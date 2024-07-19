AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 2024 financial results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $16.3 billion, up 8% from a year ago, driven by higher net interest income, increased Card Member spending, and continued strong card fee growth.

Net income increased 39% to $3 billion and EPS rose 44% to $4.15 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.49, up 21% from the prior year.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue missed expectations, causing the stock to fall over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.

The company raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance to $13.30-13.80 from the previous range of $12.65-13.15. Revenue growth for the year is expected to be 9-11%.

