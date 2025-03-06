Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AVGO Infographic: Broadcom Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The numbers also surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.
Earnings, excluding special items, increased to $1.60 per share in the January quarter from $1.1 per share in the corresponding period a year earlier, exceeding estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $5.5 billion or $1.14 per share, compared to $1.33 billion or $0.28 per share in Q1 2024.
First-quarter revenues increased to $14.92 billion from $11.96 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were looking for a slower topline growth.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Q1 2025 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $7.9 billion, up 16% year-over-year and 17% in constant currency. Net earnings attributable to common
Macy’s (M) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year to $7.8 billion. Comparable sales were down 1.1% on an owned basis and
KR Earnings: Kroger Q4 adj. profit drops on lower sales; beats estimates
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, as the grocery chain’s sales dropped 7%. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s projections. The