Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 16, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Juan Lin — Head of Investor Relations

Robin Li — Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Herman Yu — Chief Financial Officer

Dou Shen — Executive Vice President

Analysts:

Alicia Yap — Citigroup — Analyst

Eddie Leung — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Piyush Mubayi — Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. — Analyst

James Lee — Mizuho Securities — Analyst

Xiaoguang Gregory Zhao — Barclays Investment Bank — Analyst

Tian X. Hou — TH. DATA. Capital, LLC — Analyst

Elinor Leung — CLSA — Analyst

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.

Most Popular

Infographic: A snapshot of Baidu’s (BIDU) Q3 2020 earnings

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Monday reported higher revenues for the third quarter, which translated into an increase in earnings. Shares of the tech firm gained during the extended trading

Can COVID vaccine be a panacea for Novavax’s (NVAX) growth needs?

The market has been closely following the activities of leading biopharma companies for some time, looking for updates on their COVID vaccine programs. With most drug candidates entering the final

Moderna (MRNA) gains as COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows over 94% efficacy

Shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) were up over 8% in morning trade on Monday as the company reported positive results from its clinical study testing the efficacy of its

Listen On

Tags

Artificial IntelligenceInternet

Related Articles

Top