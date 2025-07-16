Bank of America (BAC) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue, net of interest expense, was $26.5 billion, up 4% from the same period a year ago.

Net income was $7.1 billion, or $0.89 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.

In the Consumer Banking segment, revenue of $10.8 billion was up 6% versus last year.

In Global Wealth and Investment Management, revenue was $5.9 billion, up 7% year-over-year.

In Global Banking, revenue decreased 6% to $5.7 billion versus last year.

In Global Markets, revenue of $6 billion increased 10% YoY.