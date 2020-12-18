BlackBerry (BB) reports mixed Q3 results

Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The software company reported Q3 revenue of $218 million, down 18% year-over-year, but higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.02 per share was a cent lower than what analysts had anticipated.
The stock has gained 26% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for BlackBerry Q3 2021 earnings call transcript
CEO John Chen said, “Our recently-announced multi-year, exclusive partnership with AWS to co-develop and co-market BlackBerry IVY, is both strategic and unique. This new platform will create a recurring-revenue business, bringing together BlackBerry’s extensive experience and footprint in embedded automotive with AWS’ unparalleled cloud reach, consumer experience and interface.”
