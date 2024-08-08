Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $93.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, down 8.8% year-over-year.
Net loss was $34.5 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to net loss of $53.5 million, or $0.83 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loss was $0.53 per share.
For the full year of 2024, net revenues are expected to range between $320-340 million.
