Simultaneously, I’m extremely proud to say that we acted swiftly in support of all of our field AutoZoners. Immediately we instituted reduced store hours of operation across the US store base. This allowed our stores to enhance our cleaning protocols and allowed our AutoZoners time off in the evening to de-compress after a very stressful day. As an essential business, we were determined to be ready to safely service our customers, the motoring public each day. This meant taking care of our AutoZoners as well. Very early in the crisis, we announced that all eligible hourly [Phonetic] and part-time AutoZoners across the US would receive emergency time off benefits and it would be available immediately. We didn’t wait to see what others were doing or wait [Phonetic] on any mandates by governments. We felt it was imperative to act swiftly in support of our AutoZoners on the front lines. We provided them with two additional weeks of time off, including for the first time in our history, providing part-timer’s with paid time off up to 40 hours. This additional time off can be used as the AutoZoner desires. And if they don’t use it between now and the calendar year end, we will pay them for those hours in January. We did this to provide our AutoZoners with choices. Some are in the more vulnerable populations and weren’t comfortable coming to work. Others had child care issues. Others were just anxious. While the vast majority were comfortable coming to work and providing great service to our customers. This decision, which was made in a couple of days was aligned with our values and I was honored that our team and our Board of Directors lived up to the powerful culture we often espouse during this crisis. And you know a crisis is when real leaders lead.

This alone was an incremental expense in the third quarter of $65 million. And combined with other directly related covered COVID-19 expenses, our SG&A was negatively impacted by about $75 million in the quarter. In addition to this past quarter’s investments in our AutoZoners, we plan to provide certain other AutoZoners that were not eligible for the first emergency time off benefit with similar benefits during the fourth quarter.

We are honored to recognize those AutoZoners helping our customers every day on the front lines and to say thank you for their efforts. Based on what we know today, we expect to incur approximately $25 million in additional COVID-19-related expenses in the fourth quarter, including this recognition. Our business, retail in particular was beginning to rebound at the end of the second four weeks.Then at the beginning of the third four-week period, federal stimulus checks began to arrive and flow through the US economy. We experienced a significant change in trend, moving from negative double-digit comps to a significantly positive comps almost immediately. To put this in perspective, in two days, from a Monday to a Wednesday, our retail sales increased by roughly 50%. 50% in two days. And we continue to experience extremely robust sales performance through the end of the quarter. Throughout this crisis, our DIY business has been substantially stronger than DIFM. Retail began rebounding sooner and reacted stronger than commercial when the stimulus money arrived. At the end of the quarter, our commercial business turned positive again, but had not yet returned to double-digit growth like before the crisis.

Specifically for the quarter, our overall same-store sales for each of the four weeks periods were up over 6%, then down more than 20%, then up in the low-teens, ending the quarter down 1%. Given the extreme volatility in the quarter, as I just outlined and as I said in the opening, it is impossible to know what our future sales trends will be. Unfortunately, we are forced to manage the business literally from week to week and our field organization has done an outstanding job measuring or managing these extremes. We expect that our sales growth will moderate as the stimulus money works its way through the economy, but at the same time the nation is reopening.

What will that do to our business? We simply aren’t sure. What we are sure about is our team has been incredibly nimble. They have reacted quickly to every single change. We are no longer assuming there are no other significant shocks to the system asking ourselves some of those very difficult questions. Instead, we are focused on providing our team with the resources and support they need to live up to our pledge, and our AutoZoners have definitely been and continue to put our customers first.

Regarding geographies, our performance was much worse in some of the most affected areas. Specifically the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and also some of our stores in Puerto Rico in Brazil were down considerably as we were forced to close and/or [Phonetic] operate under extreme restrictions.

Certain markets rebounded pretty quickly like the Pacific Northwest. While others like New York, as you would expect, has been slower to recover. Our best performing areas have generally been in the middle of the country.

There have been very interesting trends in some of our merchandise categories, specifically in the retail business. Certain categories have been quite challenged like wipers and lighting as people have stayed home more and have not been as active at night, or during periods of inclement weather. Other categories have been strong, particularly post-stimulus. After a very mild winter, our battery sales have been strong, especially as people parked their cars for extended periods, after which the batteries fail or are discharged.

We’ve also seen some surprisingly strong categories that I’ll call project categories. These are categories for hobbyist or people who want to upgrade something. People have more time on their hands, so they’re working on their project car doing that enhancement job they’ve been constantly putting off before.

Now before moving beyond our sales trends, there has been some significant dialog regarding short-term impact of miles driven on our business. We have touted miles driven as a key macro factor that impacts our industry’s performance for decades. However, there have been times when the correlation with miles driven in our industry sales performance do not have a strong correlation like during the Great Recession. We believe that during select generally shorter periods of time other factors, like new car sales, unemployment and the like, are more important and miles driven is less important.

Now, let’s turn our focus to the balance of the P&L. For the quarter, our gross margin was up 2 basis points along with past storylines around tariffs, supply chain and mix between DIY and DIFM sales, we’ve been a very steady performer in regard to gross margin.

On operating expenses, our team, particularly our store operations and commercial teams, did a remarkable job of managing our expenses during the massive volatility I noted earlier. Imagine trying to manage payroll in line with sales when you have a 50% change in sales in two days, yes, on the surface we had material deleverage, but the majority of that deleverage was associated with our decision to provide enhanced benefits for our hourly AutoZoners in the form of emergency time off, costing us approximately $65 million in the quarter.

While a very significant and expensive decision as I’ve visited stores and talked to our team, this decision strengthen our already unique and powerful culture and showed that this organization walks the walk. I believe there will be long lasting benefits from this decision. Additionally, we had other directly related COVID expenses of approximately $10 million. Excluding these unique charges, our overall operating expenses were below the prior year’s quarter.

Regarding our balance sheet, our debt came down a bit and our cash was up. Both were purposeful as we were mindful of cash conservation. We also felt we managed our inventory well, as our inventory per store growth declined 0.5% versus Q3 last year. We feel we have strong liquidity heading into our summer season and can handle many of the future unknowns. As I mentioned previously, we temporarily paused our stock buyback program. It was certainly the right decision at the time as there was too much uncertainty in the business and in the world.

Our share repurchase program has been a very important part of our capital allocation strategy and it will continue to be. We haven’t restarted repurchases yet. But as we gain better visibility to our business trajectory, we intend to continue to leverage our free cash flow after robust investments in our business to reduce share count. Our current thinking is to continue to operate at reasonably similar credit metrics to the past while excluding the extraordinary unique COVID-19 expenses we discussed above.

On last quarter’s conference call, we discussed impacts from the supply chain and goods we received from China in particular. Today, we are in good shape and have no significant disruptions to report. While we created contingency plans for each merchandise category sourced from China, we ultimately did not have to implement them. Unfortunately, the COVID story shifted to become more of a US-centric story and away from the supply chain disruptions.

That said, that portion of this pandemic and the tariffs have made us think differently about supplier diversity. We need to also consider country diversity as well going forward. There will be certain of our plans that are disrupted as a result of the crisis, some known today while others will emerge over time. For instance, we paused our store development activities for about a month as we try to get a better understanding on where this was headed. We did this in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. We’ve subsequently restarted development work in the municipalities that allow us to do so. As a result, we will not meet our new store opening goals for the year. We are pushing in an orderly fashion to get back to opening new stores as quickly as possible. But in this environment, arbitrary goals and dates are not terribly important. So look for us to open less than 200 stores globally this fiscal year.

I’ll spend a quick moment on our omni-channel efforts as COVID-19 effects on customers’ ability to get out and shop grew [Phonetic], we ramped up our strategy to enhance the customers shopping experience by meeting customers when, where and how they wanted to shop. We initiated a curbside pickup option in an amazingly short period of time. Additionally, we saw very strong growth in our online shopping channels buy online, pickup in store, next day delivery and ship to home. In particular, our buy online pickup in-store offering grew rapidly and over double the growth rate of our ship-to-home options.

I do want to remind listeners that omni-channel for AutoZone still represents a very small percentage of the DIY business, substantially below 5%.

Before I pass the discussion over to Bill Giles to talk about our financial results, I’d like to again thank our AutoZoners for their extraordinary efforts during these unprecedented times. I cannot thank you enough nor can the rest of the management team, and I’m confident that I can speak on behalf of our shareholders too and say thank you AutoZoners, you truly are essential and you are exceptional.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Bill Giles.

William T. Giles — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance and Information Technology, Customer

Thanks, Bill, and good morning everyone. To start this morning, let me take a few moments to talk more specifically about our domestic retail, commercial and international results. For the quarter, total auto part sales, which includes our domestic Mexico and Brazil stores, increased 0.3%. For the trailing four quarters, total sales per AutoZone store were $1,856,000. Now, this compares to an average of $1,814,000 at Q3 ending last year. Total DIFM sales increased 6.7 — decreased 6.7%. In the quarter, sales to our DIFM customers represented 21% of our total sales and decreased approximately $40 million from last year’s Q3.

Our weekly sales per program were $9,700 and they were down 9% on a per program basis versus $10,700 per week last year. As Bill mentioned earlier, our DIFM business was materially impacted from the COVID impact, more so than our DIY sales. While certainly one of our most challenged sales performances in many quarters, we would ask listeners to see through this quarter and ask us if we believe we are in good shape for future market share increases and the answer to that question is yes. We feel there may be a real opportunity for us to grow our business in the future. With so many smaller, single proprietary shops still operating across America and having to be closed for an extended period of time creates unforeseen challenges for these shops. We continue to believe we can gain market share into the future.

We now have our commercial program in 4,950 stores or 85% of domestic stores. While we did not roll out as many programs this past quarter, it was due to our inability to market to customers. We felt it appropriate to maintain distancing from customer shops. While this past quarter is certainly unique, we remain encouraged by the initiatives we have in place and feel we can further grow sales and market share. Much like the impact COVID had on sales in the US, our stores in Mexico were also impacted. In addition to impacting sales, the weakness in the foreign currency exchange rate put additional pressure on the business. At the start of the quarter, the exchange was below MXN20 to $1 but weakened throughout, finishing 26% weaker at MXN24 to $1.

During the quarter, we opened two new stores and finished with 610 stores. While the quarter was challenging, we believe the negative impacts, much like with the US, are short term in nature. We remain committed to our store opening schedules in Mexico for the foreseeable future.

Regarding Brazil, we finished with 38 stores. We opened no new stores in the quarter. Similar to the US, Brazil faced the same challenges with COVID sickness and stay-at-home mandates. Much like Mexico, we view the COVID impact short term in nature for our Brazil stores as well. Our commitment to growing our Brazilian business is not waivered.

Gross margin for the quarter was 53.6% of sales, up 2 basis points versus last year’s third quarter. Our primary focus will continue to be growing absolute gross profit dollars in our total auto parts segment. SG&A for the quarter was 35.9% of sales, deleveraging 201 basis points to last year’s third quarter. Our SG&A grew 5.8% over last year’s third quarter. As we discussed in our press release this morning, we incurred approximately $65 million in charges related to offer an emergency time off to eligible full and part-timer AutoZoners, and another $10 million in additional direct COVID expenses. Excluding these extraordinary charges, operating expenses were below last year. As we have demonstrated over time, our organization is very good at adapting to the environment we are operating in. SG&A will remain something we manage in accordance with sales volumes. As sales pick up, we would expect the spend rate to increase.

EBIT for the quarter was $491,700,000. Our EBIT margin was 17.7%. Interest expense for the quarter was $47.5 million, up 9.7% from Q3 a year ago and higher than our plan. The higher expenses related to the $1.25 billion bond issuance and the $750 million 364-day credit facility both completed this past quarter. We are planning interest at $68 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $61.2 million last year. Our higher forecast than last year is driven again by the cost associated with the new bond issuance and the 364-day credit facility.

Debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was $5.418 billion or $266 million above last year’s Q3 ending balance of $5.152 billion. Our adjusted debt level metric finished the quarter at 2.6 times EBITDAR. While in any given quarter we may increase or decrease our leverage metric based on management’s opinion regarding debt and equity market conditions.

We remain committed to both our investment grade rating and our capital allocation strategy, and share repurchases are an important element of that strategy. For the quarter, our tax rate was 22.8% versus 19.5% in last year’s third quarter. This quarter’s rate benefited 26 basis points from stock options exercised while last year it benefited 259 basis points. Stock option exercises aren’t predictable and as such they will affect our tax rate, and ultimately our net income and EPS. For the fourth quarter of FY 2020, we suggest investors model us at approximately 23.7% before any assumptions on credits due to stock option exercises. Because we cannot effectively predict this activity, we remain committed to reporting the stock option impact on the tax rate.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $343 million, down 15.5% versus last year’s third quarter. Our diluted share count of 23.8 million was lower by 6.2% from last year’s third quarter. The combination of these factors drove earnings per share for the quarter to $14.39, down 10% over the prior year’s third quarter.

Relating to the cash flow statement for the third quarter, we generated $651 million of operating cash flow. Net fixed assets were up 1.4% versus last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $83.3 million and reflected the additional expenditures required to open 23 net new stores this quarter.

Capital expenditures on existing stores hub and MegaHub remodels or openings, work on development of new stores for upcoming quarters and information technology investments. With the new stores opened, we finished this past quarter with 5,836 stores in the US, 610 stores in Mexico and 38 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,484.

Depreciation totaled $91.7 million for the quarter versus last year’s third quarter expense of $84.9 million. This is generally in line with recent quarter growth rates. We repurchased $166 million of AutoZone stock in the quarter versus $466 million last year. At quarter end, we had $796 million remaining under our share buyback authorization. And again, our leverage metric was 2.6 times. Again, I want to stress, we manage to appropriate credit ratings and not any one metric. The metric we report is meant as a guide only as each rating agency has its own criteria. And as Bill mentioned earlier, we have temporarily suspended our share repurchase program as we continue to study future cash flow generation.

Over time, however, we continue to view our share repurchase program as an integral to our capital allocation strategy remains and will remain a core tool to our earnings per share model.

Next, I’d like to update you on our inventory levels in total. The Company’s inventory increased 2.7% over the same period last year, driven by the new stores and increased product placement. Inventory per location was $685,000 versus $688,000 last year and $713,000 last quarter. Net inventory defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable on a per location basis was a negative $56,000 versus negative $58,000 last year and a negative $41,000 last quarter.

As a result, accounts payable as a percent of gross inventory finished the quarter at 108.2% versus last year’s Q3 of 108.7%. Finally, our continued disciplined capital management approach resulted in return on invested capital for the trailing four quarters of 34%. We have and will continue to make investments that we believe will generate returns that significantly exceed our cost of capital.

Now, I’ll turn it back to Bill Rhodes.

William C. Rhodes — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction

Thank you, Bill. These certainly are unique and unprecedented times and they require a very different cadence of data gathering, evaluation and decision-making. I am extraordinarily proud of our team across the board for their commitment to servicing our customers, the motoring public, but doing so in a very safe manner. While making so many significant decision so quickly, we know we won’t get them all right. And that’s okay, but as long as we are making the best decisions with the right motivations and adjusting as we go, we will continue to persevere.

We don’t know what lies ahead of us for the next few months or even the next couple of years. But what I know is we have a very resilient business that has performed exceptionally well in a wide variety of economic environments, and we have extraordinary people who are committed to servicing our customers and helping them get to work, go see their family, drive to a close vacation spot or other personal priorities.

I wish we could provide you with more clarity on our expectations on business trends for the fourth quarter. But as I stated before, there are too many unknowns. But I want to be crystal clear, our expectations do not include sales remaining as robust as we experienced in the last few weeks of the third quarter. Our expectation is the stimulus money will work its way through the economy rather quickly. Our best guide is annual tax refunds and typically those funds positively impact our business for about three weeks.

Frankly, our focus isn’t what happens this quarter. It’s are we keeping our AutoZoners and customers safe today while providing our customers with their automotive need and more importantly, what can we do during this very difficult time to position our Company for even greater future success. What really matters is how are we doing a year or two from now? And I continue to be quite bullish on our industry and, in particular on our Company.

Now we’d like to open up the call for questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.