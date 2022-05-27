Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AVGO Earnings: Broadcom Q2 earnings, revenue top expectations; guides Q3
Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The chipmaker’s stock traded sharply higher Friday morning.
Net profit was $9.07 per share in the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, up from last year’s earnings of $6.62 per share. Unadjusted net income climbed to $2.59 billion or $5.93 per share from $1.49 billion or $3.30 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Analysts had predicted a smaller number for the most recent quarter.
Driving the bottom-line growth, second-quarter revenues increased 23% annually to $8.10 billion and exceeded the Street view.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Broadcom’s Q2 earnings
“We generated $4.2 billion in free cash flow and are expecting free cash flow to remain strong in the third quarter. Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we returned $4.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter including $1.7 billion of cash dividends and $2.8 billion of share repurchases,” said Broadcom’s CFO Kirsten Spears.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenue declined 25% year-over-year to CAD111.8 million. Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD574.6 million,
Infographic: A snapshot of Costco’s (COST) Q3 2022 earnings
Warehouse behemoth Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter earnings and revenues. Revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $52.60 billion. Total comparable store sales grew 14.9%, while
Infographic: All you need to know about Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 results
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Thursday reported strong revenue growth for the first quarter of 2023. The San Rafael, California-based tech firm posted total revenue of $1.17