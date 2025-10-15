Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $28.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reflecting higher net interest income, investment banking and asset management fees, and sales and trading revenue.
Net income was $8.5 billion compared to $6.9 billion last year. Earnings per share of $1.06 was up 31% YoY.
The company returned $7.4 billion to shareholders through $2.1 billion of common stock dividends and $5.3 billion of share repurchases, and increased the quarterly common stock dividend by 8%.
