Beyond Meat (BYND) Q4 2024 net loss narrows; revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a food company that provides plant-based meat products, on Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 amid a modest increase in revenues.

The company reported net revenues of $76.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 4% year-over-year. US Retail sales, which account for about 44% of total revenues, grew 6% year-over-year.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $44.9 million or $0.65 per share, compared to net loss of $155.1 million or $2.40 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $26.0 million in the December quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $125.1 million in Q4 2023.

