Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $81 million for the third quarter of 2024, up 7.6% year-over-year.

Net loss was $26.6 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to net loss of $70.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-ago period.

US retail channel net revenues increased 14.6% to $35 million while US foodservice channel net revenues increased 15.5% to $14.5 million in Q3.

For the full year of 2024, net revenues are expected to be $320-330 million.

Prior performance