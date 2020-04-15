Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of America Corp (BAC) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Brian T. Moynihan — Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Lee. And good morning to all of you. And thank you for joining us to review our results. It has been an eventful quarter but I hope all of you are safe and your families are well during this war on the COVID virus. As you think about our quarter, our decade-plus long discipline of responsible growth has resulted in a strengthening our balance sheet and making investments in technology and people and talent over the decade has helped us prepare for this environment.

Today, we’re going to do three things with you. First, I’m going to provide a couple of high-level thoughts in the quarter. Second, I’m going to make sure you know how we’re supporting our teammates, our customers, our communities and delivering for you, our shareholders during this crisis. And third, Paul will cover the results in more detail.

I’ll start this discussion by covering the chart on Slide 2, along with the comments on Slide 3 which go with the chart. Given the volatility in the last couple of months and the global slowdown, I’m proud of Bank of America and our teams’ results. I want to thank my 29,000 [Phonetic] teammates across our Company for all of their efforts this quarter, both in the frontline roles and support functions.

It’s been the Company-wide effort, continue to serve our customers well during this times. As I said many times, we’re in a war against the COVID-19 and at Bank of America, we’re doing our part to help fight the effects of that war. We do that by living our purpose. We’re helping people manage their financial lives through this crisis.

My teammates know they’re playing a critical role for their clients, whether the people, whether companies of all different sizes and institutional investors. Their role is to help keep the economy moving as best we can during this health care crisis. Their role is — we have seen major disruption of financial markets that affected every line of business as customers move to stay at home status through voluntary and involuntary measures.

In the United States and around the world, governments are responding with historic measures in a very short period of time. Central Banks, governments and others have responded to provide tremendous liquidity in the — to keep the markets functioning and to protect individuals and businesses in a historic scale. The banking industry continues to play a vital role. We’re well capitalized with strong liquidity and we have helped transmit the benefits of these programs as well as our own measures in the economy [Phonetic] and markets.

So let’s cover our first quarter performance. In the first quarter of 2020, Bank of America produced $4 billion of after-tax earnings. This include building our loan loss reserve by $3.6 billion over charge-offs and that’s due to the economic deterioration of the global economy as a result of the virus. Earnings per share were $0.40. Earnings were down $3.3 billion from last year. This was led by the reserve build.

I think it’s useful to draw your attention to the pre-tax pre-provision income line as we believe it helps illustrate the underlying earnings power of the Company to support the credit costs that are inevitable in a downturn. We produced $9.3 billion of pre-tax pre-provision income in the first quarter of 2020. That was down 5% from the first quarter of 2019. That is relatively strong, given the changes in interest rates that have occurred, the widening of credit spreads and other changes across the past 12 months, particularly in the last quarter or so.

During this period, we maintained our strong balance sheets. Global Markets client’s needs for liquidity temporarily increased our balance sheet during the quarter by as much as $130 billion from year-end. But through the efforts of Tom Montag and team, we ended the quarter marginally up. Small business originations, not from any of the special programs were $2.4 billion during this quarter, showing support for that segment of the economy.

We also met our larger commercial borrowing customers’ demands with commercial loans increasing $67 billion as clients drew down against their unfunded commitments and new commitments were made. In addition to these filings which reduced commitments, we also had requests for new commitments. Remember, some of the commitments that we’re making are for clients like grocers, health care companies, and others who need liquidity because of the rising demand for their services during this time. At the same time, we returned $7.9 billion in capital to our shareholders. And as you know, during the quarter we voluntary chose to suspend the buyback portion of those distributions to share capital for expected customer growth.

We did all of that and our common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.8% still fit [Phonetic] to 130 basis points above our 9.5% minimum. From our liquidity standpoint, we ended the period with $700 billion in liquidity, increasing $120 billion from year-end. Driving that increase was deposits, increasing $149 billion, far exceeding our $67 billion expansion in our loan portfolio.

Moving away from the balance sheet and onto earnings, a couple of highlights, I’d point out and I finished a bit better than expected at $12.3 billion on an FTE basis, flat with fourth quarter. Capital Markets revenue was strong. Sales and trading revenues, excluding DVA, were up 22% year-over-year and investment banking fees were up 10% year-over-year.

We had a record quarter and Fab Gallo’s equities creating [Phonetic] business. Our non-interest expense was a touch better than expected as well at $13.5 billion. Net charge-offs remained low, a little more than $1 billion, up $163 million from last quarter, driven by an uptick in commercial. Obviously returns in the quarter moved lower. Given the reserve build, return on tangible common equity was 8.3%.

Let’s turn to Slide 4. Just as important as our financial results this quarter is what we’re doing to take care of our teammates and to help clients and communities impacted by the virus. We do this not only because it’s right thing to do, but also in the end, it will benefit you, the shareholders. Many of our teammates are on the front lines of this effort including daily engagement with clients, whether it’s in our financial centers, which remain open, financial advisors guiding their clients through the turbulent times or the cap in liquidity we’re providing the companies across the businesses.

To be able to do all these great things just for our clients, our first priority since the crisis was to address the health and safety of our teammates. We’ve taken a teammates-centric view of our efforts because it’s the right thing to do and we need these teammates do a great job for the clients. We’ve taken extensive measures in our business continuity work to prevent teammate exposure to buyers. We’ve established multiple locations for important work of our trading operations and call center platforms and otherwise enabled social distancing by moving more than 150,000 people to work from home.

That means ensuring that they have appropriate tools and resources and we have the appropriate control protocols for them to do their day-to-day work. To give you a sense of scale, we have deployed about 90,000 laptops in the last 60 days across the Company. We’ve moved quickly to share social distancing in our facilities that are still open; installed additional protective barriers in all our branches; then to [Phonetic] outstanding operations environments and posted health care professionals our facilities to help anybody.

We’re also taking measure to help our employee’s better handle the stresses in their personal lives. You can see some highlight here. On example has been our increased childcare support. We allow teammates to higher relative and others so they can work, given school and day-care outages. Our Life Events Services team provides teammates with personalized support resources tools and access to benefits and we are providing special compensation to teammates in the financial centers, operation centers and call center.

We also hired 2,000 teammates in March to continue to increase the staffing we need, especially in the consumer related areas to handle our clients’ needs. And we announced that there would be no layoffs during 2020 of our teammates. Our previous announced $20 an hour minimum compensation is now in effect and reflected in the numbers you’re seeing across the Company, and we confirmed our commitment to bring on 3,000 young kids from summer jobs — for summer jobs and starting the first job whether graduating college or grad school. [Phonetic]

Taking care of the employees is the right thing to do, it enables each to play the important role they must provide as critical providers of services to help the economy keep rolling through the virus. We’re doing that in many ways. In addition to keeping our financial center open and the many things I mentioned earlier, we’re doing more for our clients through these times. Customers are struggling to make their payments, are calling the bank with deferral request on loans and fees and waiver of fees as in other disruptive events that we’ve done for hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados and other things over time. We work with them. Since this humanitarian crisis began, we received more than 1 million request for assistance through early April.

We’ve seen the volume of the deferrals, however, reduce since the peak a week or two ago and we’ll see where it goes next. We provided a chart in the material beginning on Slide 5 about the deferrals. As you can see in our case, the largest number of requests has come from cardholders. But as a percentage of loans, we have the most requests from our small business client. These clients are at the heart of the governmental programs and are also at the heart of businesses that were shut down due to the stay at home orders by governments.

One of the things that’s different about this business for us is it lends doctors, dentists and others. They have deferred payments until they can reopen their practices. We’re a leading lender to them, and you’ll see those recover as they go back to business. Our mortgage requests I mean [Phonetic] relatively low in volume and some of our customers — for all our customers, we’ve also suspended foreclosures or repossessions of autos, which may have been pending. Our affluent clients are also looking for our company in these turbulent times. We’ve been there for clients with both upgraded systems and capabilities to allow them to trade a centralized investment office supplementing 20,000 advisors capabilities to talk to the clients and give advice and counsel. Client engagement during the quarter was up two-thirds from last year, even as these — our advisors work from home. For small business clients, we built the first digital platform for the PPP program and we launched it 12 days ago. The team is working hard to drive over 300,000 request for funding through the process so that we can get those loans funded. As stated earlier, our regular way [Phonetic] small business support was over $2 billion in the quarter. For larger clients, we provide $67 billion in access or in funded commitments. Imagine the speed and capacity that our team did to absorb the requests so quickly and get them funded over the course of the quarter. These commitments are much needed liquidity bridge for many clients especially in light of the rapid changes that occurred in March in the commercial paper markets and in debt markets. As those markets opened up, we also saw a strong debt capital markets issuance to support clients. In fact, March ended up being the business month ever for U.S. high-grade market with approximately $260 billion of total issuances. The previous record was $171 billion and we led the market. April has continued this busy pace and it’s been good to see that access is expanding into high yield clients. For our institutional trading clients, we have provided and operationally sound system with improving speeds of trading. On a single day, we had a $1.7 trillion in payment value make [Phonetic]. Again the investments made over the past years to our trading platforms delivered more speed and capacity to make that possible, and all doing we’ll remain at maintaining good controls. The clients we serve in that business had witnessed severe volatility markets and we are providing liquidity when they need it. Since the month end spike, you can see that Tom Montag — since the mid-month spike, Tom and the team managed the balance sheet into the place we needed to be at the end of the quarter. Lastly, to assure communities around the U.S. where we live and work, got some assistance before the government money came to help, we announced a $100 million donation to fight — to help fight the virus outcomes and supply bottle support across those communities. Our market presence and other leaders are playing a vital role in this critical actions. We’ve also increased our capital to these community development finance institutions by $250 million on top of our industry leading $1.5 billion commitment to these institutions. As we discuss each quarter and frequently over the last decade, we’ve transformed our company so we could serve clients consistently across all areas. We’ve added a slide in the appendix to remind you how much the Company has improved its balance sheet position and risk profile since the last crisis. It sounds as [Phonetic] stress testing to illustrate our preparedness, but we’re now being tested in a new environment. We didn’t know what economic challenges might cause us to have to demonstrate these resilience and that challenge is upon us now. I remain very proud of what my teammates have accomplished across every dimension to help us to be ready and I’m proud of the part they’re playing to help the world win this war against this virus. An area that we focused on also is consumer spending. We’ve seen a shift in consumer payments and this is on slide — beginning on Slide 6. Overall, a couple of months ago, in the healthy U.S. economy, payments were running at a high-single digit. In fact, in some cases a low double-digit percentage increase over the same period prior of 2020 January and February versus 2019 January and February. And in fact that would have shown that the economy this quarter probably is going to grow faster than people expected. That changed as the virus spread and you can see that — the impact here on Slide 6. We saw a severe immediate decline to discretionary payments for travel, leisure and other things that you’ve read about and in entertainment that you expected. This is followed immediately by large increase in payments for necessities around groceries and staples like health supplies etc. Then as large cities and states began to move to voluntary mandated stay at home status orders, we saw a large declines in debit and credit card spending into other categories. At the same time, we’ve also noted a stabilizing going on and the level of payments in other areas like ACH cash, wires, and P2P payments. The broader measure is the black line in the chart. As you can see, overall payments has declined but remained at high single-digit pace year-over-year moving down from double-digit pace to around 8%. The total movement in the U.S. has been pulled down by significant decline in the card spending, which is more than up [Phonetic] which has been affected by the travel, entertainment and other related areas and retailer areas and that’s gone from 7% to 8% to only 2% increases in the month of March. And it has fallen into negative territory in April. The overall spending, however, of all types of spending in our customer seems to have stabilized in the last few weeks. During mid-April, we’re seeing spending run at about a low $50 billion average level compared to $60 billion average level before the crisis, that’s per week spending. We’ll see how that plays out through this quarter. And that stability may provide insight to the level of economic activity in the shutdown status. Our digital banking capabilities have helped with both customer service and sales, while our financial center visits are down and sales are down because of that, we’re seeing consumer digital logins remain steady as people manage their financial lives on a digital basis. Digital sales are down, but they are now running about 50% of the total sales. Our loan production for cars mortgage and other products has fallen week by week. For the first two weeks of April, comparing that to the February average levels, we’re seeing them down 55% of card origination, 40% for mortgage and 60% for autos. Again, we’re watching to see these stabilize at some level of activity even given the shutdown economy and we’ll keep watching that as states, cities and the federal government focuses on reopening the economy. On Slide 7, you can see the couple of charts showing the commercial line draw velocity and deposits in March. In total we saw a $67 billion increase in commercial loans due to draws from the commercial clients in the month of March. 45% of these fundings came from large commercial clients; 40% were from large corporate bank customers and remainder is spread across all the businesses. As for the asset quality what we funded 92% of these were collateralized or were made to investment grade clients and less than a $100 million were made to clients as loans became non-performing. The draws are well diversified by industry and were largely driven by U.S. borrowers. From a capital standpoint, we’re already at risk weighting these commitments at 50% under standardized capital, so the additional impact to CET1 from these draws was roughly 25 basis points for the quarter. The draw activity was pretty normal through the first week of March but ramped up in the second week before peaking in the third week of the month. The request have come down in every one of the last three weeks. And as we’ve seen — we turned to April, draw request, new credit request have mitigated these — at these levels, We’re seeing client’s attentions turn from securing liquidity to more structured view of their capital position and their needs to better understand how they will prosper and fare in the COVID-19 impact to business model. We observed earlier that as commercial paper market froze the middle of the quarter, as new round of buyers where some clients were unable to access the CPP markets, as the Fed announced their programs we saw that market stabilize and over time here, we’ve seen it lengthen out so draws can be for long periods of time. It’s worth noting, since we have one of the premier global treasury services platform in the world, we saw many of those draws come back in our balance sheet as deposits. While the 75% of loan draws were not used for other pay-downs ended up as deposits with our Company. In addition to that, at the bottom of slide, you can see the growth in deposits by every line of business. Global banking deposits rose $94 billion, which is unusual for sure. We also saw a $32 billion increase in commercial — consumer deposits with 65% of that being checking. That has been our normal. In fact it’s the 28th quarter of the last 29 that we’ve had year-over-year growth of $20 billion or more in consumer banking deposits. Wealth management deposits reflect a flight to cash in the first quarter, but have been stabilizing last year as you can see in the chart that Paul will show you later. So with that, let me turn it over to Paul.

Paul M. Donofrio — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Brian. Good morning, everyone. I am beginning on Slide 8 with the balance sheet. Overall, compared to the end of Q4, the balance sheet expanded a $186 billion, driven by an increase in deposits of $149 billion. Deposit growth in excess of our loan growth was invested primarily in cash or cash equivalents.

As Brian mentioned, the team did an incredible job of not only providing our global markets clients, the needed liquidity from a mid-March spike, but also reducing those levels by the end of the quarter. Shareholders’ equity of $265 billion was stable with year-end, but included some offsetting factors.

AOCI increased $6.5 billion, reflecting several factors, but was driven by a $4.8 billion improvement in the valuation of AFS debt securities. Offsetting this increase to equity were two items, share repurchases and common dividends of $7.9 billion exceeded our $4 billion of earnings given the reserve build this quarter. And as a reminder, we booked a reduction in equity on January 1, by adopting CECL.

Now with respect to CECL, we elected the five-year transition option made available under the Fed rule to delay any capital effects of CECL until 2022. The January 1 reserve build plus Q1’s $3.6 billion build equate to a total increase in the reserve of $6.9 billion since year-end. Assuming no regulatory relief, including the original relief planned for day one adoption, our CET1 ratio would be 22 basis points lower than we reported.

The relief received in late March accounted for 12 basis points of the 22 basis points. As you know, a portion of the CET1 impact of future reserve increases or decreases during the emergency period will also be delayed until 2022. Beginning in Q1 of 2022, we will begin phasing in the 22 basis point reduction for these impacts in equal quarterly amounts through 2025.

With respect to our CET1, our CET1 standardized ratio declined 40 basis points to 10.8%, driven by a $70 billion increase in RWA. The increases in counterparty risk in global markets and increased loan revolvers draws and global banking drove the RWA increase. Lastly, our TLAC ratios remain comfortably above our requirement. Given the time constraints and Brian’s points earlier on ending deposits. I will skip the discussion on average deposits on Slide 8 and move to Slide 9.

Earlier, Brian also discussed our loan growth near the end of the quarter, which was driven by revolver draws. Some of that growth affected the growth of average loans presented on Slide 10. Q2 should further reflect this late quarter growth. Year-over-year average growth has been consistently in the mid-single-digit range and early Q1 trends were similar to that, note the significant increases across consumer and GWIM which was driven by residential mortgage, given continued low interest rates.

This quarter we originated $19 billion in first mortgage loans retaining 94% on our books. We continue to see good follow through on a large pipeline but apps are down in the past couple of weeks. I would also note credit card balances. Average credit card loans were down a bit more than the typical seasonality given the drop-off in consumer spending later in the quarter, while customer payment rates continued at a fairly steady pace. Given the significant drop in card spending, we expect card balances to decline further in Q2.

Okay. Turning to Slide 11 and net interest income. On a GAAP non-FTE basis, NII in Q1 was $12.1 billion; $12.3 billion on an FTE basis and was relatively flat compared to Q4 ’19. One less day of interest and lower asset yields driven by lower rates negatively impacted NII this quarter. Two primary things offset these negative impacts. First, we saw good loan and deposit growth. Second, lower rates reduced the cost of our long-term debt and improved our funding costs in global markets. The lower rates also allowed us to price our deposits more efficiently in wealth management and global banking.

Before I discuss our forward view of NII, I want to emphasize that future NII results will be influenced by interest rates as well as loan and deposit balances which will likely be highly influenced by the virus’ impact on the economy. Both of these drivers have been volatile and may continue to be

In terms of the forward guidance, as you know, interest rates dropped significantly over the past 90 days. On the short end, one month LIBOR, which impacted variable-rate loan pricing as well as longer term rates which impacted mortgage and mortgage-related assets have both dropped nearly 80 basis points on a spot basis.

As you think about our NII for the rest of the year. I would point you to the asset sensitivity disclosure for our banking book at 12/31 before we experienced these rate declines. Banking book sensitivity from an instantaneous parallel drop of 100 basis points in rate at that time was estimated to reduce NII by $6.5 billion over the following 12 months. Since these rates moved less than 100 basis points, the change in NII over the next 12 months is likely to be less than $6.5 billion.

I would also note some additional items to consider that are expected to mitigate some of that decline. First, we have grown both loans and deposits, significantly more than what would have been assumed in that asset sensitivity at year-end. Second, our deposit pricing actions have been pretty swift. And last, the asset sensitivity of the banking book does not include the benefits to NII of the trading book, which is a little liability sensitive.

With that said, we would expect the largest decline in NII over the balance of 2022 to impact Q2, as the bulk of the re-pricing of our variable-rate loans should happen fairly quickly. Considering all these factors, particularly the virus’ impact on the economy and interest rates, we believe NII could approach $11 billion in Q2 and then begin to stabilize with loan and deposit growth mitigating the negative impacts of longer-term asset re-pricing.

Turning to Slide 12 and expenses; at $13.5 billion this quarter, expenses were up 2%. They were 2% higher than Q1, ’19 as increased investments throughout 2019 in people, real estate and technology initiatives were partially offset by savings from operational excellence initiatives. Compared to Q4 ’19, expense increased roughly $250 million, reflecting nearly $400 million in seasonally elevated payroll tax expense.

With respect to our outlook, we are still assessing the impacts, both positive and negative, that the virus has had on the Company’s expenses and as such are not in a position to provide any updates to our previous expectation that expense would be in the mid-$53 billion range this year. As a reminder, that mid $53-billion number was before considering the dissolution of our BAMS JV and surrounding actions.

With respect to — with respect to impacts of the pandemic; on the one hand, there are many costs that declined, such as travel, meeting costs, lodging, conferences, and lower power costs for unused facilities; incentives will align with financial performance and market levels. But on the other hand, as you heard Brian mention earlier, there are costs associated with protecting, supporting and rewarding our employees during this health crisis, including spending — suspending headcount reductions related to COVID for the rest of 2020.

We also have cost from the set-up, operation, and cleaning of backup facilities for trading and other activities. This would include the cost of computers and other supplies and expenses to reposition a 150,000 associates to work from home.

Okay, turning to asset quality on Slide 13, our underwriting standards have been responsible and strong for years now, and we expect this strength to differentiate us as we advance through this health crisis. For years now, we have been focused on client selection and getting paid appropriately for the risk we take. As you all know, what really impacts banks in recession is not the loans put on your books during stress, but rather the quality of your portfolio booked during the year’s leading up to stress.

One independent indicator of the relative quality of our balance sheet is the Federal Reserve’s annual CCAR stress test. Our net charge-off ratio under those stress tests has been lower than peers in six of the last seven years. And our consistent focus on asset quality has been reflected in our results for many years now.

Paul M. Donofrio — Chief Financial Officer

Adjusted for the recoveries of loan sales in some periods as described before, we have reported net charge-offs between $900 million and $1 billion for many quarters. Total net charge-offs this quarter were $1.1 billion or 46 basis points of average loans. Net charge-offs rose $163 million from Q4, driven by commercial losses, with the largest contribution coming from energy exposure.

We saw a small seasonal increase in card losses. Provision expense was $4.8 billion. Our reserve build of $3.6 billion reflects the expected increase and life of loan losses given the weaker current and expected economic conditions as a result of the virus.

On Slide 14 we breakout the credit quality metrics for both consumer and commercial portfolios. Q1 is too early to see any significant effects of COVID on net charge-offs. However, there were a couple of leading indicators of deteriorating asset quality in our commercial portfolio due to the virus as both NPLs and reservable criticized exposures increased.

On the consumer front, COVID’s effect on asset quality were less observable. This is likely due to deferral offers extended to consumer borrowers. Moving forward we believe deferrals, coupled with government stimulus for individuals and small businesses should aid in minimizing future losses. Having said that, given the rise in unemployment claims, we do expect consumer losses to increase later this year and potentially into 2021.

Turning to Slide 15, this table provides a full picture of our allowance increased since 12/31/19, including the 01/01/20 implementation of CECL as well as this quarter’s build given the worsening economic conditions. As you can see, our allowance including reserves for unfunded commitments, was $10.2 billion at year-end and now stands at $17.1 billion. That is nearly a $7 billion increase or 67% since year-end.

Note that we ended Q1 with an allowance to loan and leases of 1.51%. I would also note the increase in the coverage ratio for credit card increased to 8.25% and the coverage ratios for our U.S. commercial and commercial real estate increased to 1.11% and 2.16% respectively. These ratios reflect our underwriting standards over the past 10 years as well as our loan mix with a large concentration of secured consumer loans.

We size the increase to our allowance in the quarter by weighting a number of different scenarios, all of which assumed a recession of various depth and longevity, including an assumption of some tail risk, similar to what is in the severely adverse scenarios. Awaiting of these scenarios produced a recessionary outlook which includes a marked drop in GDP in Q2. Growth recovers slowly from there with a negative growth rates in GDP, extending well into 2021.

Obviously, there are many unknowns, including how government’s fiscal and monetary actions will impact the outcome and how our own deferral programs will impact losses or perhaps the biggest unknown is how long, how long economic activity and conditions will be significantly impacted by the virus.

Okay. Turning to the business segments and starting with Consumer Banking on Slide 16. Consumer Banking earned $1.8 billion. Results were impacted by COVID-19 through lower rates, higher provision expense and modest fee reductions. As you know, banking is considered an essential service and across the country, we have kept more than 75% of our financial centers opened.

In addition, we’ve added personnel to service calls and manage digital interaction, not only with respect to existing products and services, but also on small business applications to the paycheck protection program. Many of these additional personnel are working from home. While net income declined 45% from Q1 ’19, it’s worth noting that pre-tax pre-provision income declined 12%; revenue declined driven by lower interest rates as well as the impact of COVID-19. Aside from the higher provision cost, consumer fees also reflected modestly lower consumer spending and fee waivers beginning late in the quarter.

We continued to invest in the franchise, driving expenses up 3% year-over-year. We added new and renovated financial centers, salespeople and increased minimum wages, plus the additional associates added to service calls I just mentioned. The expense from these investments continued to be mitigated by process improvements, digitization, and technology improvements.

Investments supported continued growth in loans as well as deposits; as a result, our cost of deposits declined to 150 basis points [Phonetic]. Client momentum continued as we saw average deposits increase $40 billion from Q1 ’19. Average loans increased 8% and we continue to add consumer investment accounts and saw solid flows into our Merrill Edge platform.

Let’s skip Slide 18 as I think I covered much of the trends on Slide 17 already, the ability of our customers to connect through digital banking has never been more important. As you can see on Slide 18, all aspects of digital engagements continued to increase with one-third of sales now processed through digital channels. And as you heard that — and as you heard, that moved higher in the last few weeks of the quarter.

We learned a lot from our digital auto and mortgage experiences and what we learned enabled us to quickly launch a digital pathway for our small businesses to apply for loans in the paycheck protection program.

Turning to Wealth — turning to Global Wealth and Investment Management on Slide 19; here again, we saw lower rates and COVID-19 related credit cost impact an otherwise solid quarter. Note the impact of lower market levels in March. Those impacts did not impact Q1 AUM fees as March fees were calculated based upon market levels at the end of February.

Merrill Lynch and the Private Bank both continued to grow clients as well as remain a provider of choice for affluent clients. Net income of $866 million was down 17% from Q1 ’19. But here again pre-tax, pre-provision income was down a more modest 4%.

Revenue grew 2% year-over-year as a strong increase in AUM fees and brokerage fees were partially offset by a decline in NII as a result of lower interest rates. Expenses increased from revenue related incentives as well as investments we made in the past 12 months in sales professionals, technology and our brand.

Okay, let’s skip Slide 20 and move to global banking on Slide 21. The early impact of COVID-19 were more evident in this segment. First, LIBOR fell rapidly in March, impacting loan yields. At the same time, revolver draws didn’t happen until late in the quarter and will likely be more fully reflected in Q2 averages of our loans and NII. Lastly, COVID-related credit costs are higher in this segment as the reserve build was more heavily weighted to commercial loans.

The business earned $36 million which included adding $1.9 billion to the allowance for credit losses. On a pre-tax pre-provision income basis, results declined 21% driven by lower interest rates and by roughly $450 million of net markdowns in the value of loans and underwritten commitments recorded at fair value and our capital market books and FVO books. On the positive side, in Q1, we were able to improve our investment banking revenue and market share. We generated $1.4 billion in investment banking fees this quarter, a 10% increase year-over-year.

In fact, despite a 20% year-over-year decline in the volume of investment banking transactions across all banks, we processed 9% more transactions in Q1 than the previous year. Growth in investment banking fees, loans, and deposits reflected not only what we believe to be a flight to quality in uncertain times, but also the addition of hundreds of bankers over the past few years, increasing and improving client coverage.

Turning to Slide 22, Brian covered the most important points around loan and deposit growth, I just want to reiterate one point. We believe companies viewed us as a safe haven in this period of stress. Quarter over quarter, on an ending [Phonetic] basis, deposits increased $94 billion, while loans increased $58 billion. Not only were we able to capture as deposits the bulk of the cash that customers drew on the revolvers that wasn’t used to pay down debt or for other purposes, we were also able to attract billions more in additional deposits even as pricing deposits lowered with falling rates. Turning to Slide 23, as in consumer and GWIM, our digital capabilities are more important and useful than ever, enabling clients to work from home and seamlessly manage their treasury needs and it’s no surprise that in this environment, we continue to see increased use of these capabilities. Switching to Global Markets on Slide 24. As I usually do, I will talk about results excluding DVA. Despite the volatility experienced in the quarter, Global Markets produced $1.5 billion of earnings in Q1, a 34% increase year-over-year. Year-over-year revenue was up 15% from both higher sales and trading results and improved investment banking fees. Expense was up a more modest 2% year-over-year on higher related — revenue related costs. Within revenue, sales and trading improved 22% year-over-year, driven by a 39% improvement in equities and a 13% increase in FICC in a significantly more volatile market environment when compared to Q1 last year. FICC revenue reflected better trading performance across macro products, offsetting weaker performance in credit sensitive products resulting from widening credit spreads, which impacted asset prices. Equity revenue of $1.7 billion was a record for the Company. All right. Skipping Slide 25 and moving to All Other on Slide 26. All Other reported a loss of $492 million. The loss reflects approximately $500 million for several valuation reductions, including marks on derivative positions and certain non-core securities which were impacted by wider spreads toward the end of the quarter. Our effective tax rate this quarter was 11.5%. It included the impact of a fairly normal level of tax credits from our commitment to sustainable energy products and other ESG efforts, many of which are tax-advantaged. Applying this fairly normal level of tax credits against a lower pre-tax earnings base resulted in a lower tax rate; it’s just math. For the full year, I would expect the ETR to be in the range of 14% to 15%. Okay. With that, I think we’ll open it up to questions.

