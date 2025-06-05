Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AVGO Infographic: A snapshot of Broadcom’s Q2 2025 earnings report
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Earnings, excluding special items, came in at $1.58 per share in the April quarter, compared to $1.1 per share in the prior-year period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $4.97 billion or $1.03 per share in Q2, vs. $2.12 billion or $0.44 per share in Q2 2024.
Second-quarter revenues were $15.0 billion, compared to $12.49 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.
