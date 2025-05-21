Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

BIDU Earnings: Baidu reports higher Q1 2025 revenue; adj. profit drops

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined in Q1.

Baidu Q1 2025 earnings infographic

Total revenues of the China-based internet search service provider increased 3% year-over-year to RMB32.5 billion ($4.47 billion) in the March quarter. The Baidu app had 724 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, up 7% year-over-year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings dropped to RMB18.54 per ADS ($2.55 per ADS) from RMB19.91 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB21.59 per ADS ($2.98 per ADS).

