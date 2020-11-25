Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Baozun, Inc. (BZUN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Baozun, Inc.  (NASDAQ: BZUN) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 23, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Wendy Sun — Director of Investor Relations

Vincent Wenbin Qiu — Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Robin Bin Lu — Chief Financial Officer

Arthur Yu — Vice President of Finance

Junhua Wu — Director and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts:

Alicia Yap — Citigroup — Analyst

Binnie Wong — HSBC — Analyst

John Choi — Daiwa — Analyst

Tian Hou — TH Capital — Analyst

Joyce Ju — Bank of America — Analyst

Ashley Xu — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Thomas Chong — Jefferies — Analyst

Charlie Chen — China Renaissance — Analyst

Unidentified Participant — — Analyst

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Nutanix reports narrower loss than expected in Q1

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The software firm reported Q1 revenue of $312.8 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, but higher than

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1.8% year-over-year to $970 million. Net income was $77 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to

Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23

After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed

Listen On

Tags

Technology

Related Articles

Top