BIIB Earnings: A snapshot of Biogen’s Q3 2025 results

Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported an increase in adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2025 when its revenues remained broadly unchanged year-over-year. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.
Total revenues were $2.5 billion in the September quarter, compared to $2.47 billion last year. For the full year of 2025, the company expects revenues to be flat to up 1%, at constant currency, versus full year 2024.
Net income attributable to Biogen was $466.5 million or $3.17 per share in Q3, compared to $388.5 million or $2.66 per share in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings increased 18% annually to $4.81 per share in the third quarter.
The management said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.50 to $15.00, including expected improved business impact of approximately $0.25 EPS, offset by an expected impact in the fourth quarter from acquired IPR&D expenses.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
How Altria (MO) performed in Q3 2025 financial results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $6 billion. Revenues net of excise taxes were down 1.7% to
Eli Lilly (LLY) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $17.60 billion, up 54% from the same period a year ago. GAAP net
Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2026 earnings results
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Organic net sales increased 3%. Net earnings