BB Earnings: Blackberry Q4 2025 revenue drops 7%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in revenues.

Fourth-quarter revenues decreased to $141.7 million from $152.9 million in the corresponding period last year. The top line was negatively impacted by weakness across all three operating segments.

On an adjusted basis, earnings remained unchanged at $0.03 per share in the February quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss was $7.4 million or $0.01 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $56.2 million or $0.10 per share in the prior-year period.

“We started the year with a goal to deliver profitability and positive cash flow, and we’re pleased we delivered across the board. BlackBerry goes into the new fiscal year in a strong financial position, with a solid balance sheet that provides optionality for driving shareholder value,” said John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry.

