Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Mike Hencke — Director, Investor Relations

Good morning, and welcome to Biogen's fourth quarter 2020 earnings call.

On today’s call I am joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Michel Vounatsos; Dr. Al Sandrock, EVP, Research & Development; and our CFO, Mike McDonnell.

I will now turn the call over to Michel.

Michel Vounatsos — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I would like to start by thanking Joe Mara for his excellent contribution to Biogen during the past 14 years, and also congratulations for his well-deserved promotion. At the same time, I am delighted to have Mike Hencke stepping into the role.

As we had announced last week, the FDA has extended the review time for aducanumab in the U.S. to June 7. We are committed to working with the FDA as it completes its review of the aducanumab application, and we continue to stand behind our clinical data. We believe our results support approval.

Let me now review the year. 2020 was a year of uncertainties due to COVID-19, for both society at large and also for our industry, and I am proud of what the Biogen team delivered. For the full year 2020, Biogen generated $13.4 billion in revenue, representing a 6% decrease year over year, as we’re experiencing the erosion of TECFIDERA revenue in the U.S. due to the impact of a generic entry.

Full year 2020 non-GAAP earnings was $33.70 a share, a slight increase versus full year 2019.