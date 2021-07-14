Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Bank of America Q2 revenue fails Street estimates

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.

The banking giant reported Q2 revenue of $21.47 billion, a decline of 4% year-over-year and lower compared to analysts’ estimate.

The company reported a net income of $9.2 billion or $1.03 per share, compared to $3.5 billion or $0.37 per share.

