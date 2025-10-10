Bank earnings preview: These major banks are set to report Q3 2025 results next week

A slew of leading banks are slated to report their earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 in the coming week. While JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will report their earnings on Tuesday, October 14, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will release their results on Wednesday, October 15, all before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the reports:
JPMorgan
Analysts are projecting revenue of $45.57 billion for JPM in Q3 2025, which implies a growth of over 6% from the same period a year ago. Earnings per share are estimated to be $4.87, indicating an increase of 11% from the previous year. In Q2 2025, net revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $44.9 billion while EPS declined 14% to $5.24.
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs is expected to report revenue of $14.13 billion for Q3 2025, which points to an 11% increase from the prior-year quarter. EPS is projected to be $11.10, implying a 32% growth from the previous year. In Q2 2025, net revenue increased 15% YoY to $14.58 billion while EPS grew 27% to $10.91.
Citigroup
Citigroup is expected to report revenue of $21.16 billion in the third quarter of 2025, which implies a growth of 4% from the third quarter of 2024. EPS is estimated to be $1.73, which suggests a nearly 15% increase from the year-ago period. In Q2 2025, revenues grew 8% YoY to $21.7 billion while EPS rose 29% to $1.96.
Wells Fargo
Analysts are estimating revenue of $21.15 billion for WFC in Q3 2025, indicating a rise of over 3% from the prior-year period. The consensus target for EPS is $1.55, which points to an increase of 9% from the previous year. In the second quarter of 2025, WFC’s total revenue inched up 1% to $20.8 billion while EPS rose 20% to $1.60 on a year-over-year basis.
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley is projected to report revenue of $16.63 billion in Q3 2025, implying an 8% growth versus Q3 2024. EPS is estimated to be $2.10, indicating an increase of around 12% from the year-ago quarter. In Q2 2025, net revenue increased 12% YoY to $16.8 billion while EPS rose 17% to $2.13.
Bank of America
Analysts are forecasting revenue of $27.38 billion for BAC in the third quarter of 2025, which indicates a growth of 8% from the third quarter of 2024. EPS is projected to be $0.95, implying an increase of 17% from the prior year. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue grew 4% YoY to $26.5 billion while EPS rose 7% to $0.89.
