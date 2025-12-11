Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AVGO Earnings: Broadcom reports higher Q4 FY25 revenue, profit; results beat
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also surpassed analysts’ expectations.
Adjusted earnings rose sharply to $1.95 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.42 per share in the prior-year period, beating estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $8.52 billion or $1.74 per share in Q4, vs. $4.32 billion or $0.90 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fourth-quarter revenues were $18.0 billion, compared to $14.1 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenues came in above analysts’ forecasts.
Broadcom’s CEO Hock Tan said, ” In Q4, record revenue of $18.0 billion grew 28% year-over-year, driven primarily by AI semiconductor revenue increasing 74% year-over-year. We see the momentum continuing in Q1 and expect AI semiconductor revenue to double year-over-year to $8.2 billion, driven by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Adobe’s (ADBE) Q4 2025 earnings results
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported revenue of $6.19 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 10% year-over-year on a reported basis and in constant currency. GAAP net income was $1.86
ORCL Earnings: Oracle Q2 2026 adjusted profit beats estimates
Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026. Earnings topped expectations. Total revenues increased to $16.10 billion in
Earnings Preview: KB Home (KBH) anticipated to see a drop in revenue and earnings for Q4 2025
Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 4% over the past three months. The homebuilder is scheduled to report its earnings results