AVGO Earnings: Broadcom reports higher Q4 FY25 revenue, profit; results beat

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted earnings rose sharply to $1.95 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.42 per share in the prior-year period, beating estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $8.52 billion or $1.74 per share in Q4, vs. $4.32 billion or $0.90 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $18.0 billion, compared to $14.1 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenues came in above analysts’ forecasts.

Broadcom’s CEO Hock Tan said, ” In Q4, record revenue of $18.0 billion grew 28% year-over-year, driven primarily by AI semiconductor revenue increasing 74% year-over-year. We see the momentum continuing in Q1 and expect AI semiconductor revenue to double year-over-year to $8.2 billion, driven by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches.”