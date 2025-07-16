Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Bank of America (BAC) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue, net of interest expense, was $26.5 billion, up 4% from the same period a year ago.
Net income was $7.1 billion, or $0.89 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.
In the Consumer Banking segment, revenue of $10.8 billion was up 6% versus last year.
In Global Wealth and Investment Management, revenue was $5.9 billion, up 7% year-over-year.
In Global Banking, revenue decreased 6% to $5.7 billion versus last year.
In Global Markets, revenue of $6 billion increased 10% YoY.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2025 sales and earnings beat estimates
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit. The results also exceeded Wall Street's
US Bancorp (USB) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total net revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders rose
Key highlights from GE Aerospace’s (GE) Q2 2025 earnings results
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $11 billion. Adjusted revenue grew 23% to $10.1 billion. Net income attributable to