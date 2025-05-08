Beyond Meat (BYND) Q1 2025 net loss narrows; revenue down 9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), which provides plant-based meat products, on Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2025 when its revenue declined.

The company reported net revenues of $68.7 million for the first quarter, down 9% year-over-year. US Retail sales, which account for nearly 50% of total revenues, dropped 15% year-over-year.

First-quarter net loss was $52.9 million or $0.69 per share, compared to a loss of $54.4 million or $0.84 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $42.3 million in the March quarter.

Prior Performance