BIDU Earnings: Baidu reports higher Q1 2025 revenue; adj. profit drops

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined in Q1.

Total revenues of the China-based internet search service provider increased 3% year-over-year to RMB32.5 billion ($4.47 billion) in the March quarter. The Baidu app had 724 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, up 7% year-over-year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings dropped to RMB18.54 per ADS ($2.55 per ADS) from RMB19.91 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB21.59 per ADS ($2.98 per ADS).

