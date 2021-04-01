Biocept Inc (BIOC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 29, 2021.
Corporate Participants:
Jody Cain — Investor Relations
Michael W. Nall — President and Chief Executive Officer
Tim Kennedy — Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations
Michael C. Dugan — Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director
Analysts:
Michael Okunewitch — Maxim Group — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Earnings Infographic: Micron (MU) stock gains on strong Q2 results
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter. The market responded positively to the impressive results and the chipmaker's stock gained during Wednesday's extended
Lululemon (LULU) expects pandemic tailwinds to continue in a post-COVID-19 world
Shares of Lululemon Athletic Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have gained 67% in the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results a day ago beating market estimates on
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from