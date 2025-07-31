BIIB Earnings: Highlights of Biogen’s Q2 2025 results

Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) on Thursday reported higher revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025. The company also raised its FY25 guidance to reflect a stronger business outlook for the year.

Total revenue rose 7% year-over-year to $2.65 billion in the June quarter. For the full year of 2025, the company expects revenues to be broadly flat, at constant currency, versus full year 2024, which is up from a mid-single digit decline it forecast previously.

Net income attributable to Biogen was $634.8 million or $4.33 per share in Q2, compared to $583.6 million or $4.0 per share in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings increased 4% annually to $5.47 per share in the second quarter.

The management raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $15.50 to $16.00 from the earlier outlook of $14.50-15.50.

Biogen’s CEO. Christopher Viehbacher said, “We delivered another quarter of strong execution against our strategy to transform our portfolio and build the new Biogen. Our performance reflects robust financial results, ongoing cost discipline, continued growth of our launch products, and meaningful strides in expanding and advancing our late-stage pipeline.“

Prior Performance