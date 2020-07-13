Biocept (BIOC) – Why it’s a riskier investment?

Generally, investing in microcap stocks considered to be highly risky and especially it might turn out to be more risky in the current uncertain environment. The returns in microcap stocks might differ depending upon a company’s business model, the opportunities and risks it has, and its ability to perform better in the foreseeable future. Let’s discuss about a microcap company Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) in this article.

Biocept overview

Biocept, a cancer diagnostics and research company, was founded 23 years ago and became a public company in 2014. Biocept develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assays using a standard blood sample. The company generates revenues by:

Providing laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists and other physicians

Providing laboratory services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, which are developing cancer treatment drugs

Licensing and/or selling its proprietary testing and/or technologies to partners in the US and abroad

Recent financial performance

The San Diego, California-based biotech firm posted net losses of $24.6 million in fiscal 2018 and $25.1 million in fiscal 2019. Revenue surged 70% year-over-year to $5.53 million in fiscal 2019. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, net loss attributable to common shareholders expanded to $8.34 million from $6.02 million in the prior-year quarter.

NASDAQ compliance

From its 52-week high price of $1.15 in last July, BIOC stock fell below $1 mark in the following month and continued to trade below $1. In September 2019, Biocept received a notification from NASDAQ for not complying the minimum closing bid price of $1. In March 2020, the molecular oncology diagnostic company received a 180-day extension from NASDAQ to regain the compliance.

After the one-for-thirty reverse stock split in July 2018, Biocept has planned to seek shareholder approval again for its reverse stock split in a reconvened virtual Annual Meeting on July 31, 2020.

Expenses

Biocept anticipates R&D expenses to remain consistent in the near-term and costs related to collaborations with research and academic institutions to increase. Sales and marketing expenses are expected to increase as the company works on generating higher revenues and marketing additional offerings. General and administrative expenses are also expected to increase as Biocept expands its business operations.

COVID-19 testing

In late June, Biocept announced the availability of 10,000 oropharyngeal specimen collection kits for COVID-19 testing. In an email communication to AlphaStreet, the company spokesperson said that since it’s only been a few weeks COVID-19 testing kits became available, it’s too early to provide daily average testing numbers.

The company spokesman also added,

“Securing specimen collection kits to conduct COVID-19 testing has been challenging both for Biocept and other providers. We are working toward offering Biocept-developed specimen collection kits while making available kits with parts Biocept assembles from another provider. We expect our proprietary Biocept-developed COVID-19 collection kits to be available in the third quarter of 2020.”

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 continues to rapidly evolve, and the effect of COVID-19 will depend on the future developments. While Biocept receives specimens from clients on a daily basis, it anticipates a potential slowdown in volume as many clinic visits are being re-scheduled and delayed.

Final verdict

As of March 31, 2020, Biocept had $21.5 million in cash and an accumulated deficit of $254.1 million. While the company is currently in the commercialization stage of operations, it has not yet achieved profitability and anticipates that net losses and negative cash flows from operations to continue for the foreseeable future. As revenues grow, sales and marketing and R&D expenses are estimated to continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate. The company needs to generate significant growth in revenues to achieve and sustain income from operations.

Even though two analysts have recommended to buy BIOC stock with a price target of $1.53, the company’s cash burn is a worrying factor. The higher trading volumes in this year suggest that Biocept is a company which traders can focus. But for long-term investing, Biocept would be a riskier investment.

