Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $93.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, down 8.8% year-over-year.

Net loss was $34.5 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to net loss of $53.5 million, or $0.83 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loss was $0.53 per share.

For the full year of 2024, net revenues are expected to range between $320-340 million.

Prior performance