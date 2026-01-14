Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Bank of America reports higher Q4 revenue and profit; results beat estimates
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with strong revenue and earnings growth. The numbers also came in above analysts’ forecasts.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $28.4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 7% year-over-year and above Wall Street’s projection. The top line benefited from higher net interest income, asset management fees, and sales and trading revenue.
Net income increased to $7.6 billion in Q4 from $6.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.98, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. Earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations.
During the quarter, the company returned $8.4 billion to shareholders — $2.1 billion through common stock dividends and $6.3 billion in share repurchases.
