Best Buy (BBY) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenue was $10.5 billion compared to $11.9 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales declined 10.4%.

GAAP net income was $277 million, or $1.22 per share, compared to $499 million, or $2.00 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.38.

For FY2023, comparable sales are expected to decline approx. 10%.

