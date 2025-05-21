Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
BIDU Earnings: Baidu reports higher Q1 2025 revenue; adj. profit drops
Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined in Q1.
Total revenues of the China-based internet search service provider increased 3% year-over-year to RMB32.5 billion ($4.47 billion) in the March quarter. The Baidu app had 724 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, up 7% year-over-year.
First-quarter adjusted earnings dropped to RMB18.54 per ADS ($2.55 per ADS) from RMB19.91 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB21.59 per ADS ($2.98 per ADS).
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MDT Earnings: A snapshot of Medtronic’s Q4 2025 report
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025, which translated into a sharp increase in net income. The company also
Key metrics from Lowe’s (LOW) Q1 2025 earnings results
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total sales were $20.9 billion compared to $21.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales decreased 1.7%.
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q1 2025 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales of $23.8 billion were down 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 3.8%, reflecting