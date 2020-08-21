Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Vincent Wenbin Qiu — Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Wendy, and thank you all for joining us today. While many sectors in China are still navigating the challenges imposed by COVID-19, we saw a strong recovery in e-commerce in the second quarter. Consumers are increasingly adopting e-commerce as part of their daily lives and are spending more on categories that improve their quality of life. This in turn is creating an even larger opportunity for the retail industry to accelerate online penetration further and we are seeing growing needs from our brand partners for creative go-to-market strategies, technical IT, data analysis and marketing solutions, sophisticated and integrated omnichannel initiatives, and logistic services.

We believe the strength of our results reflects our unique ability to create additional value for our brand partners and it speaks to the resilience of our business. I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished so far in this unique environment in 2020.

For the second quarter, our GMV grew by 31% year-over-year and more importantly, we saw a solid recovery across various categories. Revenue increased 26% with service revenue leading the way with more than 43% rise year-over-year. We continue to make meaningful progress in engaging with new brands and optimizing our category mix with the net addition of 11 new brands. These new brands included several luxury brands as well as a few FMCG brands, especially in the food and health categories.

In addition, as part of our high quality growth strategy, we focused on optimizing our category mix and ramping up newly added brands alongside our broader service offerings post COVID-19. This helped to improve our blended take rate for the non-distribution model during the quarter.

While we are pleased to have facilitated our brand partners’ even greater success in the second quarter, we also noted the increasing macro and economic uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic and proactively took steps to unleash additional flexibility and operating efficiency. First, we have been continuously refining our service offerings for medium-sized brands within our portfolio to leverage our technology infrastructure and improve efficiency and productivity. In 2019, we launched ROSS or Retail Operations Support System. And over the past few quarters we have fine tuned several of its modules and demonstrated its capability to improve operating leverage and increase capacity.

Recently, we set up a business unit called BOC or Business Operation Center, which is powered by ROSS and leverages shared functionalities to adapt our delivery system to serve medium-sized brands with greater efficiency. BOC allows us to seamlessly switch our operational setup from brand to brand on top of our traditional offerings of highly customizable solutions and the dedicated resources for premium brands. We believe BOC allows us to streamline, consolidate, integrate and standardize our operations, which will help drive greater efficiency improvement through technology and the shared economy where we serve the medium-sized brands within our portfolio.

Second, we saw an accelerating evolution in e-commerce strategies for the brands we serve in the domestic market. As you may recall, we formed a joint venture with a leading domestic FMCG brand in mid 2019, which has delivered remarkable results in just one year. This achievement has established a unique proven value proposition for our domestic brand partners. In fact, more than half of our newly added brands in the first half of the year were domestic brands and we are seeing even more in the pipeline.

To fully take advantage of this emerging opportunity, we setup a dedicated operating center for domestic and the newly established brands, which we refer to internally as the Growth Brands Operating Center or GBO. As the leading player in a constantly evolving industry, we pride ourselves on our track record of innovation and the launch of BOC and GBO is another milestone, demonstrating our non-stop efforts, looking for new ways to support our brand partners and stay ahead of the competition.

Overall, over the past three years we have centralized and relentlessly strengthened our technology footprint around the cloud infrastructure and AI technology. This foundation allows us to deliver and integrate digital operating platform to drive automation and enhanced intelligence for our brand partners. We believe digitalization and innovation will continue to be vital for strengthening our competitive mode. as guided by our vision, technology empowers future success.

As our brand partners embrace faster digitalization and increasingly focus on e-commerce, we believe they will continue to adopt more systematic [0:08:44] and flexible approaches to their e-commerce strategies that we are well positioned to deliver as a cutting-edge leader in this space. We are confident that our strong strategic execution will continue to drive sustainable long-term growth.

I will now pass the call over to Robin to go over our financials for the quarter. Thank you.

Robin Bin Lu — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Vincent. I’m pleased to report a solid set of results for the second quarter, with both a decent recovery in topline growth and more importantly, meaningful margin expansion. We believe the resilience of our financial result is attributable to our strategic deployment over the past few quarters towards high quality growth. As a part of this, while we have continued to push through a variety of cost control initiatives, our focus has been to identify emerging opportunities in new categories and new channels. And we have developed a truly adaptable business model.

We are delighted that our continuous efforts have resulted in a very strong bottom line growth. Our non-GAAP operating profit grew by 81% year-over-year and our non-GAAP operating profit margin hit 8.7%, which was a record high for the second quarter since 2015. We believe this represents a solid milestone in terms of delivering our high quality growth strategy.

In addition to strong P&L performance, we are also happy to report a significant improvement in our cash flow. As we communicated on our last earnings call, the postponement of collections had a negative impact on working capital in the first quarter. However, this was temporary and a direct result of COVID-19. Throughout the second quarter, our cost receivable collection normalized, and in fact, for the most part accelerated Part 02 accelerated especially with the help of our business process management technology. This allowed us to achieve an overall positive free cash flow for the first half of 2020. Lastly, before we go into details of our second quarter financials, I want to highlight our continued efforts to transition to our high quality growth strategy by optimizing our category mix. On one side, we accelerated our acquisition of new brands with the strategic goal to strengthen growth momentum and service cost to enhance value proposition for our brand partners. On the other side, we continue to de-emphasize less profitable categories and brands. For example, we further optimized our 3C category and proactively reduced some brand partners that have been impacted by uncertainties post COVID-19, especially some brands under distribution model. This initiatives may temporarily impact our GMV and revenue growth rate on a year-over-year basis, but they are very much in line with our high quality growth strategy. So far in third quarter, we are seeing a strong seasonality and despite the current uncertainties in the global macro economy, we will continue our efforts to deliver high quality growth and further optimize our category mix to drive healthy and sustainable bottom line growth.

Accordingly, we anticipate that the third quarter 2020 GMV will grow by at least 15% year-over-year and total net revenues will be between RMB1.75 billion and a RMB1.80 billion, which represents a growth rate of 16% to 20% year-over-year. In line with our pursuit of high quality growth as we continue to optimize our resource allocation and leverage synergies across our business, we are very confident we will achieve around 40% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP operating profit in the third quarter of 2020. With that in mind, I will now go over the second quarter 2020 financial results in detail. As always, we believe our year-over-year comparison is the best way to review our performance. All percentage change I’m going to give will be on that basis. Once again, please note that all figures that I mention will be in RMB. Total GMV during the quarter increased by 31.2%, to RMB12.8 billion. Within that, distribution GMV grew by 9.1% to RMB1 billion and our non-distribution business GMV increased by 33.6% to RMB11.7 billion. As Vincent addressed earlier on the call, we witnessed a broad recovery across different categories. In addition to continued strong GMV growth momentum in the sportswear, luxury and FMCG categories, the previously lagging men and women clothing category also started to recover, particularly during the 6/18 campaigns. All in all, GMV of our apparel category, which includes sportswear, luxury and men’s and women’s clothing grew by over 45% year-over-year. While we are pursuing high quality growth, electronics GMV declined year-over-year as a result of our previous efforts to switch away from less profitable brands.

Personal care products in the appliances category, which is mostly in our distribution model was relatively weaker. First, personal care appliances had a fairly high base in the same quarter last year. Second, we choose to maintain healthy pricing in order to sustain profitability as we pursued our high quality growth strategy during the June 18 marketing campaign. Accordingly, total net revenues increased by 26.3% to RMB2.15 billion. Breaking this down, product sales revenue increased by 9.3% to RMB928 million and service revenue increased by 43.2% to RMB1.22 billion during the quarter. Total costs and operating expenses were RMB1.99 billion, compared with RMB1.62 billion in the same quarter last year. In particular, cost of products increased to RMB776 million from RMB679 million last year, which was in line with the increase in sales from the distribution model. Product sales gross margin improved to 15.8% last quarter — from — 15.8% last quarter to 16.4%, mainly due to our effort to optimize the category mix and pricing strategy to preserve profits. On a year-over-year basis, product sales gross margin declined mainly due to incremental contribution from new brands and a deeper industry wide discounts that were offered to promote sales during 6/18 campaign post COVID-19. Our blended gross margin was 64%, an increase of nearly 4% from last year mainly due to higher revenue contribution from service revenue. Fulfillment expenses increased to RMB575 million from RMB392 million in the same quarter of last year mainly due to a rise in GMV contribution from our distribution and consignment model, especially as more brands engage with us for the end-to-end solutions and O2O initiatives because of our strong and stable performance during COVID-19 pandemic in Q1. As we expected, as China’s logistics infrastructure almost fully recovered in the second quarter, our unit fulfillment costs normalized. Our fulfillment expenses as a percentage of GMV increased to 4.5% from 4% a year-ago, which was mainly due to a higher proportion of the consignment model in our non-distribution GMV and a lower average ticket size. This was partially offset by our improved utilization of warehouse resources.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB522 million from RMB413 million in the same quarter last year, which was in line with the GMV growth as well as the expansion in digital marketing. It was partially offset by the effectiveness and efficiency improvements of our marketing services and our continued cost control initiatives. As a percentage of GMV, our sales and marketing expenses ratio improved to 4.1% from 4.2% a year-ago. Technology and content expenses remained stable at RMB102 million compared with the same quarter of last year. As we have now established our cloud infrastructure and deployed our AI technology in our BOP [Phonetic] to drive automation and intelligence, we believe we are in a stronger position to stabilize our ongoing technology investment. As a result, we anticipate that future investments will grow at a very modest rate for the rest of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, our investments in future innovation and productization totaled RMB22.5 million, compared with RMB21 million last year. Technology and content expenses as a percentage of GMV improved to 0.8% from 1.1% last year, as we experienced greater operating leverage. G&A expenses totaled RMB54 million, a slight increase from RMB52 million in the same quarter last year, which reflected our disciplined cost control where we scaled our business. All in all, income from operations increased by 87.2% to RMB161 million from RMB86 million in the same quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis, income from operations was RMB187 million, up 81.4% from RMB103 million last year. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 8.7%, which was a new second quarter record record for us. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun totaled RMB120 million, an increase of 78.6%. Basic and the diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were RMB2.04 and RMB2.0, respectively, for the quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun totaled RMB146 million, an increase of 73.4%. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were RMB2.48 and RMB2.43, respectively, for the quarter. As of June 30th, 2020 we had RMB2.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared with RMB1.7 billion as of March 31st, 2020. The increase was mainly due to the recovery of collections that I mentioned earlier and an improvement of working capital efficiency. This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Alicia Yap from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Alicia Yap — Citigroup — Analyst

Thank you. Good evening, management. Thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the solid results. My question is on the brands strategy. So with the disruptions from the pandemic this year, how would you categorize the attitudes from brands? Are they care more of selling through the SKU and willing to sacrifice on pricing and spend on the promotional dollars? Do you anticipate brands would modify their productions and selling cycle in the future to optimize costs and maybe the margin impact? Especially for domestic brands, do you see more domestic brands are approaching Baozun and engaging us to help them on the integrated online/offline strategy? And how would that actually translate — this opportunity translate to our financial in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Junhua Wu — Director and Chief Operating Officer

Okay. So, this is Junhua Wu. Let me address your first question. So, we do see a lot of international brands are setting up different pricing strategies, especially after the COVID-19. So, most of those brands are adjusting their pricing strategy to be the lower price and to compromise a little bit in terms of their margins, to get clear order on-hand inventory, especially for the first quarter during the COVID-19 they had a lot of issues offline. So, more and more offline resources in terms of their marketing spending, also their offline resources will be moved to online. And we do see there a very clear tone of the whole year for all those international brands leveraging all their existing on-hand inventory and compromising a little bit of margin on getting a higher GMV on that part.

And we do not see this as a very long-term strategy from all those brands. And during the low season like coming Q3, more and more international brands and they are focused on doing their daily sales without a big campaign, especially on the big ecosystem. So, daily sales also become very important, especially in Q3. But we’re also foreseeing the coming quarter four will be another round of big campaign driven. The mindset of consumers are always looking forward to see a deeper pricing strategies, especially during the Double 11 and the other campaigns.

In terms of all of those participants — all those brands, their selling circle of all those existing products and their life cycles, we do see some of the brands they shrink their fall-winter assortment planning in the coming quarter three and quarter four. Most of the brands, they also will put — will migrate their spring-summer inventory for the second half of this year. So, we don’t see this as a long-term trend, but only within this year. For domestic brands, I’ll leave Robin to give you some answers on that part.

Robin Bin Lu — Chief Financial Officer

Sure. It’s Robin. Let me answer the question about domestic brand. I think that’s another great opportunity for Baozun to figure out the growth space. While you recall as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, we setup a joint venture with a domestic — a famous domestic brand and this achieved a very good result within a year. And with this joint venture, we just have learned how we can translate our experience and our know-how to help the domestic brand.

On the other hand, I think there is a great opportunity for the domestic brand in two areas. The first one, we work with a little bit matured and existing domestic brand to help them to go online and to just grow their business as fast — as quickly as possible. Another opportunity is, we work with this existing brands to work with them to incubate some new brand based on their very strong supply chain and a very strong technology so that we can — we can catch about the future branded growth opportunities. So, that’s why we setup a new organization called the GBO as mentioned in Vincent’s remarks.

As a matter of fact, we have over 50% of our newly introduced brand in the first half of this year, domestic brand, and a majority of them coming from FMCG category. And we do think FMCG, just like we mentioned about in the last year about the luxury category were the growth area for the future and FMCG is another area, especially for the domestic brands in FMCG. So that’s why we have the new organization focused on the domestic brand based on our current experience and a very good co-operation with us.

I can just give you an example. Just this afternoon one of the famous healthy food domestic brand just gave me a call and wants to work with Baozun to incubate some new brand based on their supply chain. They will visit us very soon in the weekend. So, that’s a — I think we do see this — there is a very good trend and opportunity for us to work with those ambitious companies so that we can capture future growth. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Binnie Wong from HSBC. Please go ahead.

