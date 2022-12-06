Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
AZO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AutoZone’s Q1 2023 financial results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 8.6% year-over-year to $4 billion. Domestic same-store sales increased 5.6%.
Net income decreased 2.9% to $539.3 million, while EPS increased 6.9% to $27.45 versus the year-ago period.
At quarter-end, AutoZone had a total store count of 6,978.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Snowflake (SNOW) appears to be on solid footing despite cloud slowdown
The cloud computing market witnessed accelerated growth in the last couple of years, as enterprises across the world shifted their digital assets to cloud for ensuring safety and enhancing data
Dollar Tree (DLTR) vs. Dollar General (DG): How did the third quarter turn out for these discount retailers?
In times of high inflation and economic uncertainty, consumers tend to turn to discount retailers in search of more value. The two leading discount retailers Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)
Kroger (KR) looks set to start 2023 with new vigor. Is the stock a buy?
The retail environment has witnessed many changes in customers’ shopping behavior lately, especially after the COVID outbreak. With inflation putting pressure on personal finances, there appears to be a new