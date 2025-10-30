BIIB Earnings: A snapshot of Biogen’s Q3 2025 results

Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported an increase in adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2025 when its revenues remained broadly unchanged year-over-year. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

Total revenues were $2.5 billion in the September quarter, compared to $2.47 billion last year. For the full year of 2025, the company expects revenues to be flat to up 1%, at constant currency, versus full year 2024.

Net income attributable to Biogen was $466.5 million or $3.17 per share in Q3, compared to $388.5 million or $2.66 per share in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings increased 18% annually to $4.81 per share in the third quarter.

The management said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.50 to $15.00, including expected improved business impact of approximately $0.25 EPS, offset by an expected impact in the fourth quarter from acquired IPR&D expenses.