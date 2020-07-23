Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Jud Bailey — Vice President of Investor Relations

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

James West — Evercore — Analyst

Sean Meakim — JPMorgan — Analyst

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Chase Mulvehill — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Bill Herbert — Simmons — Analyst

David Anderson — Barclays — Analyst

Scott Gruber — Citigroup — Analyst

Kurt Hallead — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Jud Bailey — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Baker Hughes second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Here with me are our Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli; and our CFO, Brian Worrell. The earnings release we issued earlier today can be found on our website at bakerhughes.com.

As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, we will provide forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve a number of risks and assumptions. Please review our SEC filings and our website for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

As you know, reconciliations of operating income and other GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release.

With that, I will turn the call over to Lorenzo.

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jud. Good morning everyone, and thanks for joining us. The second quarter of 2020 was challenging in several areas, as our company navigated through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp decline in activity levels due to lower oil and gas prices. Despite these headwinds, I was pleased with how our team executed with strong margin performance in TPS and DS, solid cost out execution in OFS, solid order bookings in OFE and TPS, and another quarter of free cash flow generation.

Although the majority of lockdowns have been easing globally and economic activity likely troughed during the second quarter, visibility on the economic outlook remains extremely limited. More specifically, the risk of a second wave of virus cases globally, the reinstitution of some lockdowns, and the potential for lingering high unemployment create an uncertain economic environment that likely persist through the rest of 2020. We expect this economic uncertainty to weigh on the oil and gas markets, which are currently in an excess supply position. Given these factors, we are preparing for potential future volatility, while also focusing on both structurally reducing our cost base and implementing a number of strategic initiatives across all of our product companies.

In our Oilfield Services segment, despite the challenging environment, we remain strongly engaged with our customers to proactively offer solutions that lower costs, improve efficiency and delivery time for Baker Hughes. In North America, drilling and completion activity declined largely in line with the expectations we referenced on our first quarter call with activity down over 50%, while the US market appears to have troughed, and we started to see some improvements in our production related businesses in June and July. Visibility over the second half of 2020 remains limited. With any incremental activity closely tied to oil prices.

Overall, we maintain our view that US drilling and completion spend will be down more than 50% for the full-year. Internationally, the decline in activity was higher during the second quarter than our initial estimates, primarily due to quarantines and COVID-related impacts in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. As we look into the second half of 2020, we see competing forces with potential for some COVID impacted rigs to come back online. But likely offset by signs of further activity declines in the Middle East. Based on these dynamics, we now see full-year international drilling and completion spending down 15% to 20% versus our initial estimates of a 10% to 15% decline, compared to 2019.

Given this challenging backdrop and the high likelihood that 2021 will also be somewhat subdued. We are focused on what we control in OFS from both a cost and product perspective. Looking at costs, we are accelerating our efforts in remote operations to drive further cost reductions for both Baker Hughes and our customers; improving productivity and ensuring safety by reducing person to person interactions. We have seen a solid increase in remote operations so far in 2020 with over 70% of our drilling operations in the second quarter utilizing remote capabilities, up from 60% in the first quarter and roughly 50% in 2019.

The best example of our success in remote operations is with Equinor in Norway, where we have recently implemented their IO3 automated remote operations model on another six rigs, reducing our field service personnel on the rigs by 50%. While the majority of our drilling operations are now utilizing remote capabilities, we still see further opportunities for margin improvement as we are in the relatively early stages of recognizing the full scope of cost and productivity benefits of this technology. Additionally, we see increased opportunities over time as we apply remote operation capabilities outside of drilling and towards broader well construction and completion-related activities.

Looking at products within our OFS portfolio, we remain committed to providing the best technology in drilling services and completions and we see opportunities to capitalize on our strong presence in the production value chain. More specifically, we see opportunities to leverage our strength in artificial lift and production chemicals with our growing competencies and remote operations and AI to provide a comprehensive production solutions platform to help customers optimize production. Overall, I’m quite pleased with the execution and strategic direction of our OFS business in navigating this downturn and positioning for the future.

Moving to our TPS segment. The team continues to execute very well despite a challenging environment. We have lockdowns in Italy and other parts of the world easing, I’m pleased to report that our facilities in Italy are almost back to a 100% utilization and our schedule for equipment backlog execution remains largely intact. As we indicated on our first quarter earnings call, the biggest impact to our TPS operations in 2020 from the pandemic is in TPS services, which experienced dislocations during the second quarter, due to mobility restrictions and the delay of some customer outages. Despite the short-term headwinds impacting services, the team is managing the environment extremely well and has been able to drive productivity improvements supporting higher year-over-year margins for the business.

On the TPS equipment side, our Onshore/Offshore Production segment has held up relatively well, despite the pressure on offshore related equipment. For the first half of 2020 order activity for Onshore/Offshore Production is up versus the first half of 2019 following several FPSO bookings this year. We also continue to gain traction in our growing industrial gas turbine segment, highlighted by the second quarter award of nine NovaLT gas turbines for utility power generation project in the Middle East. The NovaLT family provides a more-efficient, cleaner power generation solution for a broad range of industrial and emerging energy applications. With our growing range of competitive products, as well as new applications such as operating on a 100% hydrogen we are confident in the potential growth of this product line.

For our LNG equipment business, the near-term outlook remains challenging, but we continue to stay optimistic on the longer-term fundamentals for natural gas and especially LNG. In the near-term LNG FIDs remain uncertain, given the macroeconomic environment with the economic impact of COVID-19 putting pressure on LNG demand and driving further weakness in LNG prices. Despite this uncertainty, we expect there could be one or two FIDs by year-end with smaller or brownfield projects likely more competitively advantaged.

Longer term, we remained firm believers that natural gas and LNG demand growth will outpace oil demand as natural gas will be both the transition and destination fuel that the world looks for cleaner sources of energy in the coming decades.

In fact, we have seen several actions during the pandemic that could help accelerate the shift away from coal and oil to natural gas. For example, we see signs that the lower cost of natural gas is helping to drive incremental demand as LNG prices in most economies are not only cheaper than oil, but also cheaper than the coal equivalent in some instances. Furthermore, a number of government pandemic stimulus packages have included requirements for green energy or a focus on energy transition, including LNG. For example, clean energy features heavily in the European commission’s stimulus package and in Germany LNG trucks have been granted toll road exceptions into 2023.

The positive long-term outlook for LNG reaffirms our strategy to position Baker Hughes and our TPS segment to capture the high value, higher technology opportunities along the gas value chain. We see quite a few opportunities across our TPS portfolio, including the introduction of more efficient power generation and compression technology help minimize carbon emissions for new projects and for our current installed base of LNG equipment. For example, one of the key differentiators of our LM9000 aeroderivative turbine is it’s lower carbon footprint and efficiency, which was recently validated by the completion of the First Engine to test with NOVATEK for the Arctic LNG 2 project, an important milestone for the ongoing development of this leading turbine technology.

With our installed base of over 400 MTPA of liquefaction equipment globally, our TPS service franchise is uniquely positioned to offer upgrades and technology services that can extend equipment life; enhance equipment availability and performance, and contribute to further emissions reductions and controls. Some recent examples include upgrading our gas turbine to increase fuel flexibility specifically around hydrogen blends and injecting new technology into equipment with a focus on reducing potential methane leakages. Overall, we are very excited with the direction of our TPS franchise and how it is positioned to benefit from the growth in natural gas and LNG demand, as well as the growing demand for lower carbon solutions.

Next, our Digital Solutions business is executing well and the face of weakness across all of its major end markets. The slowdown in the oil and gas markets specifically in the midstream and downstream areas is negatively impacting volumes for our Bently Nevada and process and pipeline services businesses. Going forward, a key focus for DS will be to leverage the strong condition monitoring technology, our Bently Nevada to drive new opportunities in the oil and gas, renewables and industrial sectors. Broader industrial activity trends are also negatively impacting our Inspection, Measurement & Sensing businesses. Outside of oil and gas and power, the Aerospace segment is a significant end market for DS, and there’s also been the weakest as global flight activity remains far below historical levels.

Conversely, the electronics markets and some other industrial end markets are showing improvement, but visibility is limited. On a more positive note, customer activity in the Asia Pacific region has rebounded well from the lows of the first quarter. Despite these challenges, our team is executing incredibly well, taking decisive cost actions and delivering strong sequential margin improvement in a difficult environment.

Finally, on oilfield equipment, the business faces challenges on several fronts. With lower oil prices and significant macro uncertainty major operators are re-prioritizing their portfolio of potential projects and investments, which is delaying the sanctioning of many offshore projects. As a result, our outlook for the subsea tree market remains muted with an expectation for approximately 100 trees being awarded to the industry in 2020. We see this uncertainty extending into 2021 as majors and NOCs reassess their portfolios and capital allocation priorities.

We continue to see strength in an offshore flexibles offering with strong orders performance in the second quarter in Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Orders for the first half of the year are roughly flat versus 2019, and FPS remains well positioned not only in Brazil, where we have seen success, but also in the rest of the world, where our flexibles offering continues to gain traction. The continued weakness in floater activity is also likely to linger through the second half of 2020, which would negatively impact service activity in our Subsea Drilling Systems business. Budget and mobility constraints are also negatively impacting intervention work and other Subsea Services across our installed base. As these challenges persist, we remain focused on identifying ways to rightsize the business and improve profitability across OFE.

Overall, we are executing on the framework we laid out on our first quarter earnings call. We are on track to hit our goals of rightsizing our business and generating positive free cash flow for 2020 and to achieve the $700 million in annualized cost savings by year-end. We continue to explore and identify further ways to make all of these savings structural in nature. We believe that the expanded use of remote operations and multi-skilling will drive greater productivity and a step change in service delivery capabilities, ensuring the health and safety of our employees during the pandemic and greatly reducing our resource needs in a longer-term recovery. We also continue to improve our supply chain organization and procurement processes by identifying and eliminating redundant infrastructure and excess inventory.

Although we are managing through this downturn and focused on ways to structure improve our cost base and productivity levels, I would reiterate that our portfolio evolution in energy transition very much remain a strategic focus for Baker Hughes. Over the past few years, we have evaluated the key growth areas associated with energy transition and analyze where we can leverage our core competencies and technology to capitalize on these opportunities. As we go through this process, we are committed to taking a disciplined approach and focusing on the areas that can provide growth, but also good financial returns.

We are evaluating a range of opportunities and see potential in a few key areas that include carbon capture, mechanical energy storage and various parts of the hydrogen value chain. In all three of these, we believe that our turbine compression, valves, subsurface, monitoring and detection technologies can play a key role in providing solutions. In fact, Baker Hughes has been involved in CCUS projects for more than a decade in our OFS segment, and our turbomachinery technology is currently deployed in the world’s largest CCUS project in Australia.

Although it is still early days, I am excited about the level of engagement we are having with customers on these topics, as well as multiple trials around the world in which we are currently participating.

Before I turn the call over to Brian, I want to take a moment to thank our employees for their resilience and commitment to delivering for our customers, shareholders and each other, all while balancing the potential threats and implications from the coronavirus pandemic and the broader challenges in the economic environment.

I am extremely proud of the Baker Hughes team during these difficult past few months, and we have once again proven our collective strength, as we have adapted in the face of unprecedented market conditions and COVID-19. Baker Hughes’ portfolio operates across the energy value chain, which makes us uniquely positioned to navigate the challenging market environment the industry is currently facing. We remain focused on execution, disciplined on cost actions, committed to supporting our customers, and delivering for our shareholders.

With that, I will turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Lorenzo. I will begin with the total company results and then move into the segment details. I am very pleased with the results in the second quarter, the level of execution in operations, and our progress on cost-out initiatives in a particularly volatile environment.

Orders for the quarter were $4.9 billion, down 25% year-over-year driven by declines in OFS, TPS and Digital Solutions partially offset by growth in OFE. Remaining Performance Obligation was $22.9 billion, up 1% sequentially.

Equipment RPO ended at $8 billion, up 2% sequentially and services RPO ended at $14.9 billion. Our total company book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1 and our equipment book-to-bill in the quarter was 1.1.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.7 billion, down 13% sequentially, driven by declines in OFS, Digital Solutions and OFE. Year-over-year, revenue was down 21% driven by declines in OFS, Digital Solutions and TPS.

Operating loss for the quarter was $52 million. Adjusted operating income was $104 million, which excludes $156 million of restructuring, separation, and other charges. Adjusted operating income was down 56% sequentially and down 71% year-over-year. Our adjusted operating income rate for the quarter was 2.2%.

Corporate costs were $117 million in the quarter. We expect corporate costs to be at similar levels in the third quarter as we continue to execute separation-related activities. Depreciation and amortization was $340 million. We expect D&A to decrease slightly in the third quarter.

Net interest expense was $69 million. The sequential increase was primarily driven by lower interest income as rates fell globally. We had a $21 million income tax credit in the quarter. Included in income tax is a $75 million benefit related to the CARES Act, which we expect will lower our cash tax payments in the second half of 2020.

GAAP loss per share was $0.31. Adjusted loss per share was $0.05. Free cash flow in the quarter was $63 million. We are pleased with another positive cash performance during the second quarter, which was supported by a reduction in capital spending and $205 million from working capital.

Included in free cash flow were $221 million of cash payments related to restructuring and separation. As Lorenzo mentioned, we are on track with the $800 million in cash expenditures related to restructuring, separation and cost reduction programs we announced on the first quarter call, as well as the associated paybacks. For the rest of the year, we expect to make further reductions in capex from second quarter levels, but also expect cash flow from working capital to moderate versus the strong levels in the first half.

Moving to the balance sheet, as I discussed on our last earnings call, our goal through this downturn is to remain disciplined in our capital allocation. We continue to focus on liquidity and cash preservation, and protecting our investment grade rating, while maintaining our current dividend payout.

During the second quarter, we took further steps to strengthen our balance sheet by issuing $500 million of 10-year senior notes in early May, as well as drawing on a UK short-dated commercial paper facility to ensure we have ample liquidity on hand to manage through this downturn and the uncertainty it has created.

Our positive free cash flow and incremental liquidity actions resulted in over $4 billion in cash on hand at the end of the quarter. We continue to view our financial strength and liquidity as a key differentiator.

During the quarter, we completed the sale of our rod lift product line. This disposition is in line with our strategy of exiting businesses that do not meet our return requirements and aligns with our objectives of transitioning the portfolio to a higher mix of industrial and chemical end markets and capitalizing on energy transition-related growth opportunities.

Now I will walk you through the segment results in more detail and give you our thoughts on the outlook going forward. In Oilfield Services, the team delivered a solid quarter despite a significant drop in activity. OFS revenue in the quarter was $2.4 billion, down 23% sequentially. North America revenue was down 41% sequentially as the rig count fell 58% in the quarter. International revenue was down 15% sequentially. As anticipated, our production-related product lines and geographic mix helped to mitigate some of the broader market declines in the second quarter, allowing us to outperform activity trends in North America and internationally.

Operating income in the quarter was $46 million, down 78% sequentially with margins declining 470 basis points. The team executed well on the cost-out initiatives we outlined in the first quarter. As we look ahead to the third quarter, visibility in both the North American and international market remains limited. In North America, production-related activity is beginning to recover as some operators bring previously shut-in wells back online. Completion activity is also showing signs of recovery, though from a very low base.

Conversely, while drilling-related work is showing some signs of stabilizing, the rig count is still drifting lower at the beginning of the third quarter. Taking all this into account, we expect overall North American activity to be relatively flat on a sequential basis.

Internationally, we see competing forces over the second half of the year with some COVID-impacted rigs potentially coming back online likely more than offset by expected slowdowns in

The Middle East and some offshore markets. Overall, we estimate that international activity could decline sequentially in the high single-digit to low double-digit range.

Although we expect to experience continued volume pressure in the third quarter, we remain committed to taking aggressive cost actions to offset activity declines and believe that OFS margin rates could be flat to down slightly versus the second quarter.

As Lorenzo mentioned earlier, for the full-year 2020, we continue to expect US drilling and completion spending to be down more than 50% versus 2019 and now expect international spending to decline 15 to 20% versus 2019.

Moving to Oilfield Equipment, orders in the quarter were $699 million, up 13% year-over-year, driven by an extension of a Subsea Production Systems project we were awarded in 2019. We also had another solid orders quarter in the Flexible Pipe Systems business, specifically in Brazil and the Middle East. We are pleased with the orders performance by OFE, which demonstrates the strength of our product offering, even in a difficult offshore environment.

Revenue was $696 million, flat year-over-year. Revenue growth in Subsea Productions Systems and Flexibles was offset by declines in Surface Pressure Control in North America and Subsea Services.

Operating loss was $14 million driven by lower volume in Subsea Services, due to mobility limitations and suspension of several installation campaigns, as well as lower volume in Surface Pressure Control driven by activity declines. This was partially offset by the increased volume in our Subsea Production Systems business.

For the third quarter, we expect a modest sequential revenue increase as continued backlog execution in SPS and Flexibles is offset by declines in Surface Pressure Control and Subsea Services. With higher revenue sequentially and incremental cost savings from the restructuring projects currently underway, we expect operating income for OFE to be better than the second quarter.

As we look at our OFE segment for 2020, we continue to expect revenue in SPS and Flexibles to grow as the team executes on current backlog; however, we expect to see declines in Surface Pressure Control and Subsea Services driven by broader market dynamics, largely offsetting these increases. Overall, we estimate that this likely results in margins below 2019 levels.

Next, I will cover Turbomachinery. The team delivered a solid quarter with very strong execution and cost productivity despite significant challenges related to the pandemic. Orders in the quarter were $1.3 billion, down 34% year-over-year. Equipment orders were down 48% year-over-year, and equipment book-to-bill was 1.2. We were pleased to receive the order for the third train of the Arctic LNG 2 project, several awards in Onshore/Offshore Production, and an order for nine NovaLTs in the industrial sector in the Middle East.

Service orders in the quarter were down 19% year-over-year, mainly driven by fewer upgrades and lower services orders from midstream and downstream customers.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, down 17% versus the prior year. Equipment revenues were down 15%, driven primarily by COVID-19-related delays. Services revenue was down 19% versus the prior year, due to COVID-19 mobility limitations and customer spending delays caused by lower commodity prices. Operating income for TPS was $149 million, up 10% year-over-year, driven by strong execution on cost productivity. Operating margin was 12.8%, up 320 basis points year-over-year.

For the third quarter, we expect equipment-related revenue to grow as we execute on our LNG and Onshore/Offshore Production backlog. We expect TPS services to continue to face pressure as operators delay service activity and upgrades where possible to conserve cash flow. Based on these factors, we expect TPS revenue and operating income to increase on a sequential basis. For the full-year 2020, we expect operating income to be roughly flat with 2019.

Finally, in Digital Solutions, orders for the quarter were $465 million, down 32% year-over-year. We saw declines in orders across all end markets, most notably aviation, oil and gas, and power. Orders were down across all regions as well.

Revenue for the quarter was $468 million, down 26% year-over-year, due to lower volumes across all of our product lines. This was driven by a large drop in maintenance activity in Pipeline & Process Solutions, as well as the weaker automotive and aviation sectors, which impacted the Inspection and Measurement & Sensing product lines.

Operating income for the quarter was $41 million, down 51% year-over-year driven by lower volume. The team executed on their cost-out plans, improving margins 280 basis points sequentially.

For the third quarter, we expect Digital Solutions to continue to be impacted by weakness in several end markets, particularly oil and gas and aerospace. As a result, we expect to see revenue and operating income flat to modestly higher versus second quarter levels. For the full-year, we continue to expect revenue declines in the double-digits as the current weak economic outlook dampens customer spending.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Jud.

Jud Bailey — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you. With that let’s open it up for question.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from James West of Evercore. Your line is open.

James West — Evercore — Analyst

Hey, good morning guys.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Hi, James.

James West — Evercore — Analyst

So, Lorenzo big increase sequentially in remote operations and as a percentage and certainly a big increase year-over-year. Could you maybe expand on how the road [Phonetic] ops fits into your broader digital strategy?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Sure, James and remote operations as you’ve mentioned good increase in the second quarter, Drilling Services jobs, up to 72% and it’s really a key part of our digital strategy at Baker Hughes to continue the fiber cost reductions for us and our customers, improving productivity and ensuring the safety by reducing person interactions. I think as you look at the example we gave with Equinor in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, it’s a great example of where we recently implemented their IO3 Oilfield Service remote operations and we’re able to implemented another six rigs and reducing our service personnel by 50, and that’s really the opportunity we have going forward, it’s going to take some time and really as customers gain more comfort with the idea of remote operations, but that’s going to be the opportunity at hand. So it really fits in well with our overall digital strategy, including what we do with C3.ai, as well as across all of our product companies.

James West — Evercore — Analyst

Okay, great. And then, Brian on the cost out initiatives that the $700 million that we’ve been talking about. Could you perhaps update us a bit on where we stand? And if there is potentially upside to that number?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes, James, we feel pretty good about delivering the $700 million that we talked about in the last call and I’d say we’re on track with what we anticipated the execution cadence would be and you’re seeing some of those benefits come through here in the second quarter margins. If I look at, sort of, where we are in terms of that cost out, we are about 25% to 30% of the way there with OFS being — at the higher end of that, so that is more that will be coming through in the second half of the year. And if you look at the big buckets really North America’s where we’ve seen the largest part of the benefits come through, so far, and you see that in the strong decrementals in OFS this quarter.

And in addition, you know, the second area is with the international as you know, it takes a little longer to get those restructuring projects done just based on regulations and that’s in OFS, as well as other product lines. So look, I feel good about the margin rate performance particularly in OFS from the cost out, Digital Solutions executed pretty well. And I think the most important thing, James is, as volume starts to come back across the portfolio incrementals will be stronger because these are structural costs that are coming out of the business. So I — teams are executing really well and we’re all focused on this as we roll into the second half of the year.

James West — Evercore — Analyst

Okay, great, thanks guys.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, James.

Our next question comes from Sean Meakim of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Sean Meakim — JPMorgan — Analyst

Thank you. Good morning.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Sean Meakim — JPMorgan — Analyst

So Lorenzo on the TPS trajectory for revenue and margins. The guide for the back half of the year implied by the full-year flat from ’19, that looks pretty constructive. Looking at ’21 you’re hoping to get more service next back in there, which will help from a margin perspective as well. Given the better visibility you have and how you’ve seen the team’s performance for the first half of the year, so compared to maybe where you saw things three months ago? Does that give you more confidence that the longer-term target this cycle around profitability for TPS are back on track, more likely realizable, compared to what you saw three months ago?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Hey, Sean. I’ll I’ll jump in here. Look I was really pleased with where the TPS margins and operating income came in for the quarter, well ahead of where we thought they would be based on some execution that the team was able to pull through with the significant potential disruption that could have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team did incredibly well in quickly adjusting to that, Rod and the team have been focused on cost productivity efforts for well over a year now as we’ve discussed with you and really you’ve started to see some of those benefits come through over the last couple of quarters.

I’d say on the equipment side, we’re seeing margins get better as the team execute and we talked about as you execute on these projects, you come up the learning curve and margins get better as you go through the construction cycle here. And then we’re also seeing some better performance on the services side as margins get better there as well.

And then specifically around your question on the second half, I do believe that this level of cost productivity and execution is sustainable going forward. As I mentioned margin accretion in both equipment and service. I would say though that as we go through the second half, the mix of equipment versus service would likely lean more towards equipment, which is a natural headwind on the overall margin rate on a year-over-year basis. But look, despite those headwinds still expect to see operating income grow, and I think this is — that the cost productivity work, how the team is executing is certainly a good indicator of the potential of the margin rates of the business as we get it back to levels of profitability that we’ve seen previously.

Sean Meakim — JPMorgan — Analyst

Thanks, Brian. Appreciate all that detail. On energy transition opportunities, clearly investor sentiments shifting last few years and maybe accelerating this year. Lots of interest in hydrogen-related opportunities, carbon capture as well. We should probably include lower carbon technology around the traditional business, they’re reducing flaring methane. You mentioned that you’re participating in some trials, there are some revenue opportunities here and there. Could you just talk about the addressable markets for those businesses. What’s a reasonable expectation for investors in terms of Baker’s ability to scale revenue for those businesses and — on a medium or long-term basis?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Sean as you mentioned, the clean energy is a theme that’s ongoing and we’ve seen an increase in momentum. And Baker Hughes is really uniquely positioned to provide technologies and solutions to help our customers lower their carbon footprint, you’ve known the strong recognition we have in the LNG franchise and the ability to provide equipment with lower emissions, as well as increased efficiencies. But as you correctly state there is more that’s taking place from a CCUS perspective also hydrogen and we actively play in CCUS already. Now, as we continue to evolve, I think you’ll start to see an increase with regards to their compressors that are utilized and we are on the largest CCUS project out there in Australia with Gorgon, utilizing our compressors.

And now we are also entering the theme of hydrogen and most recently last week we tested our NovaLT with a blend of gas and hydrogen with Snam, which is the largest European pipeline provider. And we see that this is really in line with the strategy that we’ve set for the company with regards to being energy technology and helping in the energy transition, that will be an increasing part of the portfolio.

Our next question comes from Angie Sedita of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Hi, good morning guys.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Angie.

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

So maybe Brian or Lorenzo, maybe you could talk a little bit about orders. I mean obviously TPS saw some pressure here in Q2, as we would have thought, but looks like you’ll meet your floor of — I guess roughly $5 billion for 2020 pretty easily. Any other color around TPS orders for this year and the potential for next year as awards are push forward? And then maybe even thoughts around OFE orders given a nice Q2?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Angie, as we mentioned, we’re very pleased with the performance on TPS orders year-to-date. And again, being able to achieve the $2.7 billion also the award that we received for Novatek Arctic LNG in the quarter. And although the environment is starting to stabilize, you know, visibility for the second half is continuing to be challenging. We’re speaking to our customers on a range of projects on a regular basis. We think again the floor that we’ve given of the $5 billion is reasonable and believe there could be some upside to that — and the number.

I think if you look at 2021, it’s little too early to make any calls on the equipment side, you would expect to see services improve, especially as the impact of the pandemic goes away and customers actually go through their maintenance, which they need to take on next year as well. So really still looking to see on the equipment side for ’21, but services should improve.

Relative to your second area on the OFE side, again for the orders we believe the second half orders could be modestly below first half order rate activity. This assumes that SPS order activity remains weak and that the flexible orders remain somewhat resilient, as they have done during the first half of the year and we expect our revenues though as Brian mentioned to continue to be converted from our longer cycle businesses and also from the flexible side to grow in the second half. Surface Pressure Control and Subsea Services businesses will likely decline given some of the market activity levels. And as we go through next year, again very early to say on the OFE side, clearly it’s a challenged marketplace with some of the projects being continuing to be pushed out.

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Okay, fair enough. Thanks, Lorenzo, and maybe we could circle back to margins, obviously OFS margins and cost out continues to be a focus maybe if there’s any additional color there on the opportunity to start driving those margins higher with the cost out in the second half are going into ’21. And then on TPS service revenues, as you just mentioned, it start to come back that’s the higher mix thoughts around margins as we go into the back half and more importantly in ’21?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Angie. Yes, on OFS margin sorry, definitely pleased with where the team executed here in the second quarter with 22% decrementals. And look, the Maria Claudia and the team, like I said are about 30% of the way through on the cost out that they’re driving for the portfolio. So if you look at that going into the second half of the year that’s a tailwind for margins, but I think that the big variable over the next few quarters is obviously going to be the level of volume declines, which we still expect and we’re starting to see more in international market, so that will certainly have an impact on the level of margin. But based on the cost out actions and the pace that Maria Claudia and the team are driving, you know, margins could be anywhere from slightly up to slightly down sequentially in the third and the fourth quarter, depending on the magnitude of the top line pressure.

As I look out into 2021, it’s really too early to get into a lot of detail here, but I think it would be difficult for the international market to increase on a year-over-year basis next year given the slow moving nature, some of those markets. Will they expect to see some modest improvement in the second half of ’21. NAM is quite difficult to call it at this point in time. But given the cost out efforts and the impact on operating income, we feel good about how margins could perform even if volumes are down next year. So really it’s a cost out story and the level of volume declines that we see here over the next 18 months.

On TPS as I mentioned, I think the team is executing incredibly well. And just reiterate that we’re focused on generating strong free cash flow and operating income dollars here. And as I said, we’re seeing a lot of productivity come through on the equipment side, as well as productivity on the services side. But do expect a heavier level of equipment revenue in the second half, which is a natural headwind to overall TPS margin rates. But again the pieces underneath that are both showing strong productivity, so that’s very good for absolute operating income dollars. And that, you know, Rod and the team are very focused on delivering strong results and executing on the backlog.

And I’d say for 2021 other orders will be down for TPS year-over-year this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean that revenue will decline at the same levels in all likelihood would expect revenue to grow given the equipment conversion cycles roughly a couple of years in TPS. And then given what’s been going on in services and some of the deferrals and maintenance and upgrades and things that we’re seeing here in 2020 would expect services revenue to recover somewhat assuming the — commodity prices continue to trend higher and stabilize, and if the economy picks up a bit, should expect to see that come through, which is a tailwind for margin rates as we go into ’21. So that gives you some color on the moving pieces there, but all in all feel good about where TPS is and where they’re headed.

Our next question comes from Chase Mulvehill of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Chase Mulvehill — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Hey, thanks, good morning everyone. So I guess, firstly, I wanted to ask about free cash flow another solid quarter of free cash flow. In the first half, it looks like you did a little bit over $200 million of free cash flow, you talked about kind of modestly positive free cash flow probably in that range for the full-year. So could you talk a little bit about cash flow — free cash flow expectations over the back half of the year and maybe some moving pieces? I think, I heard earlier some positive commentary on cash taxes in moderate cash from working capital, but maybe if you can just flush that out a little bit more?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Hi, Chase certainly. Look I’m pleased with the free cash flow generation of $250 million in the first half of the year. And I do think you have to look at the moving pieces here as we go into the second half. So a couple of things I’d highlight; first, restructuring and separation, cash outlays will be significantly higher in the second half as we finalize execution on the restructuring program, as I mentioned earlier and really finalize the separation activities that we’ve been working on here, so that will be a headwind. As I did point out, you did hear right cash taxes will be lower in the second half versus the first half, but then you also have income that should be stronger in the second half.

Capex will — we’re planning for it to be down from the second quarter level, so we are well in line with what we talked about from a capex cut year-over-year on the last call and that leaves the biggest variable then, working capital. So we would anticipate OFS to continue to have working capital release given where we see volume coming in, in the second half of the year. And then the other big one Chase is really around progress collections primarily in TPS and in OFE, the order volume can certainly have an impact on the level of progress collections and we’re still working with customers on a number of large projects and those could move around a bit. So I think that’s going to be probably the biggest variable as to what happens in the working capital lines. And as I said, I do expect the working capital generation to moderate versus the first half. So feel good about the dynamics there, the metrics are getting better, the teams are working as pretty hard. But I’m pleased with what we’re doing on the free cash flow front.

When I think about 2021, I’d say the largest change is cash restructuring and separation charges, which we don’t expect to recur with any level of materiality. So if you think about it, without the $800 million of cash restructuring charges rolling over into ’21, just that alone should really support material improvement in free cash flow into 2021, and I think you got to look at the back half of this year in 2021 together to get a good sense of how the underlying operations are performing. So we’ll keep updating you as things progress that those are the pieces I would highlight as you think about us in the second half.

Chase Mulvehill — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Okay, that all make sense. Quick follow-up in the press release you noted a — the C3.ai JV secured a contract on the production optimization AI application. Could you maybe just talk about internally, what kind of success you’re having leveraging some of the AI applications, you know, and potentially kind of reducing your cost in optimizing the supply chain?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, sure. And look, we’re very pleased with the strategic relationship that we have with C3.ai and we’re using it both internally and externally with our customers. As you look at internally, it’s really across the major processes as you think about inventory, you think about receivables and it’s the ability to predict and better assess both the levels and be able to have artificial intelligence introduced into our processes, which drives productivity. We’re at the early stages, but clearly as we’ve seen also with remote operations with our customers we are seeing the benefits of applying AI into our internal processes.

Also you correctly mentioned, we did release our second the application of production optimization very pleased that it’s already been picked up by a Canadian company and also continue to see opportunities as we go broader, not just in the upstream, but also in the midstream and downstream applications of artificial intelligence.

Our next question comes from Bill Herbert of Simmons. Your line is open.

Bill Herbert — Simmons — Analyst

Good morning, thank you. Brian, trying to quantify the restructuring and separation cadence for the second half of the year. I mean, you did two ’20 [Phonetic], I think in the second quarter, I forgot what you did in the first quarter. So what does that imply with regard to the magnitude of restructuring and separation cost for the second half of the year?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So look so far, we’ve incurred about $300 million of the cash restructuring costs in the year. So that gives you an indication of what we should do in the back half. And as I said, we’re pretty much on track with the cadence that we had laid out internally in terms of execution on the actual projects and the cash outflow, as well as benefits coming through. And just as a reminder, at the total company level in that 25% to 30% range in terms of seeing the benefits come through in the second quarter with OFS being a little bit ahead of that closer to that 30% range.

Bill Herbert — Simmons — Analyst

Right, but on the separation expense as well, please. Thank you.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. On — that’s all included there in terms of the cash outlays, I kind of bucketed that all into one bucket for your ease there, so that’s how you should think about. That $300 million includes both.

Our next question comes from David Anderson of Barclays. Your line is open.

David Anderson — Barclays — Analyst

Good morning. Lorenzo, as demand for remote operations increases across, really it sounds like each of your segments. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about how you see that value proposition developing and really how is going to impact margins longer term? I’m just trying to figure out ultimately how do you get paid for this? You mentioned in the Equinor project, we took 50% the people off. Presumably, that comes at a pricing discount to the customer. Of course, your costs are lower as well, so I guess I’m just wondering, longer term ultimately does remote ops as it becomes part of the workflow, does revenue per job ultimately go down, but your margin should move structurally higher. Can you just kind of walk me through your value proposition thoughts?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Dave. I’ll take the first part of that. In terms of how I think about pricing is. So look, the value of remote operations is, there are clear benefits that accrued to us from a cost standpoint and efficiency standpoint. But there are also benefits that come through on the customer side, and they are seeing a better cost position, better performance in terms of downtime and time to completion. So look, it’s incumbent upon us to price this in a way that is attractive for us and the customer to make sure that we reap the benefits of higher margins with this. So ultimately, in some instances, could you see revenue lower and margins higher? Yes. But it really depends on the overall scope of the job and how remote operations fit into that. But I’d say this is something that we are actively working and the discussions around the pricing around this and the benefits with customers, I’d say, are happening at the right level of the company and feel good about where we’re headed there. But it is ultimately down to us to make sure we see margin improvement due remote ops.

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, David. Just mention, if you look at where we ultimately would like to get to, it’s a state where if you think about drilling services, all the drilling engineers are operating remotely. So there is an ability to have a single multi skilled tool and a specialist on site as opposed to having multiple individuals on site. And so there’s — it’s not a definitive timeline, but our ability to see margin and cost benefits will be directly correlated to customer adoption and willingness to move up the intensity scale and continue to really take de-manned the operations. So it’s evolving. Equinor clearly is a good example and we’re in a number of customer discussions, but it will be very much aligned with the adoption by customer.

David Anderson — Barclays — Analyst

So of course, the technology is going to be crucial here to being a leader in this and gaining share here. So I was just wondering, if you could talk about maybe how it impacts your digital segment. As remote op grows, I would imagine sodas demand for sensors, measurements, control systems, all that type of equipment. Is this something you think you need to build out? Is this something you rely more on third-parties? Is this something you — area where you think you need to add-on some new technologies? I’m also thinking about C3.ai, and as that expands more to downstream and midstream, it just seems like this is huge potential market that’s going to need a lot of equipment like that?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, if you look at again the C3.ai opportunity, and I mentioned, we’re very pleased with the partnership. Clearly, there is a larger opportunity as you go across the oil and gas industry and actually implement artificial intelligence. A lot of it’s going to be based on application by application those have to be created with the customers. When you look at our continued evolution as a business, we’ve always said that we’re going to be differentiated and we’re going to put in places that aren’t fragmented, enable us to generate higher returns. As you look at our Digital Solutions platform, clearly there is going to be measurements, there’s going to be automation, condition monitoring, controls and we’re seeing the opportunity to participate in that. But I think, our strategy as we continue to evolve and continue to execute on our portfolio evolution is unchanged and we continue to go into areas of higher returns with industrial and also chemical focus.

Our next question comes from Scott Gruber of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Scott Gruber — Citigroup — Analyst

Yes, good morning.

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Scott.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Gruber — Citigroup — Analyst

So I want to follow-on Dave’s question, ask it from a slightly different angle. But how do the trends, with regard to improving efficiency and digital solution rollout, impact margins in your aftermarket business specifically? Obviously the solutions aid your cost structure and your ability to execute, but I also imagine, given where commodity prices that customers want to see savings as well. And I’m not sure how that kind of split between volume and pricing in aftermarket. But if we look beyond the COVID disruption impacting into the market and, kind of, ’21 and beyond, is the after margin — aftermarket margin outlook across your segments broadly stable? Is it little better with digital solution application? Is there any risk?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So again if you look at what Brian mentioned relative to remote operations on the drilling services side and the adoption with customers. Again, as you look at the aftermarket as well, it’s going to be a continued evolution of driving for the optimization that both the customer benefits in and we benefit ourselves. And as you look at new alternatives of utilizing remote services being able to provide upgrades remotely, you’ve seen the impact through the pandemic of us being able to do final acceptance testing remotely as well. All of these culminate in us being able to reduce our cost base, but then also being able to be more efficient with our customers. So I think again you look at us continue to proceed and again margin accretion is the end that we have within the business.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And Scott, I’f tell you that when I think about the long-term of all of this together with the new offerings that come through with what we can do from remote operations and digital adoption along with additional services and, you know, having more software embedded in and selling more software, it should be net positive to margins in the future. All in line with the strategy that we laid out, and I think it’s a net-net positive for aftermarket services across the portfolio.

Scott Gruber — Citigroup — Analyst

That’s great. And then an unrelated follow-up here. It sounds like your production-orientated products and services within OFS have started to recover. Should we expect those recover simultaneous to the reversal of curtailment? So will there be some lag? And how does the pace relative to curtailment differ between the US, Canada, Middle East, because there isn’t much geographic difference between those regions?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. No, there’ll be a little bit of a lag. But as you said, you know, in June and July, we started to see some of the production and chemical related activity start to pick up, and again that’s the benefit of our portfolio that is more on the production side, but there’ll be a slight lag and as we go forward.

Our next question comes from Kurt Hallead of RBC. Your line is open.

Kurt Hallead — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Hey, good morning everyone.

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Kurt.

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Thanks for [Indecipherable] me in here. Hey, just trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together here predicated on the different guidance points. Just wanted to get a sense when you add all that up, how do you guys feel about the overall consensus EBITDA estimate that’s out there for the full-year. I think it’s sitting around $1.9 billion or $2 billion, something along those lines. When you add all those pieces up, just want to make sure there’s no misinterpretation on what you’re trying to guide to?

Brian Worrell — Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Kurt, what I’d say is let’s just break it down to you, so you understand where the individual pieces are. Look, like we’ve said in OFS would expect US drilling and completion to decline more than 50% versus 2019, and international now a bit lower than we saw coming into the second quarter at 15% to 20% down versus 2019. But with the pace of the cost actions that we’re taking, depending on how the volume comes in, you know, margins could be anywhere from slightly up to slightly down sequentially. So that shows you that the cost out is really having a positive impact on the margin rate here in OFS.

OFE, we talked about revenue in SPS and Flexibles growing as the team executes on the backlog, but seeing declines in surface pressure control and subsea services, really driven by broader market dynamics. And as we’ve said, likely makes margins in that segment lower than ’19 levels. TPS, again, for the full-year would expect operating income to be roughly flat, as Rod and the team are executing well and that’s flat versus 2019. So really, really strong operating income dollars and free cash flow generation there. And then DS, really would expect to see the revenue declining in the double-digit range as the weak economic activity weighs on results. And obviously if the activity levels change in the overall economy, you could see some movement there, but pretty much in line with what we’re seeing here.

So when I add all this up, given our strong 2Q results and what we’re seeing for the second half. I wouldn’t be surprised if our EBITDA comes up a bit versus what we thought it would be coming into the second quarter.

Kurt Hallead — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

That’s great, appreciate that color. And then Lorenzo, maybe one for you. On prior calls, you’ve given a viewpoint on the LNG demand outlook and demand outpacing supply out into the early 2020 time period. Just it was noticeably absent in your commentary today. So I think your underlying convictions still remains pretty strong, but have you kind of see any reason to kind of back off that shortage of supply for LNG as we get out into the early ’20s?

Lorenzo Simonelli — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No. Actually, we still feel very good about the LNG marketplace and remember we play on the global landscape of LNG with all the projects around there, and you look at the 2030 [Phonetic] outlook and what’s going to be needed from an installed base capacity of around 650 million tonnes. There’s still a number of projects that need to go on a global basis and we feel we’re very well positioned for those. And even as you look at the back half of 2020, we still expect there could be one to do FIDs in LNG. So again we’re very pleasant with — we feel optimistic about our LNG going into the future.

Jud Bailey — Vice President of Investor Relations

No, that will be it. Thank you very much.

