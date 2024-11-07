Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $81 million for the third quarter of 2024, up 7.6% year-over-year.
Net loss was $26.6 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to net loss of $70.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-ago period.
US retail channel net revenues increased 14.6% to $35 million while US foodservice channel net revenues increased 15.5% to $14.5 million in Q3.
For the full year of 2024, net revenues are expected to be $320-330 million.
