Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Joe Mara — Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations

Good morning, and welcome to Biogen’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of biogen.com to find the earnings release and related financial tables, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we will discuss today. Our GAAP financials are provided in Tables 1 and 2, and Table 3 includes a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial results and our GAAP to non-GAAP financial guidance. We believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the ongoing economics of our business and reflect how we manage the business internally. We've also posted slides on our website that follow the discussion related [Technical Issues]. I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.

On today’s call, I’m joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Michel Vounatsos; Dr. Al Sandrock, EVP, Research and Development; and our CFO, Jeff Capello.

Now, I will turn the call over to Michel.

Michel Vounatsos — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. With a focus on strong execution, we have continued to advance our strategic priorities and delivered another strong financial quarter. Let me begin with some important developments. First, we have completed our submission for US approval of aducanumab, an unprecedented opportunity for patients and for Biogen to potentially bring to market the first therapy to reduce the devastating clinical decline and meaningfully change the growth of Alzheimer’s disease. I am incredibly proud of the Biogen team for their dedication and tireless work leading to the completion of our regulatory submission on July 7. This submission followed ongoing collaboration with the FDA and includes data from a comprehensive clinical development program, including EMERGE, the first positive Phase III study ever in this space. Together with supporting data from the Phase III ENGAGE study and positive results from the Phase Ib PRIME study, our data show that aducanumab may help to both reduce the decline of cognitive function and help patients’ ability to perform certain activities of daily living, which for some patients may result in independence for a longer period of time.

In terms of next steps, we anticipate receiving a response from the FDA within 60 days from the submission date, notifying us if the submission has been accepted, and if accepted whether we have been granted priority review. We plan to communicate both of these decisions via a press release. We have progressed in our US launch readiness, including increasing our medical engagement with experts and thought leaders to better assess how aducanumab could potentially impact clinical practice. We have started to make progress engaging with payers and defining aducanumab’s value proposition, and we have now established a cross-functional team dedicated to site readiness, which is currently operational. Outside the US, we made significant progress this quarter. We had formal meetings with the EU regulators as we prepare to submit the filing and we are beginning to ramp up our launch readiness efforts in Europe. In Japan, we had informal regulatory interaction and are preparing for formal consultation with the PMDA. Overall, together with our collaboration partner Eisai, we remain optimistic about the prospect of bringing aducanumab to market as the first therapy to meaningfully change the course of Alzheimer’s disease. And we have continued to progress in our market preparation and launch readiness treating with an initial focus on the US. We believe that aducanumab marks the beginning of an era of new potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. And we aim to build a broad franchise across multiple targets and modalities. This includes BAN2401 in Phase III, which we are collaborating on with Eisai, including a new study in preclinical Alzheimer’s. Multiple programs targeting tau and our collaboration with Sangamo to develop gene regulation therapies for a range of neurological indications, including Alzheimer’s disease. We believe Biogen is uniquely positioned to lead the fight in Alzheimer’s disease over both the short and the long term. Second, we are disappointed in the recent court decision in West Virginia regarding our patent for TECFIDERA. We are appealing the decision and intend to vigorously defend our IP. No matter what the final outcome will be, we still believe Biogen is well positioned for shareholder value creation as we work to capitalize on growth opportunities in our core business and [Technical Issues] uniquely positioned and the time is now for Biogen to lead in the evolution of this space. We have a deep pipeline of 29 clinical assets, including seven in Phase III or filed and seven mid-to-late stage data readouts by the end of 2021, with near-term value creation opportunities beyond Alzheimer’s disease in other important areas, such as ALS, ophthalmology, lupus and stroke. Third, as we announced yesterday, Jeff will be stepping down as CFO in August. I’d like to thank Jeff for his many contributions to the company, including establishing a very strong team, helping to deliver consistent results quarter-over-quarter, strengthening our finance processes and operations and creating a disciplined cost management culture. We are pleased that Jeff will be staying on for a brief period to ensure a seamless transition. We wish him well in his future endeavor.

I will now review our Q2 performance and progress against our strategic priorities. Compared to the same period a year ago, second quarter revenues grew 2% to $3.7 billion. Second quarter GAAP earnings per share grew 22% to $9.59 and non-GAAP EPS grew 12% to $10.28. Importantly, we saw improved momentum in June following an impact from COVID-19 earlier in the quarter. First, Q2 MS revenues, including OCREVUS royalties, were $2.3 billion. The number of patients on our MS product globally increased 3% versus the prior year and our business continued to demonstrate resilience. We saw strong market share performance for our MS portfolio this quarter with increased share of new prescriptions in the US and stabilized market share in Europe. Overall, our fumarate products had a strong quarter as we focused on maximizing the potential for TECFIDERA and VUMERITY combined. Although we were disappointed in the performance for VUMERITY, it’s important to note that the MS market in the US has been significantly impacted by lower new patient starts and switches due to COVID-19 as well as reduced engagement with physicians, which have both impacted the launch of VUMERITY.

Importantly, we believe the market is increasingly aware that VUMERITY is clearly differentiated in terms of better GI tolerability and may represent a better treatment alternative for many MS patients. Going forward, our strategic focus is now on VUMERITY, and we are increasing our resource allocation to maximize this next-generation fumarate. We are hopeful that this approach combined with the potential recovery in the dynamic portion of the market will help improve VUMERITY’s trajectory in the second half of the year.

Outside of the US, this quarter, we were very pleased to have submitted regulatory filing for VUMERITY in Canada and Switzerland and we plan to file in the EU by the end of this year. A critical part of our strategy in MS is and will continue to be investing in lifecycle management and innovative new approaches to help address the remaining unmet medical needs. We look forward to the readout of opicinumab this year, which could represent transformative new approaches slowing or even potentially reversing disability progression through remyelination. In addition to opicinumab, we continue to advance BIIB061 and overall remyelination therapy and BIIB091, an oral BTK inhibitor with potentially best-in-class profile, and we believe these important assets will bolster our broad portfolio of treatments for MS going forward. Across our current MS products, our focus on lifecycle management is a high priority. We recently filed for approval of a subcutaneous formulation [Technical Issues] both US and EU to offer a competitive dosing profile in the high efficacy space. We continue to advance the potential use of extended interval dosing for TYSABRI. We are advancing an intramuscular formulation of PLEGRIDY to potentially improve its tolerability profile, and we are leveraging label updates regarding the use of interferon during pregnancy. We remain committed to MS. And regardless of the outcome of the TECFIDERA litigation, we are focused on maximizing the broad opportunities we have with both present and future product offerings. Second, SPINRAZA. SPINRAZA generated second quarter global revenues of $495 million, a 1% increase versus the prior year. We are pleased with this performance in light of dosing delays due to COVID-19, which peaked in mid-April and began to normalize in May and June.

Including the expanded access program and clinical trials, over 11,000 patients are being treated with SPINRAZA, an increase of 30% versus the prior year. This quarter, we presented important new data at the virtual Cure SMA meeting, showing an unprecedented benefit on survival for pre-symptomatic SMA patients treated with SPINRAZA. Data from the NURTURE study continue to demonstrate the compelling benefits SPINRAZA can provide to patients. This follows the publication of independent real-world data earlier this year, demonstrating the clinically meaningful benefits SPINRAZA can deliver for teens and adults, which represent the largest portion of the market.

SPINRAZA continues to be the only therapy approved for SMA patients of all ages with clinically meaningful and sustained efficacy across all age groups. We recently announced our plans to initiate a new clinical study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of SPINRAZA when administered to infants following gene therapy. We believe there is a strong scientific rationale and a high need to evaluate the potential added benefit of SPINRAZA in this population. We have seen real-world demand for SPINRAZA in this setting with 40% of patients in the long-term extension of the Phase I study of gene therapy going on to receive SPINRAZA. Further, in our lifecycle management in SMA, we are also investigating whether higher dose of SPINRAZA could result in even greater efficacy through the DEVOTE study. Third, biosimilars revenues for the second quarter were $172 million as we observed an impact from COVID-19, particularly early in the quarter. We estimate that our biosimilars generated approximately EUR1.8 billion of savings to the European healthcare systems in 2019, which we expect will continue to increase in 2020. This is important as we work to create financial headroom for innovation and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the healthcare systems. In addition, Samsung Bioepis recently initiated a Phase III study for our potential biosimilar referencing EYLEA as we work to expand into ophthalmology and additional geographies, including Japan and the US. Fourth, beyond Alzheimer’s disease, we continue to progress our pipeline. We initiated a new Phase I study in movement disorders. We presented positive first-in-class data for BIIB059 in cutaneous lupus erythematosus and the positive Phase I/II results for tofersen in SOD1 ALS were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Fifth, our cash flow generation remains strong and continue to provide us with significant optionality and flexibility to allocate capital. In Q2, we generated approximately $2 billion in cash flow from operations. We have $5.3 billion in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, providing us with the financial flexibility to continue to evaluate external business development and M&A opportunities. As we have demonstrated in the past, we are committed to maximizing returns for our shareholders as we aim to bring innovative therapies to patients, something that demands a thoughtful approach towards all our investment over both the short and the long term. In summary, Biogen has continued to execute well on our strategy, including the recent BLA submission for aducanumab in the US. While we are mindful of the potential risk to TECFIDERA, we believe we are well positioned as we continue to build a multi-franchise portfolio, leveraging the interconnectivity of our deep neuroscience pipeline. We expect seven important mid-to-late stage readouts by end of next year and we have several opportunities for meaningful value creation in areas of high unmet medical need beyond Alzheimer’s, including ALS, ophthalmology, lupus and stroke as well as continued innovation in MS and SMA. I will now turn the call over to Al for a more detailed update on our recent progress in R&D.

Alfred Sandrock, Jr. — Executive Vice President of Research & Development

Thank you, Michel and good morning everyone. I would like to start by thanking the Biogen team for their hard work as they continue to advance our R&D programs during these challenging times. Although some uncertainty remains on the impact that COVID-19 is having on our studies, I’m pleased that the majority of our clinical trials are currently on track or only slightly delayed with seven mid-to-late stage readouts expected by the end of next year.

Let me now turn to the advances we made across our pipeline in the second quarter. Starting with Alzheimer’s disease, as Michel mentioned, we have completed the BLA submission for aducanumab to the FDA. This submission is based upon EMERGE, the first positive Phase III study for a therapy to reduce clinical decline in Alzheimer’s disease; supporting data from ENGAGE, although this study did not meet its primary endpoint; and positive results from the Phase Ib PRIME study. We participated in a pre-BLA meeting with the FDA. During which, the agency reiterated that submitting a BLA based on data from EMERGE, ENGAGE and PRIME was reasonable.

We look forward to working with the FDA during their review and continuing our engagement with other regulators around the world. I want to congratulate the team for achieving this important milestone in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. We also continue to develop a broader Alzheimer’s disease portfolio and believe we are well positioned for sustained leadership in this disease area. Part of this strategy includes expanding into even earlier patient populations with a goal of delaying or perhaps even preventing the clinical onset of the disease.

To that end, our collaboration partner Eisai, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium announced initiation of the HEAD 345 [Phonetic] clinical study to evaluate BAN2401 in individuals with preclinical Alzheimer’s disease. These individuals have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brain. Together, the A3 and A45 studies will evaluate whether early administration of BAN2401 can suppress the progression of amyloid and tau pathology and reduce cognitive decline in the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The results of the BAN2401 Phase II study as well as the similarities between BAN2401 and aducanumab give us reason to be optimistic regarding the ongoing Phase III study for BAN2401 in early Alzheimer’s disease. Beyond amyloid beta, we continue to advance several programs aimed at different drug targets, including tau, which when misfolded is the principal constituent of neurofibrillary tangle, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s pathology. The accumulation and spread of misfolded tau in the brain correlates with disease progression and may make it amenable to clearance via antibody-based approaches, which we believe target extracellular forms of the protein. Our lead tau asset is gosuranemab, a monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase II study in Alzheimer’s disease. This study is fully enrolled with data expected in the first half of next year. In addition to gosuranemab, we also have BIIB076, a distinct anti-tau antibody in Phase I. We are also advancing our ASO-targeting tau BIIB080, which may reduce the synthesis of all forms of the protein, both intracellular and extracellular.

Moving to our MS portfolio, we continue to advance a number of initiatives aimed at further unlocking the value of our existing franchise. To that end, we presented new data across our MS portfolio at the AAN meeting in May. Among the data presented were new data on TYSABRI, which supported previous findings that extended interval dosing is associated with a lower incidence of PML, and may maintain comparable efficacy as assessed by serum neurofilament light biomarkers. The efficacy of extended interval dosing as compared to the standard dosing regimen is being accessed prospectively in the ongoing NOVA study, which has an expected readout in the first half of next year.

In addition, we are pursuing what we hope will be transformative approaches in MS. The most advanced asset in our MS pipeline is opicinumab or anti-LINGO, which is a potential first-in-class remyelination agent to promote neuronal repair and potentially reverse disability in MS. The safety and efficacy of opicinumab as an add-on to existing disease-modifying therapies in MS is currently being evaluated in the Phase IIb AFFINITY trial.

AFFINITY takes advantage of data from the prior SYNERGY Phase II study in MS and a subsequent post-hoc analysis to identify what we believe are additional criteria needed to identify the right patients, the right dose and the right measurements to assess the therapeutic potential of opicinumab. We also have an oral remyelination agent BIIB061 in Phase I that has a target distinct from that of anti-LINGO. Additionally, we have BIIB091, a small molecule BTK inhibitor in Phase I. We believe that BIIB091’s highly potent and selective non-covalent inhibition of BTK may make it a best-in-class molecule.

Turning to neuromuscular disorders, we presented an update on the ongoing NURTURE study at the Cure SMA meeting this last month. NURTURE, which is the long study ever done on the treatment of pre-symptomatic patients with SMA, evaluates nusinersen in infants who had initiated treatment shortly after birth and prior to the onset of symptoms. The new analysis showed that all 25% or 100% of children up to 4.8 years of age were alive and remain free of permanent ventilation, with 88% walking independently and 96% able to walk with assistance.

We are pleased to report that the US label of nusinersen was recently updated to include the additional data gathered in the NURTURE study. In ALS, the results from the Phase I/II trial of tofersen in patients with genetic ALS due to mutations in SOD1 were published in the New England Journal of Medicine this month. This study showed promising signs of efficacy across multiple clinical and biomarker endpoints. We are encouraged by these results and look forward to the results of the ongoing Phase III VALOR study, which is expected to read out late next year. We believe that the tofersen results have positive implications for our other assets for ALS, including BIIB078 for ALS due to mutations and C9orf, the most common genetic cause of the disease, as well as our program targeting ataxin-2.

Next, I would like to turn to the encouraging progress we are making in lupus. Last month, at the European College of Rheumatology meeting, we presented results from our Phase II LILAC study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of BIIB059, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody targeting BDCA2 in individuals with active cutaneous lupus erythematosus or CLE with or without systemic manifestations. BIIB059 treatment resulted in a dose response on the CLASI-A score, a well-defined and reliable outcome measure to detect CLE skin disease activity. Specifically, study participants with CLE treated with BIIB059 showed statistically significant reductions in CLASI-A score at week 16 versus placebo with a p-value on the primary endpoint of less than 0.001. BIIB059 was discovered and developed by Biogen scientists and has the potential to be the first anti-BDCA2 antibody for the treatment of lupus. We plan to initiate a Phase III program for BIIB059 in the first half of next year.

In collaboration with our partner UCB, we aim to start in Q3 of this year the Phase III program for dapirolizumab pegol in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus despite being treated by standard of care therapies. This Phase III program follows promising results from the Phase IIb clinical trial; of which, interim results were presented at EULAR in June of 2019. Together with BIIB059 and dapirolizumab, both in late-stage development, we are well positioned to potentially build a meaningful franchise in lupus, a disease in which patients need better treatment options.

Turning to ophthalmology, we continue to advance our gene therapy programs for inherited retinal disorders, including BIIB111 for choroideremia and BIIB112 for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, both diseases with no approved treatments. We expect data from the Phase III study of BIIB111 in the first half of next year. Importantly, this represents our next pivotal readout and our next potential commercial product after aducanumab. We also expect data from the Phase II/III study of BIIB112 in the first half of 2021.

We are pleased to have entered into a licensing agreement with Massachusetts Eye and Ear infirmary to develop a potential treatment for inherited retinal degeneration due to mutations in the PRPF31 gene, which are among the most common causes for autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

In summary, we continue to progress a broad and deep pipeline focused on neuroscience aimed at capitalizing on the breaking science, including the advancements in imaging, CSF and blood-based biomarkers and the significant unmet need in this space as we work to create a multi-franchise portfolio. Through the end of next year, we have a significant number of expected mid-to-late stage readouts across a diverse set of important therapeutic areas, including MS, ALS, ophthalmology, Parkinson’s disease, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. We believe that our pipeline will be a source of sustained innovation to help drive long-term growth of the company.

I will now pass the call to Jeff.

Jeffrey Capello — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Al. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that Biogen had another strong quarter despite the COVID-19 challenges as we continued to execute well. We remain in a very strong financial position with significant cash and financial capacity to continue to grow the business over the long term.

I will now review our financial performance in the quarter and provide an update to our full-year guidance. Total revenues for the second quarter grew 2% year-over-year to $3.7 billion. As a reminder, we believe that the Q1 2020 revenues included a benefit of approximately $100 million attributed to accelerated sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic; of which, we believe $75 million approximately was utilized in the second quarter of this year.

Overall, we executed well in our MS business, delivering revenues of $2.3 billion in the second quarter, including OCREVUS royalties of $208 million, declining 2% versus the prior year. Global MS revenues in the second quarter decreased 4% versus the prior year without OCREVUS royalties. Importantly, in the current COVID-19 environment, we believe our MS products are well positioned versus the competition based on treatment guidelines from the MS International Federation.

US MS revenues, excluding OCREVUS, were approximately flat versus the prior year. We were very encouraged to see growth in share of new prescriptions TYSABRI and interferon within the quarter despite the recent increase in competition. Outside the US, our MS revenues were $615 million, a decline of 11% versus the prior year, due in part to a negative effect of foreign exchange rates of approximately $35 million.

In addition, we believe that the first quarter 2020 MS revenues outside the US included a benefit of approximately $59 million attributed to accelerated sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic; of which, we believe approximately $37 million was utilized in the second quarter. Importantly, outside the US, we drove strong patient growth of 7% as our leading MS therapies continued to be very well received.

Global second quarter fumarate revenues, including both TECFIDERA and VUMERITY, increased 3% versus the prior year, driven by revenue growth in the US. In the US, fumarate revenue grew 6% versus the prior year. US fumarate revenues were impacted by an increase in channel inventory of approximately $15 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to a decrease of approximately $15 million in the second quarter of last year.

Second quarter VUMERITY revenue was $9 million, and we now have access and reimbursement for the vast majority of commercial lives covered. Within the US, we were pleased to see strong execution with growth in our share of both new and total prescriptions for the fumarates versus the prior quarter.

As Michel mentioned, we are increasing our resource allocation for VUMERITY and it’s important to note that COVID-19 is impacting overall new prescription volumes in the US, making new product launches more challenging, including for VUMERITY.

Outside the US, TECFIDERA second quarter 2020 revenues declined by 4% with demand growth offset by price and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. We believe that Q1 2020 TECFIDERA revenues outside the US included a benefit of approximately $28 million attributed to accelerated sales through the COVID-19 pandemic; of which, we believe approximately $17 million was utilized in Q2 2020. Importantly, the number of TECFIDERA patients outside the US grew by approximately 12% versus prior year, driven by approximately double-digit patient growth across Europe and approximately 38% patient growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific combined. Q2 global interferon revenues, including both AVONEX and PLEGRIDY, decreased 13% versus Q2 2019, due to continued shift from the injectable platforms to oral or high-efficacy therapies. In the US, interferon revenues decreased 9% versus the prior year. However, we were pleased to see growth in share of new prescriptions and stable share of total prescriptions in the second quarter; something we have not seen in some time as we have continued to see increased interest in the interferons since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Outside the US, interferon revenues decreased by 22% versus the prior year. We believe that the first quarter 2020 interferon revenues outside the US included a benefit of approximately $21 million attributed to accelerated sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of which, we believe approximately $15 million was utilized in the second quarter of this year.

TYSABRI worldwide revenues decreased by 9% versus the second quarter of 2019. In the US, TYSABRI revenues decreased 8% versus the prior year, which we estimate is equally impacted by inventory dynamics and the impact of COVID-19 given delays in dosing at infusion sites. Within the US, we were pleased to see roughly stable adjusted volumes and share of new prescriptions versus the prior quarter. Outside the US, TYSABRI revenues decreased by 11% versus the prior year, negatively impacted by approximately $12 million due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates as well as channel dynamics. In addition, we believe that Q1 2020 TYSABRI revenues outside the US included a benefit of approximately $7 million attributed to accelerated sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic; of which, we believe approximately $5 million was utilized in the second quarter 2020.

Importantly, outside the US, we were pleased to see continued patient growth of 5% for TYSABRI versus the prior year. We believe TYSABRI is well positioned to play an increasingly important role in MS treatment with several important initiatives, including pursuing TYSABRI subcutaneous administration, the potential for extended interval dosing and an option for home infusion. Overall, we were pleased with the execution of our MS franchise and the continued strong performance of our MS business in the second quarter. We remain focused on maximizing the resilience of our market-leading franchise.

Let me now move on to SPINRAZA. Global second quarter SPINRAZA revenues increased 1% versus the prior year to $495 million. In the US, revenues decreased 9% versus the second quarter 2019 and decreased 11% versus the first quarter 2020. The number of patients on therapy in the US increased by 6% as compared to the prior year and decreased slightly versus the prior quarter as we believe COVID-19 had an impact on new patient starts. Although the US SPINRAZA business was impacted by COVID-19 in the second quarter, we were pleased with our overall execution as we saw more centers come back online and most patients continue to receive their therapy, though with some dosing delays. We saw strong improvement in maintenance doses in June and exited the quarter with good momentum.

Outside the US, SPINRAZA revenues increased 10% versus the second quarter of 2019, demonstrating strong performance despite the impact of COVID-19, broad growth across all major regions of the world with an increased number of countries contributing as we continue this very successful product launch.

Importantly, we are encouraged that the recently-published independent real-world data on the use of SPINRAZA in adults has helped us to secure broader reimbursement for older patients in certain European markets. Overall, we were pleased with SPINRAZA’s performance in the second quarter despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Importantly, we now estimate that there are over 60,000 patients with SMA in global markets. And we expect to commercialize significantly higher than our previous estimate of 45,000. We see continued opportunities for growth for this well-established product given the efficacy of SPINRAZA and the strength of our real-world evidence coupled with a significant number of untreated patients across many established and emerging markets.

Let me now move onto our biosimilars business, which generated $172 million this quarter, decreasing by 7%, partially due to market dynamics due to COVID-19. We believe that the first quarter 2020 biosimilar revenues included a benefit of approximately $15 million attributed to accelerated sales due to COVID-19 pandemic; of which, we believe approximately $9 million was utilized in Q2 2020. Q2 biosimilars revenues were also negatively impacted by a relatively higher slowdown in new treatment for immunology patients as a result of COVID-19, impacting both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

We estimate there are now approximately 215,000 patients using our biosimilars in Europe. BENEPALI remains the Number 1 prescribed Enbrel biosimilar across the major EU5 markets. FLIXABI volumes grew 58% versus the prior year, and IMRALDI volumes grew 46% versus the prior year.

Despite our biosimilars business being impacted by COVID-19 within the quarter, we have the opportunity to continue to grow both in Europe as well as potentially within the US and other geographies with our additional assets.

Total anti-CD20 revenues in the second quarter decreased by 17% versus the prior year with increased OCREVUS royalties offset by decreased revenues from RITUXAN due to COVID-19 dynamics and continued erosion from biosimilars. Total other revenues in the second quarter increased 155% versus the prior year, due primarily to approximately $330 million in revenues related to the license of certain manufacturing-related intellectual property to one of our corporate partners, which impacted contract manufacturing revenues. Note, this was a previously-anticipated transaction in 2020.

Let me now turn to gross margins. Q2 2020 gross margin was 89%, an improvement versus 87% in the prior year, due to higher-margin contract manufacturing revenue and improved versus the prior quarter. Q2 GAAP R&D expense was 18% of revenue and non-GAAP was 15% of revenue. In the second quarter, we recorded a GAAP expense of $208 million and non-GAAP R&D expense of $125 million, both related to our collaboration with Sangamo Therapeutics.

Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A were both 15% of revenue. We still expect SG&A to increase in the second half of the year as we ramp up our commercial preparations for aducanumab. Q2 GAAP other income was $63 million, which included $103 million in unrealized gains on investments, principally driven by an increase in the fair value of our equity investments in Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo. Q2 non-GAAP other expense was $30 million. In Q2 this year, our effective GAAP tax rate was approximately 22%, an increase from approximately 14% in the second quarter of 2019. This is due to a non-recurring prior year income tax benefit on a change in our tax profile and a current year income tax expense related to a net valuation allowance. For the second quarter of 2020, our effective non-GAAP tax rate was approximately 19%, an increase from approximately 14% in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the non-recurring benefit of the prior-year change in our tax profile.

We repurchased approximately 9 million shares in the second quarter at an average price of $313 for a total value of approximately $2.8 billion.

As of the end of the second quarter, approximately $1.3 billion was remaining under the share repurchase program authorized in December 2019, which now brings us to our diluted earnings per share. In the second quarter, we booked GAAP EPS of $9.59, an increase of 22% versus the prior year and non-GAAP earnings per share of $10.26, a 12% increase versus the prior year. We generated approximately $1.95 billion in net cash flows from operations in the second quarter. We ended the quarter with $5.3 billion in cash and marketable securities and $7 billion in debt.

Let me now turn to our updated full-year guidance for 2020. Due to the many factors potentially impacting the intellectual property situation for TECFIDERA, our updated guidance does not include any operational impact from potential generic entry this year. With that assumption in mind, we expect revenues of approximately $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion. We anticipate GAAP R&D expense to be approximately 16% to 17% of total revenues. We expect GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expense to be approximately 17.5% to 18.5% of total revenues. We anticipate our GAAP tax rate to be approximately 18.5% to 19.5% and our non-GAAP tax rate to be approximately 18% to 19%. We anticipate full-year 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share results of $32 to $34 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $34 and $36. It’s important to note that this guidance does not include any impact from potential acquisitions or large business development transactions as both are very hard to predict. Our guidance assumes a stable share count off the second quarter of 2020 and no change to foreign exchange rates.

Before I conclude, I would like to say that I have truly enjoyed working as a CFO of Biogen. I’m proud of what I have been able to contribute and I believe Biogen is in a stronger position for long-term shareholder value creation with multiple opportunities ahead of it. I wish the best of luck to the entire Biogen team moving forward.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Michel for his closing comments.

Michel Vounatsos — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you so much, Jeff. Biogen continued to demonstrate strong execution this quarter. We again delivered solid financial results, made strong progress advancing our strategy of building a multi-franchise portfolio and importantly one step closer to a potential approval for aducanumab as the first therapy to reduce clinical decline in Alzheimer’s disease. I want to reiterate our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders and bringing innovative therapies to patients now and over the long term. This requires that we continue to allocate capital efficiently, effectively and appropriately as we have demonstrated in the past we will always strive to have an optimal capital structure as well as aim for superior returns from the investments we make.

Finally, our organization takes it very seriously the recent racial injustice events and the considerable health inequity that still exists as highlighted by the COVID-19 crisis. Now more than ever, we are focused on advancing our broader purpose as an organization as we aim to pioneer science for the betterment of humanity. This includes doing the right thing for patients, our employees, the environment and the community; all of which we believe contribute to long-term sustainable shareholder value. This also includes accelerating our efforts in diversity and inclusion across the organization Biogen was already taking a leading position from hiring to the way we conduct clinical trials and working to ensure that the most vulnerable have access to our therapies. I am proud of what Biogen stands for and I believe this approach positions us well to be a sustainable organization over the long term as we remain focused on being the leader in neuroscience to address the tremendous societal needs in this space.

Again, I would like to thank our employees around the world who are dedicated to making a positive impact on patients’ lives, including ensuring access to our therapies during these challenging times.

With that, we will open the call for questions.

Joe Mara — Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations

As a reminder, we would appreciate if you can limit yourself to one question as there are a number of analysts on the call. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

