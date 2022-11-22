Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Best Buy (BBY) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue was $10.5 billion compared to $11.9 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales declined 10.4%.
GAAP net income was $277 million, or $1.22 per share, compared to $499 million, or $2.00 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.38.
For FY2023, comparable sales are expected to decline approx. 10%.
Prior performance
