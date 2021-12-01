Categories Consumer, Research Summary, Retail

Best Buy (BBY) stock research summary | Q3 2021

Best Buy (BBY) exceeded analysts’ expectations for Q3 2021. The Earnings per share: $2.08 adjusted vs. $1.91 expected by analysts and the Revenue: $11.91 billion vs. $11.58 billion expected. Best Buy’s market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and key recent developments. The report is meant as a resource for investors to form a 360 degree understanding about the firm.

Table of Contents

  1. Overview
  2. Financial Highlights
  3. Outlook
  4. SWOT Analysis
  5. Business Segment Analysis
  6. Key Developments
