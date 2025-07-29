Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
BA Earnings: Boeing reports narrower Q2 loss on higher revenues
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as the aircraft giant’s revenues increased.
Core loss, adjusted for special items, narrowed to $1.24 per share in the June quarter from $2.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net loss was $612 million or $0.92 per share in Q2, compared to a loss of $1.44 billion or $2.33 per share in the second quarter of 2024.
Q2 revenues increased 35% year-over-year to $22.7 billion. Revenues grew across all three operating segments, with commercial airplane sales surging 81% year-over-year. The improvement mainly reflects better operational performance and commercial delivery volumes. During the quarter, the production of Boeing 737 reached 38 per month.
“Our fundamental changes to strengthen safety and quality are producing improved results as we stabilize our operations and deliver higher quality airplanes, products, and services to our customers,” said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing’s president and chief executive officer.
