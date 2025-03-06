AVGO Infographic: Broadcom Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The numbers also surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Earnings, excluding special items, increased to $1.60 per share in the January quarter from $1.1 per share in the corresponding period a year earlier, exceeding estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $5.5 billion or $1.14 per share, compared to $1.33 billion or $0.28 per share in Q1 2024.

First-quarter revenues increased to $14.92 billion from $11.96 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were looking for a slower topline growth.

